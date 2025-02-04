Curragh YFC charity tractor run raises funds for defibrillator

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
Curragh Young Farmers’ Club recently held a very successful tractor run to fund a defibrillator for Curragh Hall.

The club showed of their commitment to community spirit and rural safety by hosting a well-attended tractor run.

The event, which saw an impressive turnout of tractors of all sizes and ages, was organised to raise funds for the purchase of a defibrillator for the Curragh Hall.

The tractor run began in the heart of the Curragh community, with participants gathering to showcase their vehicles before embarking on a scenic route through Maghera, Knockloughrim, Castledawson, Magherafelt and Tobermore.

The Massey Ferguson tractor which led the route starting at the Curragh Hall. Picture: Curragh YFCplaceholder image
The Massey Ferguson tractor which led the route starting at the Curragh Hall. Picture: Curragh YFC

Curragh YFC are pleased to announce a grand total of £2,144.90 was collected on the day through donations, street collections and tractor entries.

A defibrillator will be purchased and installed soon.

The Massey Ferguson tractor which led the route starting at the Curragh Hall. Picture: Curragh YFC
The Massey Ferguson tractor which led the route starting at the Curragh Hall. Picture: Curragh YFC
Baby William Sufferin loving all the tractors. Picture: Curragh YFCplaceholder image
Baby William Sufferin loving all the tractors. Picture: Curragh YFC
