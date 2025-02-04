Curragh YFC charity tractor run raises funds for defibrillator
The club showed of their commitment to community spirit and rural safety by hosting a well-attended tractor run.
The event, which saw an impressive turnout of tractors of all sizes and ages, was organised to raise funds for the purchase of a defibrillator for the Curragh Hall.
The tractor run began in the heart of the Curragh community, with participants gathering to showcase their vehicles before embarking on a scenic route through Maghera, Knockloughrim, Castledawson, Magherafelt and Tobermore.
Curragh YFC are pleased to announce a grand total of £2,144.90 was collected on the day through donations, street collections and tractor entries.
A defibrillator will be purchased and installed soon.