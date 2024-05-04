Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of topical issues concerning the Northern Ireland agri-food industry were outlined during the Westminster meeting.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “These are challenging and uncertain times for the agricultural sector. Adverse wet weather, volatile farm-gate prices and high interest rates, have been taking their toll on farmers across all sectors of our industry.

“That’s just the tip of the ice-berg, as there are numerous other critical issues impacting the day-to-day management of farm businesses in Northern Ireland. These include herd health issues such as TB, BVD and Bluetongue disease, as well as the supply of veterinary medicines and Future Farm Support.”

UFU Parliamentary Officer Alexander Kinnear, with Carla Lockhart MP and DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP.

Bovine Tuberculosis has had a grip on the livestock industry for decades, with current rates of infection at an all-time high.

“TB is a devastating zoonosis which has a crippling impact, both financially and mentally, on herd owners throughout Northern Ireland.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “The future of our cattle industry is at stake, and I am calling for Minister Muir, to deliver on key recommendations in combating TB. We need urgent action in 2024, as it’s obvious that existing protocols aren’t even scratching the surface when it comes to trying to control this escalating disease.”

During a recent visit to the province by the DEFRA Minster, the Rt Hon Sir Mark Spencer MP, Ms Lockhart outlined her concerns and the need for a more robust and structured plan to control and eradicate TB.

“In March we met a delegation of dairy farmers who were frustrated by DAERA’s strategy. There is no quick fix, but I am urging officials to ‘get a grip’ of this disease which is costing the public purse around £50m per annum.”

Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) is another cattle disease which requires a legislative push from the Stormont Executive.

Carla Lockhart added: “BVD testing has been mandatory in Northern Ireland since 2016, and excellent progress has been made. Eradication is ‘within reach’, but more effort is needed! Immediate implementation of restrictions on non-compliant herds is crucial to reducing infection levels.”

As the weather gets milder, Bluetongue disease poses another risk to the province’s livestock industry.

Ms Lockhart said: “The incidence of Bluetongue on the mainland prompted a ban on the movement of animals from GB to NI. I appreciate that this has inconvenienced herd owners in NI, especially pedigree breeders, but as disease knows no boundaries, it is imperative we follow the necessary precautions to keep Bluetongue out of Northern Ireland.

“Bluetongue affects ruminants and has had devastating consequences for farmers across Europe. DAERA and its ROI counterparts are conducting ongoing surveillance and monitoring midge activity. Imports and windborne movement of infected midges pose the biggest threat to our industry. Vaccination isn’t an option for NI herds, which means farmers need to be vigilant in the months ahead. I will be pressing Government to progress with the production of a vaccine urgently.”

Speaking regarding the veterinary medicine issue, Carla Lockhart added: “Following an extension to the post Brexit ‘grace period’ which ends on 31st December 2025, a UK government ‘working group’ is striving to find a permanent solution to secure the availability of veterinary drugs in NI. It is alarming to think that over 50% of the veterinary medicines used on a daily basis could be taken off the shelves in Northern Ireland.”

