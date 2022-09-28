Crumlin Young Farmers enjoy summer of success

With Kimberley Johnston winning the age 18 to 21 category in beef stock judging on 6th July, the summer was sure to start on a high.

Thankfully, this continued through the summer, Flora and Lewis Clark, two of the younger members of the club, thrived at Antrim Show.

Flora Clark brought home the John Clark Memorial Cup for the YFCU member with the most points.

Meanwhile, Lewis Clark achieved first place in the ‘homemade gift for a new home’ category, along with multiple other awards throughout the show.

Laura Murray, club secretary, was placed first with her filled chocolate cake, however members were slightly disheartened when they were denied a taste test.

The club were able to hold their first meeting back on Tuesday, 21st September.

This gave members the opportunity to catch up after a hectic summer of silage, barbecues and other activities.

Crumlin YFC have many events around the corner, starting off strong with a table quiz on 15th October in Ballinderry.

Following this will be the club’s 90th dinner celebrations, to be held in the Galgorm on 19th November.

These are sure to be excellent nights to mingle and celebrate the past and future of Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club.

