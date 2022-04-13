Cull cows top £1695 at Markethill
An entry of 160 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday 12th April sold in the best ever trade with heavy cows selling to £226 per 100 kilos for 716k at £1615 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £218 for 778k at £1695 from a Newtownhamilton producer.
Top price of £1815 was paid for 888k Lim cow £204 from a Portadown producer. All heavy fleshed cows sold from £180 to £204 per 100 kilos. Clean cattle sold to £273 for 710k Lim at £1935 from a Banbridge farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £175 for 870k at £1325 from a Dungannon producer. All fleshed friesians from £150 to £168 for 780k at £1315 from an Armagh farmer. Several heavy Friesian cows from £1100 to £1425 each. Second quality friesians sold from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows: Cullyhanna farmer 716k £1615 £226.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 778k £1695 £218.00; Cullyhanna farmer 692k £1455 £210.00; Armagh farmer 800k £1675 £209.00; Portadown farmer 888k £1815 £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 782k £1575 £201.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 766k £1535 £200.00; Armagh farmr 736k £1465 £199.00.
Friesian cull cows: Dungannon farmer 870k £1525 £175.00; Armagh farmer 782k £1315 £168.00; Dungannon farmer 700k £1175 £168.00; Armagh farmer 672k £1115 £166.00; Armagh farmer 860k £1425 £166.00; Lisburn farmer 782k £1295 £166.00; Cullyhanna farmer 690k £1135 £165.00; Dungannon farmer 836k £1375 £165.00; Dungannon farmer 752k £1235 £164.00.
CALVES
190 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £340 with a top of £405 for a 4 week old Sim followed by £380 for a 3 week old Char. Good quality heifer calves sold up to £360 for 4 week old AA followed by £330 for a 3 week old Sim. All good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £315 each.
Bull calves: Sim £405; Ch £380; BB £340; BB £330; Her £365; Ch £260; Bb £260.
Heifer calves: AA £360; Sim £330; Ch £315; Ch £310; SHB £310; BB £305; BB £305; Sim £300.
Sale as usual Tuesday 19th April.