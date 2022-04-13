Cull cows top £1695 at Markethill

Top price of £1815 was paid for 888k Lim cow £204 from a Portadown producer. All heavy fleshed cows sold from £180 to £204 per 100 kilos. Clean cattle sold to £273 for 710k Lim at £1935 from a Banbridge farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £175 for 870k at £1325 from a Dungannon producer. All fleshed friesians from £150 to £168 for 780k at £1315 from an Armagh farmer. Several heavy Friesian cows from £1100 to £1425 each. Second quality friesians sold from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.