Cull ewes selling to a top of £220 at Markethill

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from £115 to £119 each with top quality pens from 460p to 488p per kilo for 24.2k at £118 each from a Tandragee farmer and for 24k at £117 each from a Richhill producer. Several heavy pens sold at £120 per head.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 470p to 498p per kilo for 21k at £104.50 from a Cullyhanna farmer and for 20.5k at £102 each from a Portadown producer.

Store lambs sold from 450p to 508p per kilo for 18.8k at £95.50 each from a Lislea producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 250 cull ewes sold to a top of £220 each followed by £210 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £168 each.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £100 each.

Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold to a top of £300 each paid five times for doubles followed by £290, £280 twice and £275 twice.

Main demand for good quality doubles from £220 to £260 each.

Singles sold to £250 each with several more singles from £180 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Tandragee producer : 24.2k £118 488p : Tandragee producer : 24.2k £118 488p : Richhill farmer : 24k £117 488p : Glenanne farmer : 24k £116 483p : Belleeks farmer : 24k £116 483p : Newtownhamilton seller : 24.9k £117 469p : Tandragee farmer : 24.9k £116 466p : Newry farmer : 24.5k £114 465p and Markethill producer : 25.5k £118.50 465p.

Middleweight hoggets

Cullyhanna farmer : 21k £104.50 498p : Portadown producer : 20.5k £102 498p : Portadown seller : 23k £113.50 493p : Armagh farmer : 21k £103 490p : Poyntzpass producer : 23.2k £113.50 489p : Portadown seller : 23k £112 487p : Armagh farmer : 20.8k £101 486p ; Forkhill farmer : 23k £111.50 485p and Portadown producer : 22.9k £111 485p.

Stores