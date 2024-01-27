Crumlin YFC are buzzing about bees
On Tuesday 23rd November, Crumlin YFC were thrilled to open their doors to Trevor Dawson, from Sitalane Honey based in Straid.
Crumlin YFC were enticed by the information they were receiving, from bee facts to feeling the wax comb.
Members were taken through the design of the bee hives, and each stage of honey production. Members were sure to ask Trevor Dawson plenty of questions, from how is honeycomb made to management of diseases.
Crumlin YFC would like to extend a huge thank you to Trevor Dawson from Sitalane Honey for travelling across to Crumlin YFC.