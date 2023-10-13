Crumlin YFC get winter programme underway
With members old and new flocking through the door, the evening was set to be a great opportunity for everyone to catch up after the summer months and get to know the new members.
With club leader Joanna Donnelly leading the evening, there was a brilliant lineup of activities and games suitable for all ages.
Crumlin YFC started with a few icebreakers, where everyone had the opportunity to introduce themselves.Various team games were participated in throughout the evening, with everyone leaving happy and keen to return.
Crumlin YFC’s next meeting was chaired by assistant club secretary, Emma Knox, where members had the opportunity to hear about the structure of the YFCU.
Andrew Reid provided a detailed presentation on the travel opportunities within the YFCU, including his recent trip to the Oxford Farming Conference and the European Rally 2023.
Members were then separated into groups and visited different stations where senior members explained various competitions available within the YFCU, including public speaking, Ulster Young Farmer and floral art.
Members showed significant interest in these events, and Crumlin YFC look forward to the events of the coming year. Interested in joining Crumlin YFC? Contact one of the club’s social media pages or email club PRO, Grace Cotton, on [email protected].