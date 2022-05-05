Cull ewes selling to £230 each at Markethill

The 380 spring lambs sold in a steady demand. Good quality light lambs sold from 580p to 615p per kilo for 20k at £123 each from a Markethill farmer, followed by 610p for 20k at £122 each from a Portadown producer.

Heavy lambs sold from £128 to £134 per head and averaged £132.50 each. Main demand from 540p to 558p per kilo for 24k at £134 each, followed by 556p for 24k at £133.50 each.

The 400 cull ewes sold in a steady demand to a top of £230 each. Main trade from £140 to £180 each. Plainer ewes from £80 to £120 each.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the breeding ring another full house at 100% clearance. Doubles reached £300 with several more doubles from £230 to £290 each. Singles sold to a top of £235, £220 and £215 each. Main demand from £170 to £210 each.

Hoggets

Markethill farmer : 22k £116 527p : Kilkeel seller : 24k £125 520p : Portadown producer : 23.7k £118 497p : Mullabawn farmer : 26.8k £130 485p : Newry producer : 21.1k £102 483p : Armagh farmer : 27.5k £133 483p and Aghalee seller : 21k £100 476p.

Heavy spring lambs

Richhill farmer : 24k £134 558p : Newry producer : 24k £133.50 Crossmaglen farmer : 24.4k £134 549p : Tandragee seller : 24k £131.50 548p : Crossmaglen farmer : 24k £130 542p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £131 537p : Armagh farmer : 25k £134 536p and Warrenpoint producer : 25k £133.50 534p.

Light spring lambs