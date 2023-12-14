THE cross-poles and 50cm classes at Connell Hill, kindly sponsored by Ballyclare-based ‘Clare Farm Supplies’, started off with birthday girl four-year-old Elsie Crawford riding Patch taking first place, followed by Lily Crawford riding Candy and Logan Talbot on Coco taking joint second.

Lily Crawford competed again on Candy in the 50cm and took first place with Logan Talbot taking the trophy for second.

The 70cm, 80cm and 90cm saw a lot of competition with some very fast times. Penny Logan on Beau took first place in the 70cm, Myah McLean took first place on Billy in the 80cm, and the 90cm saw first place going to Chloe McClean on Sammy.

The metre class saw some good jumping with Kell’s-based rider Wilma Farquhar on Melody taking first place with a very fast time. This was followed closely by Caryn Walker riding Ellie, Kathryn Knox on Springvale O’Grady and Leigh Ann Rea riding Nelson. Well done ladies!

Chloe McClean jumping Sammy (1st 90cm Class). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Darra Murphy had a successful day with her four mounts, taking the silverware with Lexei in the 1.20m.

Congratulations to ‘Best Turned-out’ on the day, Eabha Quinn riding Theo.

A big thanks to all competitors, grooms and all the sponsors who helped make the Winter League such a great success.

All classes were sponsored by Clare Farm Supplies in Ballyclare; Bob Sweeney Equine Ltd, Riddell Windows and Doors in Parkgate and Doagh Equestrian and Farm Feeds.

Some of the trophies and cups up for grabs at the Winter League. (Pic: Connell Hill)

Gillian, Noel and Jodie Creighton and all the staff at Connell Hill wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Thanks to all competitors who supported Connell Hill throughout the year. Training shows will commence again in the third week of January 2024 from cross-poles up to 1.20m. All details will be available on the Connell Hill Facebook page.

Final Results of Winter League

Cross-poles:

Penny Logan jumping Beau (1st 70cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

1st Elsie Crawford, Patch; Joint 2nd Lily Crawford, Candy, Logan Talbot, Coco.

50cm:

1st Lily Crawford, Candy; 2nd Logan Talbot, Coco.

70cm:

Darra Murphy jumping Lexie (1st 1.20m Class). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

1st Penny Logan, Beau; 2nd Paige Irwin, Made in Japan;3rd Eabha Quinn, Theo; 4th Emma Gaston, Dora; Anna McCaieg, Harley; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Eva Lowry, Shek; Lily McKenzie, Peyroux; Penny Logan, Izzy Wonderful.

80cm:

1st Myah McLean, Billy;2nd Judith Beattie, Duke; 3rd Emma Gaston, Dora;4th Darra Murphy, Jack; Eabha Quinn, Theo; Penny Logan, Izzy Wonderful; Nicole Peoples, Ballyhindon Boy; Eva Lowry, Clancy; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Nicky Nesbitt, Kenny B; Christine Campbell, Barnaby.

90cm:

1st Chloe McClean, Sammy; 2nd Christopher Smyth, Sunny; 3rd Christine Campbell, Barnaby; 4th Myah McLean, Billy; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Darra Murphy, Justin; Leagh Ann Rea, Nelson; Ellen Bates, Jasper.

1m:

Sisters Elsie Crawford (1st X-Poles) Lily Crawford (1st 50cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

1st Wilma Farquhar, Melody; 2nd Caryn Walker, Ellie; 3rd Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady; 4th Leagh Ann Rea, Nelson; Christopher Smyth, Jess; Darra Murphy, Justin; Chloe McLean, Sammy.

1.20m: