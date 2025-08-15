Cushendall Says Farewell to Firefighter and Local Hero After 37 Years of Service >

Malachy with his son Manus and grandson Matthew, both retained firefighters in Cushendall.

THE village of Cushendall and the wider Glens of Antrim are celebrating the remarkable career of Malachy Jamison, who has just retired as a retained firefighter and Watch Commander with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service after an incredible 37 years of dedicated service.

Born and raised in Cushendall, Malachy is a true son of the Glens. He has lived his entire life there, working in local landmarks such as the Thornlea Hotel and St Mary’s Primary School, and carrying with him the pride and spirit of the famous song The Green Glens of Antrim – with Cushendall always at the heart of his life. Malachy joined the fire service on August 9, 1988, training first at Carnlough Fire Station before taking up duty in Cushendall.

In January 1990, he became one of the very first crew members to serve in the newly-opened Cushendall Fire Station – and now, as he retires, he leaves as the last original member of that founding team. Over his career Malachy has answered hundreds of emergency calls – from house fires and road traffic collisions to search and rescue missions across the Glens, north Antrim, and further afield.

He was part of dramatic rescues, including a devastating gorse fire incident on Rathlin Island, the major fire at the Northern Counties Hotel in Portrush, and numerous life-saving moments.

Among his most cherished memories are reviving a baby who had stopped breathing and rescuing a young woman cut from the wreckage of a badly damaged car near Garron Point – both of whom are alive and well today thanks to the quick actions of Malachy and his crew. While the job brought moments of joy and pride, there were also many challenging and heart-breaking days. Through it all, Malachy’s determination never wavered, always guided by his goal: to serve and protect his community. Firefighting in a rural community is truly a family commitment. Malachy’s wife Kate, and his children Manus, Joanne, and Judith, have supported him every step of the way – even when dinners went cold after the bleeper sounded and duty called.

That proud tradition will continue, as both his son Manus and grandson Matthew are now retained firefighters themselves. Speaking on his retirement, Malachy said: “I joined to serve the people of Cushendall and the Glens, and I’ve been honoured to do that for nearly four decades.

“There have been tough times, but nothing beats the feeling of saving a life. This community has given me so much, and it’s been a privilege to give something back.” From the shores of Red Bay to the rolling Green Glens of Antrim, the people of Cushendall know Malachy not just as a firefighter, but as a neighbour, a friend, and a steady hand in moments of crisis. His courage, commitment, and love for his home will long be remembered. The community joins together in saying thank you, Malachy — for the years of service, the sacrifices, the lives saved, and the example set for generations to come.