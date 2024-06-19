Trudy and Sean Brolly, of Ocho Bistro in Coleraine, are teaching Spanish classics on the River Bann at Coleraine.

FOODIES in the Coleraine and other parts of the Causeway region are gearing up for their holidays in sunny Spain by learning how to make traditional Iberian classics like paella and refreshing drinks such as sangria.

Helping them to master Spanish culinary favourites are Sean and Trudy Brolly, the owners of the classy Ocho Bistro tapas bar/restaurant overlooking the picturesque river Bann at Cranagh marina on the road to Portstewart.

The couple, who opened the tapas bar last year on the back of a successful stint running Ocho Tapas restaurant in Portrush, decided to launch Spanish cookery classes in response to the demand from diners keen to find out more about tasty dishes like paella. They bring to the classes vast experience of Spanish food gained from catering in Majorca.

“There’s a tremendous appetite for tapas, tasty and different small plates, around the Causeway Coast region,” explains Trudy, a talented and qualified chef.

“Customers have been asking about our how make our paella and also about Sean’s unique recipe for sangria. We sounded out a number of customers about starting classes to show how.

“Positive feedback from the discussions encouraged us to launch our first class last month and then to develop a programme especially for the summer months and beyond. A glass of refreshing sangria in the garden with a home-made and cooked paella are a deliciously different option for summer,” she adds.

The classes start with a welcoming glass of Cava, Spanish sparkling wine, with the restaurant’s popular sourdough bread, dips, rapeseed oils, and a fiery – and appropriately named – scorchio sauce. Trudy then provides hands-on guidance to students, working in pairs, on how to create a delicious Spanish paella from scratch.

