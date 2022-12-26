Croaghmore Maureen is crowned champion at Clydesdale foal show

The task of judging this year’s show went to Tony Bull, from the renowned Arclid Stud, Cheshire.

The overall champion went to senior champion, Croaghmore Maureen, a homebred yearling filly from Sandra Henderson, Ballycastle.

This filly is sired by Muirton Sabre with her dam being Croaghmore Roxy.

NISA winners 2022, Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner, Sandra Henderson, Craig Hanna, Colin Brown, David Patterson and John Cross, accompanied by Tony Bull and Kate Mark

She previously stood reserve overall champion at last year’s show. She is a full sister to this year’s Cawdor Cup winning Stallion Muirton Spirit.

Reserve overall, foal champion and best opposite sex went to the senior colt foal Bratlach Sergeant from John Drummond, Bangor.

This colt is sired by Bratlach Mollinhillhead Gladiator with his dam being Bratlach Alisa.

Reserve senior champion went to the two year old filly Agivey First Hope from David Patterson, Garvagh. She is by Roes Hall Apollo with her dam being Agivey Sophie.

Foal and reserve overall champion – Bratlach Sergeant with Jill McAllister, owned by John Drummond. (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Reserve foal champion went to senior filly foal Downhill Doris from Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner, Castlerock. She is by Eskechraggan Ernest with her dam being Downhill Daisy.

The strong class of seven young handlers was won by Edward Leverett with second place going to Finn Todd and third place going to Kristina McLernon.

Qualifying for the CHS young handlers championship at the Royal Highland Show 2023 was Harvey Taggart.

The CLHBS Foal show kicks off the young handlers championship 2022/23 which will continue through the summer show season.

Senior and overall champion – Croaghmore Maureen with owner Sandra Henderson. (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

The foal show class results were as follows:

Class 1: Gelding – Three year old and upwards

1st Knockmore Sam (Nicholas Jenkins)

Class 2: Two year old filly

CLHBS young handler championship 2022 winners, champion: Finn Todd, reserve champion: Kristina McLernon, Bonnie Taggart and Edward Leverett with CLHBS president Fred Hanna (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

1st Agivey First Hope (David Patterson)

2nd Stoneyfalls Wee Gloria (Hugh Caldwell)

Class 3: One year old colt/gelding

1st Carrickmannon Casanova (Jimmy Massey)

Class 4: One year old filly

1st Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson)

CLHBS young handler championship 2022 winner Finn Todd with CLHBS president Fred Hanna (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Class 5: Senior colt foal

1st Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond)

2nd Rosegift Spud (Pat O’Boyle)

Class 6: Senior filly foal

1st Downhill Doris (G and L Tanner)

2nd Ballyoglagh Maisie (I and D Simpson)

3rd Springmount Iona (Tommy Gregg)

4th Stoneyfalls Perri (Hugh Caldwell)

5th Cloghan Misty (Gerry McGreevy)

Class 7: Junior colt foal

1st Macfin Majesty (Messrs Hanna)

2nd Ballaney Rocky (Taggart Family)

3rd Hillview Bobby (Messrs. Scott)

4th Hillview Mighty Thunder (D and R Ryan)

5th Castletown Clint (John Cross)

Class 8: Junior filly foal

1st Croaghmore Daisy (Sandra Henderson)

2nd Castletown Clover (John Cross)

3rd Glebeview Lady May (Messrs. Scott)

4th Croaghmore Lily (Sandra Henderson)

Class 9: Young handlers

1st Edward Leverett

2nd Finn Todd

3rd Kristina McLernon

Overall champion - Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson)

Reserve overall champion - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond)

Opposite sex to overall champion - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond)

Senior champion - Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson)

Reserve senior champion - Agivey First Hope (David Patterson)

Foal champion - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond)

Reserve foal champion - Downhill Doris (G and L Tanner)

Best foal bred in Ireland - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond)

Best foal bred by exhibitor - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond)

Best presented animal - Downhill Doris (G and L Tanner)

Best young handler - Edward Leverett

The society is indebted to all the show sponsors: A Diamond and Son, Millburn Vets, Steele Farm Supplies, Pollock Car Sales, The Clydesdale Horse Society, Jervis Nutt Esq, Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass Horse Feeds), Wendy Holmes (Bratwell Clydesdales), Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner (Downhill Clydesdales) for sponsoring the pedestrian fencing, and to all the CLHBS members who annually contribute towards special prizes down through the classes.

The Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society would like to thank J A McClelland and Sons for the use of their first class facilities, Jim Beggs (Ballymena Market) for all his help before and after the show, and last but not least the ladies in the Ringside Cafe.

The foal show social night was another great success, enjoyed by many CLHBS members, family, friends and overseas visitors, thanks go to Craig Black and staff of the Bush Tavern for their hospitality over the weekend.

The CLHBS would like to wish all their members and supporters a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2023.

Macmillan Cancer Support - This year the CLHBS are supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, raffle tickets were sold by members with the remainder being sold at the show on Saturday. The winners are as follows:

1st Ivan Smith (£100)

2nd Donna Tennant (£75)

3rd John Waide (£50)

4th Georgia Rainey (£25)

5th Hazel Henderson (£25)

Many thanks to all who supported the charity cause.

CLHBS young handlers championship 2022

Young handlers took part at the foal show 2021 and throughout the summer shows with the final results as follows:

Champion: Finn Todd

Reserve champion: Kristina McLernon

NISA Clydesdale championship 2022

The results for the Northern Ireland Show Association Clydesdale Championship 2022 are as follows:

1st Downhill Doris (25 points), Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner

2nd = Croaghmore Maureen (20 points), Sandra Henderson

2nd = Macfin Delta Dawn (20 points), Messrs Hanna

4th Lagavar Nancy (15 points), Colin Brown

5th Agivey First Hope (14 points), David Patterson

6th Castletown Clemmie (13 points), John Cross

Well done to all the winners and to all other horses and their owners who took part during the show season.

Foal and reserve overall champion – Bratlach Sergeant with Jill McAllister, owner John Drummond, judge Tony Bull and sponsor Craig Hanna. (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

