DAERA awards £4m to Mid Ulster based successful Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry SBRI Phase 2 company

The Centre for Competitiveness (C for C) has been awarded £4million to help Northern Ireland’s agriculture sector reduce excess phosphorus from livestock slurry, as part of the further roll out of Lough Neagh Action Plan.

The award has been made as part of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Phase 2 project under the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (SULS) programme.

The consortium of partners which C for C will lead for their ‘Slurry Utilisation for the Creation and Exploitation of Recoverable Nutrients and Energy’ (LUCERNE) project include: CEMCOR, Road Safety Contracts, Tobermore, and Alltech.

While visiting one of the project consortium sites at Tobermore near Magherafelt, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir commented: “Today’s announcement sees the launch of the second Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Phase 2 project under the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (SULS) programme.

Minister Muir pictured with (L-R) Eamon McHugh, Road Safety Contracts, Dr Patrick Ward, Alltech, Dr Paul Madden Director, Centre for Competitiveness, Dr James Young, Project Technical Lead, David Henderson, Tobermore and David Millar CEMCOR. (Pic: Freelance)

“The expansion of the SULS programme will further advance and develop demonstrator sites to process livestock manure/slurry to remove excess phosphorus from the environment.

“I am delighted to see this SULS Phase 2 contract being awarded to the Centre for Competitiveness for their LUCERNE project. Working with a range of commercial and academic partners, the Centre for Competitiveness intend to use SULS 2 funded mobile slurry separators to produce feedstock for anaerobic digestion.

“Ultimately, the Mid Ulster Cluster wishes to build a 10MW biorefinery in the region which will produce biomethane, biofertiliser, low carbon cement and bricks from separated AD digestate in addition to biogenic CO2 and help to develop our circular bioeconomy whilst reducing nutrients in Lough Neagh and other catchment areas aiding improvement of water quality in our rivers, lakes and loughs.”

SBRI provides the public sector with innovative solutions to problems that will drive improvement and allows suppliers to develop products and services working collaboratively with the public sector, enabling them to develop new skills, expertise and markets.

Dr Paul Madden, Director at the Centre for Competitiveness, said: “We thank Minister Muir for engaging with the group in this innovative project, which has the potential to play an important role in reducing the overall nutrient loading and carbon footprint of the agricultural industry.”

C for C Project Technical Lead, Dr James Young, stated that “this project will ensure the business resilience of farm enterprises with the ever growing need to become more sustainable.”

Minister Muir added: “Today’s announcement in Mid Ulster builds on the recent SULS 2 contract signing of another successful company in County Down and enhances the opportunity to turn a decades long problem into a solution.

“This is an excellent example of Green Growth in action: reducing emissions, environmental improvements, and producing green jobs. As this project develops it has the potential to radically change the way nutrients are managed and support a sustainable approach to agriculture that benefits our environment and climate.”