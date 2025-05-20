Curtain comes down on another fabulous Hazeldene event

How can one possibly sum up the unwavering commitment, dedication, and remarkable talents of Andrew and Laura Napier? It’s impossible because they are an extraordinary couple who not only support one another, but also work in harmony towards their shared mission – providing sporting opportunities for Eventing Ireland members without any financial motives. Their determination to create a memorable experience for everyone is evident, and they truly succeeded. There were outpourings of heartfelt messages over the last two weeks, with tributes coming in from across Ireland, celebrating the five outstanding courses on each occasion that beautifully intertwined technical skill with remarkable creativity. Of course, having good weather and bright sunshine always uplifts the mood, but these elements were merely the cherry on top of an already fantastic cake, crafted by a large, supportive family. Northern Region extends a heartfelt thank you to the incredible team of officials and volunteers who once again fulfilled all the duties required to allow the event to run. This included several volunteers from the South, who generously wanted to give back to the community after their participation in two months of sport. They truly appreciate each and every one of the large team as well as the many generous individuals who contributed prizes for volunteers this week, including return of prize cheques for cash awards. This recognition means the world to the committee, as it honours the very foundation of the sport. Judy Maxwell continues to bring excitement each week by including a scratch card in every fence judge’s box, and fence judge, Hazel Hilland, surprised everyone with a cooler box full of ice lollies for the volunteers in every sphere – what a thoughtful gesture on a scorching day.

Nichola Wray, Ruth Lyttle, and Laura Bowe also treated the volunteers to scrumptious treats which, week on week, become more and more incredible.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the Northern Region of Eventing Ireland is the luckiest organisation in the world with a very large team of willing folk keeping the wheels turning.

Dr Sarah Hughes’s Barricello, a 16-year-old gelding by Balou du Rouet, took the top honours in the EI 115 Open class in its first official outing under the guidance of Cathal Daniels, just over two penalty points ahead of Steven Smith and Samiro Cruze MC.

The 10-year-old Ella Boyle-owned Samgemjee gelding moved up three places after dressage and added just 6.8 time penalties to the flatwork mark of 34.3 awarded by Vanda Stewart.

Hazeldene proved to be a good venue for Casey Webb who galloped to victory, for the second successive week, in the EI 115 class with Ballygreenan Break Point, a nine-year-old mare by Pointilliste, owned by Valerie Breen from Augher. They staged a pillar to post win and finished in excess of ten points clear of their nearest rivals, Jonathan Steele riding Somerville Springheeled, an owner-bred 18-year-old gelding of John Simpson’s.

There were just five starters in the EI 110 Open class where 0.2 penalty points separated the top two combinations. Lucy McIlroy took the win with Major Black, having gained one place after the first phase, romping home clear and inside time on each of the jumping phases. It was a similar case for Alex O’Hare and Jerona HBC

Fifteen starters took on the challenge of the EI 110 course where it was a day of mixed fortunes for some of those placed highest in the first phase with falls cross country, retirements on cross country and one horse who injured himself on the lorry between phases. However, the path was cleared for the eventual winner, David O’Connor, riding Twice The Spice, a 10-year-old gelding owned by Barry and Helen Fletcher. David is keeping this horse, sired by Lancelot, in competition so that he will be ready when Rachel Fletcher takes the reins back following her recent injury and resultant surgery. They finished three points clear of Ciara Kinsella and Tykillen Shindig who was eliminated the previous week after missing a fence.

Fifteen-year-old Maeve Deverell from Co Offaly had plenty to smile about as she took the win in the EI 110 J class with her father, Sam’s, Radolin gelding, Annaharvey Dunowen. She has been a great supporter of Northern Region events this season and this was her third win, although first at this level. They enjoyed a pillar to post win, just completing two seconds outside the optimum time with Lucy Keane coming in almost five points adrift with Ballycreen Kings Mistress, a nine year old mare owned by Siobhan English.

Although there were just two competitors in the EI 110 P class, the winner, 16-year-old Hugh Kelly, from Co Meath, left nothing to chance, acquiring a sub 30 dressage mark from Lucinda Webb-Graham with Fairyhouse in a Pickle and adding just 2.8 time penalties to that score to give him a margin in excess of 16 over Suzie Cosgrove and Kilcoltrim Swift.

