Cutting corners on health and safety is a risk no farming business can afford

October signals a period of significant change for farms across Northern Ireland.

As livestock move from pasture to winter housing, the farming landscape enters a time of heightened activity and risk. It’s a critical time for farmers, as they prepare their operations for the colder months ahead, juggling numerous tasks that impact both livestock welfare and business sustainability.

This transition is complicated by unpredictable weather, with autumn storms becoming more frequent and severe. Climate change is no longer an abstract concern—it’s a daily reality farmers must contend with, directly impacting the long-term success of their operations. Extreme weather events, particularly storms, can cause widespread damage, disrupting both daily activities and entire production cycles.

Yet, despite these changes, many farmers remain under-prepared when it comes to storm insurance coverage. Not all farm insurance policies include storm damage as standard, leaving businesses exposed when extreme weather strikes. As storms become more frequent and intense, this lack of protection poses a growing threat.

Proper preparation ensures livestock are housed in safe, secure environments, vital for their health and productivity. (Pic: AbbeyAutoline)

A gap in insurance coverage could mean the difference between a manageable disruption and a catastrophic financial loss. The infrastructure that supports farming operations—whether buildings, machinery, or livestock—is vulnerable to the elements. Without storm cover, farmers may face significant financial consequences after severe weather events. Storm cover insurance should not be viewed as a luxury but rather as an essential safeguard for the future.

Preparing for winter housing often involves maintenance on sheds and other buildings to ensure the well-being of livestock through the colder months. Proper preparation ensures livestock are housed in safe, secure environments, vital for their health and productivity.

As farmers prepare for winter, health and safety must never be compromised. It’s not just a box-ticking exercise - it’s a matter of life and death. Farming remains one of the most dangerous professions in the UK and Ireland, and accidents can happen quickly, with devastating consequences. Whether it’s family members, full-time employees, or contractors, the safety of everyone on the farm is paramount.

A key aspect of managing farm risk is ensuring that insurance policies provide adequate protection. Farm insurance can cover both public and employer’s liability. While public liability insurance isn’t legally required, employer’s liability is mandatory and provides coverage for all full-time and casual workers, giving peace of mind that the farm is protected in case of an accident.

As farmers prepare for winter, health and safety must never be compromised. (Pic: AbbeyAutoline)

However, insurance alone isn’t enough—proper safety measures are essential. Working at height, for instance, is a critical but often overlooked risk. Repairing a roof is a task many farmers will face, but without correct safety procedures, it’s one of the most dangerous jobs on the farm. Using a pallet on the forks of a telehandler to lift someone may seem quick, but the risks are too great. Certified equipment, like a ‘man basket,’ must be used in compliance with safety regulations.

The consequences of taking shortcuts can be severe, not only in terms of personal injury but also financially. If an accident occurs, a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation would follow, likely leading to court proceedings. The insurance impact of such incidents is serious—future coverage may be difficult to secure, and premiums are likely to rise significantly.

While hiring certified contractors might not be the cheapest option, the true cost of cutting corners is far higher. The safety of those working on your farm is invaluable, and no short-term savings can justify the long-term risks. Investing in the right safety measures and insurance coverage protects not only your business but also the lives of those working within it.

At AbbeyAutoline, we support farmers through our membership in Northern Ireland’s Farm Safety Partnership, which raises awareness of safety issues across the sector. The HSE also offers valuable guidance to help farmers protect themselves, their employees, and their businesses.

In an industry where the stakes are high, being proactive about risk management—whether through securing storm cover or ensuring rigorous safety standards—is not just good practice, it’s essential for the long-term success and sustainability of farming in Northern Ireland.

AbbeyAutoline’s specialist agricultural team provides expert guidance and tailored insurance solutions to safeguard your farm’s assets. In an ever-changing farming landscape, securing the right coverage is essential for protection against risks, allowing you to focus on your farm’s future with confidence and peace of mind.

For further information or advice on Agricultural Insurance please contact the specialist Farm Team at AbbeyAutoline on 08000 66 55 44 or visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance.