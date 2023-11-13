Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0635 smashes the Irish Moiled breed record
Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0635 a seven-month-old heifer calf consigned by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) sold for £4,300. The record-breaking heifer calf, bred by Nigel Edwards of Tempo, Co Fermanagh is out of the super elite ‘Curraghnakeely Sylvia’ cow family, depth in bloodlines, a serial ‘show winning’ cow family.
N and M Moilies went on to take the 2nd highest price of sale at £2,800 with an in-calf heifer Curraghnakeely Cherry 0616, also bred in the Curraghnakeely herd at Tempo, Co Fermanagh.
Purchasing the two highest priced animals in the sale was Seamus Cussack and son for their establishing Ballygarden Irish Moiled herd based in Co Roscommon, Republic of Ireland.
Joint third highest price was attained by Nigel Edwards at £2,500 for Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0581 an in calf young cow selling to Aubrey McAlister, Co Fermanagh.
The other joint third price of £2,500 was for the maiden heifer of Robert Boyle of Millisle, Co Down for Beechmount Anna a first prize-winning heifer in a strong class at Balmoral Show 2023 and who went on to win junior champion was purchased by new breeder Tony O’Connor from Co Galway.
Three Irish Moiled females from three different vendors attained the fifth joint highest price in the sale of £2,400.
The first of the fifth joint highest price of £2,400 was attained by Derek Steen from Moffat, Scotland for a 17-month-old heifer Ballylinney Cherry 019 another great example of the breed selling to Jimmy Massey of Saintfield Co Down.
The second fifth highest price of £2,400 went to Brian O’Kane of Martinstown, Co Antrim for Ravelglen Ivy, a lovely, sweet heifer sired by the Ravelglen herds super stock bull, Woodbine Casper EX97 snapped up by Irish Moiled breeder Aubrey McAlister, Co Fermanagh.
The third fifth joint highest price went to N and M Moilies for Curraghnakeely Cherry 0631 a young perfectly coloured heifer calf the final purchase for Seamus Cusack from Co Roscommon.
The next highest price of £2,300 in the female section went to Sam Smiley, Ballynahinch with a striking young heifer Glassdrummond Cherry 132 purchased by repeat buyer Aubrey McAlister, Co Fermanagh.
Chitty Farms Ltd, Shropshire sold a quality young bull calf at £1,500 to Ystrad Farm, Wales. Another young bull calf Curraghnakeely Crescendo who was shown successfully during the summer by N and M Moilies at local shows in Northern Ireland was sold to Christopher Kelly, Westmeath for £1,300.
Sale averages – 17 females £2194.12, 2 males £1400.
Irish Moiled Cattle Society chairperson Michelle McCauley congratulated all those who represented the breed in the auction by putting forward a high standard of cattle which paid off, with a new record price being set.
Thank you, the bidders, and underbidders from all three constituencies, quite a few of the successful bidders are new breeders establishing new herds, the club look forward to hearing and seeing how they grow in the future.
Thank you to H and H Auctioneers and MartEye for all their time and professionalism and to all who worked so hard in making the sale a success.