Glenpatrick landowner and Amateur rider, Britt Megahey, completed his trio of wins this season in the EI 110 class on board R Showman, the ten year old gelding by Centrestage and bred by Clare Steele. He completed on his dressage score of 29.3 which gave him a 2.4 point margin over his nearest rival, Nichola Wray who has been consistently in the top two in the last seven events. Britt, very generously, donated his winnings, as he did on the previous two occasions, to Northern Region’s chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.

Amateur rider, Rachael O’Callaghan from Mullingar, had plenty to be cheerful about as she swept to victory at 100 level with Gervada, her seven-year-old Thoroughbred gelding which finished eighth of 13 in a three-year-old maiden hurdle at Ballinrobe in 2021. Rachael has been competing him since the middle of last year and has clocked up three wins to date. At Hazeldene they led from the outset and added just six time penalties to the Coreen Abernethy-awarded score to give them a one penalty margin over second placed Aimee Webb and Imperial Matriarch.

Almost 30 combinations came before Joanne Cairns in the EI 100 class where she reserved her top mark of 21.8 for Marshall and Sarah Riley’s seven year old Dutch bred gelding, Watermolen Cooley, under saddle with Steven Smith. This was the combination’s fifth outing with three firsts and two thirds to their credit, always in large classes.

Stable mate, Lachain Lance came in 1.7 adrift to claim second place for the owner-rider, Steven.

Another Thoroughbred who is already proving the versatility of the ex racehorses is Millstream Mahler which was sympathetically ridden to victory by Jennifer Gilchrist who, despite having a fence down, still managed to hold on to the first phase lead to give them their first red rosette. Maya Constable also put in a top performance and delivered one of only two clear show jumping rounds from the class. Maya also took the runner up spot in the EI 100 P class where just two hundredths of a second divided her and the eventual winner, Susan O’Brien and Ballinagore Aaron.

There is just no stopping young Charlie Watson and her grandfather’s incredible little Connemara pony, Leamore girl. They have now added five wins to their tally of successes, this most recent one on a score of 25.0. Fourteen-year-old Lisburn student, Amelia Irwin took second place, just 1.3 points behind riding Brenda Turley’s Melody Maker.

Kaiti McCann continued her successful journey on Boyher Cookies N Crème with a repeat of last week’s result and a red rosette. This little skewbald mare has demonstrated amazing consistency both with Kaiti and her previous rider, Rachael Broome. Another skewbald also showing great consistency, is Katie McKee’s Water Paint. This partnership is seldom out of the top placings.

Vanda Stewart cast her eye over the EI 90 where she was most impressed with 14-year-old Co Down girl, Ellie Hynds, rising Alison Irwin’s Hannovarian sired mare, PSH Let’s Tango, previously campaigned by Alison’s daughter, Emma. This combination led after dressage on a score of 18.8 but, unfortunately, had to settle for second place following the addition of 12.4 time penalties. This paved the way to success for Holly Wray and the six year old Bernhard gelding, Our Springhill Hot Toddy, bred by her mother Nichola. Holly’s lucky mascot, her three-month-old son, Arthur, is clearly successfully carrying out his duties.

Two Thoroughbreds occupied the top two spots in the 15-strong EI 80 class, judged by Lucinda Webb-Graham.

Top of the leader-board was David O’Connor, riding Mourneview Kali, a five year old unraced mare who finished on their dressage score of 27 penalties, 1.8 points ahead of Julie Rice’s Supreme Dream ridden by her daughter, Holly who also kept a clean sheet across the jumping phases.

It was particularly pleasing to see many young riders making their debut on Saturday, including 12-year-old Izzy Napier, daughter of the hosts, Andrew and Laura. Izzy and Babbling Brook Rocky finished second in their class while Orlagh Massey and Carrawina Dusty finished fourth in the EI 80 T class. Meantime, fourteen year old Cerys Owens and Dam Boy finished fourth in the EI 80. The future certainly looks bright with a whole contingent of excited young eventers in the start box.

Northern Region is now taking a traditional break before resuming at The Clare on July 5 for the start of the summer season.

However, the committee is running a Two Phase (SJ & XC) at Tullylish, courtesy of Jim and Bronagh Stevenson, on Saturday, June 28.

Classes are 1m, 90cms, 80cms with a special class with SJ at 1.10 followed by XC at 1m.

Entries are £40 payable by Paypal to [email protected].

Entries close on 21 June or when maximum capacity is reached.

