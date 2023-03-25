Curragh YFC 80th anniversary dinner

Club patron, Robert Mawhinney, opened the evening, before passing over to club leader, William McMaster, who formally welcomed everyone to the celebration event.

Claire Rosborough, club secretary, gave an outstanding secretaries report outlining the many successes the club has had over the last year, as well as how the club has developed through the years.

Junior member, Maya Kyle, said grace before all 222 attendees settled into a fantastic three course meal prepared by the Roe Park Resort.

On Saturday 25th February 2023, Curragh Young Farmers’ Club members, friends and supporters flocked to the Roe Park Hotel to celebrate 80 years of Curragh YFC

The club welcomed past club leader (1959-1961), Jackson Grahame, to cut the anniversary cake, made by Rachel’s Cakery, along with his granddaughter and current club secretary, Claire Rosborough.

Formal toasts followed the meal, the first being from Jonathan Hutchinson, club president, toasting to the YFCU, outlining the importance of Young Farmers to young people and how far it has advanced in the last 80 years.

Guest speaker of the evening was Peter Alexander, current YFCU president, who spoke to event attendees, before giving a toast to Curragh YFC, wishing all new office bearers and committee members the best as for the incoming year.

Peter spoke about the importance of member’s participation in both their club and across the YFCU as a whole, encouraging members to continue to get stuck in to all things YFCU, to ensure Curragh YFC continues to be an active club for 80 more years.

Ross Woodward, assistant leader, thanked Peter for attending the even, followed by Chloe Crooks, treasurer, who made an important toast to past members and absent friends, explaining that without their past members Curragh Young Farmers’ Club wouldn’t be where it is at today with its strongest membership to date of 97 members, with past member, James Sufferin replying.

On the night, the annual awards were given out during the prize giving for competitions which took place over the last 12 months, with Peter Alexander presented the awards.

This year Curragh YFC had 16 new cups and 4 shields, sponsored by many local businesses and families close to Curragh YFC.

Another very successful year for Curragh YFC, with high competition participation.

Prize winners

Junior member of the year: Maya Kyle

Senior member of the year: Lesley Shiels

Junior floral art, David A Scott Photography Cup: Bethany Wilson

Senior floral art, David A Scott Photography Cup: Mollie Campbell

Senior public speaking, Wilson’s Freshways Cup: Lesley Shiels and Grace Fullerton

Junior home management: Bethany Wilson

Senior home management, Roy and Elizabeth Shiels Memorial Cup: Claire Rosborough

Tractor handling, Alexander Kyle Memorial Cup: Ben McKinney and John Mawhinney

Junior swimming, Shiels Family Tamneymartin Cup: Grace and Sophia Malcolmson

Senior swimming, Curragh YFC Committee Cup: Ben McKinney and Grace Wilson

Junior Ulster Young Farmer, Getting Engineering Cup: Adam Shiels, Steven Houston and Samuel Campbell

Senior Ulster Young Farmer, Ardbrae Breeders Cup: Grace Ferguson

Junior silage assessment, Jordan Agri Shield: Samuel Campbell

Senior silage assessment, McMaster Family Shield: Mark Fullerton

Junior beef judging, Ergana Corn Mill Cup: Aaron Neely

Senior beef judging, The Caldwell Cup: Claire Rosborough

Junior diary judging, FW Supplies Cup: Harry Wright

Senior dairy judging, The Woodward Cup: Samuel Bruce

Junior sheep judging, Derek D Price MRCVS Memorial Cup: Aaron Neely

Senior sheep judging, Anne Grahame Memorial Cup: Cathy Holmes

Junior overall stockjudging, Digital and Data Systems NI Shield: Aaron Neely

Senior overall stockjudging, NFU Mutual Magherafelt Shield: Claire Rosborough

Before members took to the dance floor, with music provided by Hudson Blue Band, a charity auction took place.

With all funds raised being donated to Friends of the Cancer Care Centre, there were lots of keen bidders in the room, with auctioneer, Robert Mawhinney, keeping a tight eye not to miss a bid! Curragh YFC would like to thank all local businesses and individuals for their kind contributions towards the charity auction.

With everything from bales of straw, to a Claas pedal tractor, to a lambing hamper on offer. A fantastic £2,525 was raised for the club’s chosen charity.