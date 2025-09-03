Culture Night Belfast returns with a new look and 100+ activities city-wide

CULTURE Night is back in Belfast on Friday, September 19, with a fresh new look and an amazing line-up of events right across the city.

Whether it’s Titanic wrestling at Grand Central Station, the Firepoise fire and light show in CS Lewis Square, Oíche Chultúir rooftop concert at An Chultúrlann, a family roller disco in Shaftesbury Recreation Centre, or live oil paintings of commuters as they travel through York Street Station, Culture Night has it all. Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said the council was delighted to support the start of a new chapter for Culture Night in Belfast. “We recognise the value of the arts to our city – not just in terms of protecting jobs and delivering an economic boost, but in creating vibrancy, attracting people into our city centre and local neighbourhoods, championing the benefits of creative expression and exploring our city’s diversity and shared history,” she said. “Culture Night holds a special place in hearts here and it is fondly remembered for its feeling of joy and spontaneity, as well as people coming together to enjoy something different from the norm, but uniquely Belfast. “This year, by focusing on families and venue-based events, we hope to plant seeds for the future growth of this event once more, providing not just a great night out, but a vital platform for the arts sector to showcase their talents and value.” MayWe Event Director Lois Kennedy said the return of Culture Night was a watershed moment for the city’s creatives. “Here we are again, taking our place alongside the many dozens of Culture Night towns and cities across Ireland gearing up for a fantastic evening on Friday, 19 September,” she said. “Our arts sector couldn’t be prouder or more excited to have the opportunity, thanks to the support of the council, to re-ignite the Culture Night flame in the city we love. “This is a new Culture Night Belfast for a new era – reimagined and reinvigorated, artist-led and venue-driven – but what hasn’t changed is the spirit, the ethos, that sheer communal sense of ‘Belfast is class’! “To all our Culture Night veterans, we say welcome back. To our first-timers, we say welcome – you’re going to love it!” Dozens of venues are putting on events at Culture Night Belfast, alongside Translink and the city’s three BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) – Linen Quarter, Cathedral Quarter and Belfast One – as well as independent event and hospitality providers, heritage buildings and council venues, including City Hall, 2 Royal Avenue and the Belfast Stories building at the junction of North Street and Royal Avenue.