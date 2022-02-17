Cull ewes selling to a top of £220 at Markethill
An entry of 1450 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 16th February returned an easier trade for fat hoggets, cull ewe prices were firmer on the week and breeding ewes sold in a steady demand.
Good quality heavy hoggets sold from £115 to £119 each with top quality pens from 460p to 488p per kilo for 24.2k at £118 each from a Tandragee farmer and for 24k at £117 each from a Richhill producer. Several heavy pens sold at £120 per head.
Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 470p to 498p per kilo for 21k at £104.50 from a Cullyhanna farmer and for 20.5k at £102 each from a Portadown producer.
Store lambs sold from 450p to 508p per kilo for 18.8k at £95.50 each from a Lislea producer.
The 250 cull ewes sold to a top of £220 each followed by £210 each.
Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £168 each.
Plainer ewes from £80 to £100 each.
Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold to a top of £300 each paid five times for doubles followed by £290, £280 twice and £275 twice.
Main demand for good quality doubles from £220 to £260 each.
Singles sold to £250 each with several more singles from £180 to £220 each.
Heavy hoggets
Tandragee producer : 24.2k £118 488p : Tandragee producer : 24.2k £118 488p : Richhill farmer : 24k £117 488p : Glenanne farmer : 24k £116 483p : Belleeks farmer : 24k £116 483p : Newtownhamilton seller : 24.9k £117 469p : Tandragee farmer : 24.9k £116 466p : Newry farmer : 24.5k £114 465p and Markethill producer : 25.5k £118.50 465p.
Middleweight hoggets
Cullyhanna farmer : 21k £104.50 498p : Portadown producer : 20.5k £102 498p : Portadown seller : 23k £113.50 493p : Armagh farmer : 21k £103 490p : Poyntzpass producer : 23.2k £113.50 489p : Portadown seller : 23k £112 487p : Armagh farmer : 20.8k £101 486p ; Forkhill farmer : 23k £111.50 485p and Portadown producer : 22.9k £111 485p.
Stores
Lislea farmer : 18.8k £95.50 508p : Lislea farmer : 18.5k £92 497p : Armagh seller : 19.7k £97.50 495p : Dungannon producer : 15.5k £75 484p : Dungannon producer : 16k £77 481p : Armagh farmer : 17.3k £80.50 465p and Armagh farmer : 17.9k £82 458p.