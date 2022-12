Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from 450p to 480p per kilo paid for 24.9k at £119.50 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by 479p for 24k at £115 from a Coalisland producer. A Kilkeel farmer received 476p for 25k at £119.

All good quality pens sold from £114 to £118 per head.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 475p to 510p with a top of 540p for 20k at £108 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received 520p for 20k at £104.

Another large entry of stores sold in an exceptionally strong demand with a top price of 635p paid for 15.9 at £101 from a Castlewellan farmer and for 15.9k at £101 from a Middletown producer.

Main demand for good quality light stores from 500p to 530p.

Stronger lambs 544p for 19.4k at £105.50 from a Lisburn farmer.

The 150 cull ewes sold to a top of £172.

All fleshed ewes from £100 to £165.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £90 each.

Heavy lambs

Cullyhanna farmer : 24.9k £119.50 480p : Coalisland producer : 24k £115 479p : Kilkeel seller : 25k £119 476p : Markethill farmer : 24.8k £117 472p : Tandragee producer : 24.7k £116.50 472p : Lislea seller : 25k £117.50 470p : Donacloney seller : 25.2k £118 468p : Ballinderry producer : 24.8k £116 468p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 24k £112 467p.

Middleweight lambs

Ballynahinch farmer : 20k £108 540p : Ballynahinch farmer : 20k £104 520p : Armagh farmer : 20.4k £104 510p : Lisburn producer : 20.2k £102 505p : Milford seller : 20.6k £103.50 503p : Scarva producer : 20.8k £104 500p : Armagh seller : 20k £100 500p : Cullyhanna farmer : 20.3k £101 498p and Markethill farmer : 21.3k £105 493p.

Stores

