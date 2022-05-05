Cull ewes selling to £230 each at Markethill

The 380 spring lambs sold in a steady demand. Good quality light lambs sold from 580p to 615p per kilo for 20k at £123 each from a Markethill farmer, followed by 610p for 20k at £122 each from a Portadown producer.
Heavy lambs sold from £128 to £134 per head and averaged £132.50 each. Main demand from 540p to 558p per kilo for 24k at £134 each, followed by 556p for 24k at £133.50 each.
The 400 cull ewes sold in a steady demand to a top of £230 each. Main trade from £140 to £180 each. Plainer ewes from £80 to £120 each.
In the breeding ring another full house at 100% clearance. Doubles reached £300 with several more doubles from £230 to £290 each. Singles sold to a top of £235, £220 and £215 each. Main demand from £170 to £210 each.
Hoggets
Markethill farmer : 22k £116 527p : Kilkeel seller : 24k £125 520p : Portadown producer : 23.7k £118 497p : Mullabawn farmer : 26.8k £130 485p : Newry producer : 21.1k £102 483p : Armagh farmer : 27.5k £133 483p and Aghalee seller : 21k £100 476p.
Heavy spring lambs
Richhill farmer : 24k £134 558p : Newry producer : 24k £133.50 Crossmaglen farmer : 24.4k £134 549p : Tandragee seller : 24k £131.50 548p : Crossmaglen farmer : 24k £130 542p : Armagh producer : 24.4k £131 537p : Armagh farmer : 25k £134 536p and Warrenpoint producer : 25k £133.50 534p.
Light spring lambs
Markethill farmer : 20k £123 615p : Portadown farmer : 20k £122 610p : Armagh farmer : 20.4k £124 608p : Newtownhamilton seller : 20.6k £124 602p : Armagh seller : 20k £120 600p : Poyntzpass producer : 20.5k £123 600p : Armagh farmer : 20.7k £124 599p and Poyntzpass seller : 20.7k £124 599p.