FULL RESULTS

EI 115 Open

1. Cathal Daniels, Barrichello;

2. Steven Smith, Samiro Cruze MC;

3. Sian Coleman, Kilroe Frolic;

4. Jack O’Haire, Christopher Robin 2;

5. Laura Birley, Bob Cotton Bandit;

6. Katherine O’Hare, Keonan Hero.

EI 115

1. Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point;

2. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled;

3. Jasper Kelly, Agatha Raisin;

4. Kim O’Gorman, Californian Wolf;

5. Rafael Sanctuary, Nasphar.

EI 110 Open

1. Lucy McIlroy, Major Black;

2. Alex O’Hare, Jerona HBC;

3. Steven Smith, CJO Kann Surprise;

4. Heidi Brabazon, Red Ace;

5. Kate Carroll, Right on Q.

EI 110

1. David O’Connor, Twice The Spice;

2. Ciara Kinsella, Tykillen Shindig;

3. Jonathan steele, Point of. View;

4. Sian Coleman, Duniro;

5. Rafael Sanctuary, Seychelles Candy;

6. Hannah Blakely, Squeaks bubble.

EI 110 J

1. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Dunowen;

2. Lucy Keane, Ballycreen Kings Master;

3. Carla Williamson, Powers;

4. Hannah Willis, Shenandoah’s Cachassini;

5. Caitlin Woods, Greygrove Delight;

6. Maeve Deverell, Annaharvey Rozendal.

EI 110 P

1. Hugh Kelly, Fairyhouse In A Pickle;

2. Suzie Cosgrove, Kilcoltrim Swift.

EI 110 Amateur

1. Britt Megahey, R Showman;

2. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

3. Ros Morgan, VOS Surprise;

4. Lucy TRoombs, Bluestone IUce;

5. Denis Coakley, Shannondale George;

6. Rachel Keys, Drumnaconnell Bellagio.

EI 100 Amateur

1. Rachael O’Callaghan, Gervada;

2. Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriarch;

3. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under;

4. Michael McCulloch, Coole Candy;

5. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob;

6. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco.

EI 100 P

1. Susan O’Brien, Ballinagore Aaron;

2. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

3. Aimee-Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince;

4. Isabella Irwin, Molly XX.

EI 100 J

1. Jennifer Gilchrist, Millstream Mahler;

2. Maya Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

3. Cayleigh Erwin, Murph;

4. Daniel Moran, Herobrine;

5. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

6. Oisin Govender, Bridgehouse Sir Lancelot.

EI 100

1. Steven Smith, Watermolen Cooley;

2. Steven Smith, Lachain Lance;

3. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette;

4. Rosey Herron, Imperial Wonder;

5. Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko;

6. Cathal Daniels, Tullibards Yes You.

EI 100 T

1. Connor McClory, Turn Up Trumps;

2. Cassie Huddleston, Carrick Diamond Darshaan.

EI 90 Amateur

1. Kaiti McCann, Boyher Cookies N Crème;

2. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

3. Pauline Blair, Charley Browne;

4. Emer McGowan, Downshire Dornish Prince;

5. Wendy Findlay, Hill Farm Pebble;

6. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife.

EI 90

1. Holly Wray, Our Springhill Hot Toddy;

2. Ellie Hynds, PSH Let’s Tango;

3. Abbie Knox, Freeway;

4. Kim O’Gorman, Boleybawn Alto;

5. Ben Foster, Silken Karma;

6. Kelsea Maginnis, Burrenhill Jaguar.

EI 90 P

1. Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl;

2. Amelia Irwin, Melody Maker;

3. Katie McCarville, Basil Brush;

4. Abbey Ferris, Connaght Curlew;

5. Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star.

EI 90 T

1. Amelia Corcoran-Lyden, Ballingowan Notorious;

2. Lucy McIlroy, Captain Carnival;

3. Jonathan Steele, Hickstead Junior;

4. Jonathan Hagan, Toby;

5. Ellen Rooney, Gortlemon Isabelle.

EI 80

1. David O’Connor, Mourneview Kali;

2. Holly Rice, Supreme Dream;

3. Juliet Moran, Classy Clinique;

4. Cerys Owens, Dam Boy;

5. Abi Gardner, Blennerville Cavallino;

6. David O’Connor, Tullymurry Hugo.

EI 80 T

1. Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby;

2. Izzy Napier, Babbling Brook Rocky;

3. Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer;

4. Orlagh Massey, Carrawina Dusty;

5. Sandra Morton, Mountview Misty Morning.

