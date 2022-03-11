Crisis donation of €3,000,000 announced by Goodman Foundation, ABP and Parma

The donation is going to UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

ABP and Parma (which includes Blackrock Health Group – Blackrock Clinic, Galway Clinic and Hermitage Clinic) employ a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe.

A spokesperson stated: “We are working locally with the Polish authorities and are providing direct humanitarian assistance on the ground to our colleagues impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In addition, both the livestock farming community and suppliers of goods and services will be facilitated to make donations.

“Internal colleague initiatives will also be established for those who wish to make donations.

“Any money raised from these sources will also be matched, up to an additional total of €2 million.

“One hundred percent of donations will go directly to UNICEF, MSF and the ICRC to fund the immediate and urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine.

“A governance structure has been established for the project.

“This structure will be audited by KPMG.