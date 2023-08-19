Cushendall type of ponies take centre stage at Carnlough show (1927)

In 1926 the ministry, in conjunction with the County Antrim Committee of Agriculture, had promoted exhibitions of the progeny of the Welsh stallions at Cushendall and Carnlough, and similar shows had again been held in 1927.

The News Letter reported: “There was substantial improvement in the quality and number of entries at both places and the opinion of the judges a distinct commercial type of animal is being evolved as the result of the ministry’s efforts.

“The classes of brood mares were particularly strong, and the yearlings were also highly creditable.”

A Belgian Blue exhibitor leaves the ring during the Antrim Show held in July 2002. Picture: News Letter archives/Kevin McAuley

Meanwhile, it was also noted that “speaking generally”, the quality of the exhibits in the sheep section was well up to the standard of 1926; “and there was good show cattle, especially having regard to the fact that this section was a new departure”.

The exhibitions created great interest, reported the News Letter, and amongst those present being the Countess of Antrim, Viscount Dunluce, Lady Rose McDonnell, the Right Honourable E M Archdale, DL, MP, Minister Agriculture; the Right Honourable H M Pollock, DL, MP, the Right Honourable Ronald McNeill, DL, MP, Lieutenant-Colonel Cleaver, Mr R E Talbot and Miss Talbot.

The officials of the ministry present included Dr J S Gordon, Permanent Secretary, Messrs Joseph Kenny, principal officer, J Pimlott, OBE, chief inspector, J Douglas, livestock inspector, and J Getty, senior inspector.

The following were the judges: Ponies, Lieutenant-Colonel J Patrick, DL, Dunminning, Glarryford, and Mr J Milling, Comber, sheep, Mr W Sandilands, Muldroon, Faulderhouse, Scotland, cattle, Mr Hugh Dale, inspection officer of the Ministry of Agriculture. The members of committees were – Cushendall, Messrs A J Pilkington, JP, C Agnew, J C McElheron, G B Newe, D McAllister, and P A McHugh (secretary); Carnlough, Messrs Cowan Meban, James Crawford, JP, A McKay, A Legge, James McAuley, and J McDowell (secretary). Mr A B Clarke, secretary of the County Antrim Agricultural Committee; Mr R D McKay and Mr T P O’Hare, agricultural instructor for County Antrim, rendered valuable assistance.

Angela Griffin with the Blonde d'Aquitaine reserve champion at the Antrim Show in July 2002. Picture: News Letter archives/Kevin McAuley

The following were the awards presented at Carnlough: Three-year-olds of non-Glen type, 1, Crawford, Tullymore, Broughshane, 2, S McKay, Little Ballymena, 3, A Currell, Aughunshanagh, Carnlough.

Two-year-old Glen type, 1, A Wright, Doonan, Carnlough, 2, A Jamison, Lough Connolly, 3, A Robinson, Ballyvaddy, Carnlough, 4, A Wilson, The Moat, Glenarm.

Two-year-olds of non-Glens type, 1, W Hillis, Drumcrow, 2, J Stewart, Lough Connolly, Broughshane, 3, P McAuley, Altanum, Aughnafatten.

Yearlings of the Glens type, 1, L McKay, Dromorne, 3, A Linton, 3, J Mulvenna, Shilnavogie, Broughshane, 4, A Meban.

Claire Hunter and Karen Getty are pictured taking a well earned break during the Antrim Show in July 2002. Picture: News Letter archives/Kevin McAuley

Yearlings of non-Glens type, 1, B Tinsdale, Drumenagh, 2, A Wilson.

Foals foot (Glens type), 1, J Kennedy, Ballyvaddy, Carnlough, 2, F Campbell, Deerpark, Glenarm, 3, C Meban, Aughrimlough, Carnlough, 4, H McBride, Aughafatten.

Prizes of 10s each were awarded to Campbell Tweed, Cairncastle, J Mulvenna, Cookstown, Glenarm, and D McAuley, Nappin, Garron Point.

Foals’ dams not exceeding 13.2 hands, 1, A Magill, Garfer, Carnlough, 2, A Meban, 3, McKay, Cairncastle.

Blackfaced rams, 1, J Duffin, Killyharn, Aughafatten, 2, H Duffin, Killyharn, Aughafatten 3, J and J McKay, Doonan, Carnlough, 4, D White, Tecloy, Aughafatten. Blackfaced ewe, 1, 2 and 3, J Duffin; 4, 5, and 6, D White. Pen of three ewe lambs, 1 and 3, Cowan Meban, Aughremlough, Carnlough, 2, J. Duffin, 4, James Craig, Carribereagh.