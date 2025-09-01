DAERA commences payment of approximately £250M to Northern Ireland farmers

DAERA’s new Sustainable Agriculture Programme aims to transition to a more sustainable farming sector by implementing policies and strategies that benefit our climate and environment while supporting our economically and socially significant agri-food sector.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting NI farm businesses, DAERA has commenced payment of approximately £250million to Northern Ireland farmers, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed.

The payments have been made under the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP), Young Farmer Payment, and Protein Crop Scheme. The FSTP serves as a transition scheme to the Farm Sustainability Payment within the Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP).

This is the first major payment from the Sustainable Agriculture Programme in 2025, laying an important foundation for the programme’s continued success.

On the first day of payments, Minister Muir said: “Farmers are the bedrock of our countryside and its custodians, and I am pleased that payments have commenced as we transition towards the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

“Over £242.4million has been paid out to 98% of eligible businesses on the first day. This significant financial support underscores my ongoing commitment to supporting our farmers for the benefit of a more resilient and environmentally sustainable agricultural sector. Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK where funding for agriculture, agri-environment, fisheries and rural development is ring-fenced, and I am proud to have secured that certainty for the farming sector.

“Over the next couple of years, I look forward to upscaling schemes within SAP and ensuring farmers can avail of a range of support programmes, including the Farming with Nature Package. Agriculture and nature recovery must go hand in hand as we look to the future of farming.”

Payments will continue to be issued for the small number of remaining applications on completion of successful validation checks.

Farm businesses are reminded they should check that their contact and bank details are up to date to ensure prompt payment.

Notification of payment details will be made through the DAERA Messaging Service. This service is a secure, fast and convenient way to view and respond to scheme correspondence. DAERA will prompt farm businesses when a new message is available to view by issuing an email to the scheme applicant. Paper letters will be issued to farm businesses where an agent submitted the application.

As DAERA moves towards digital communications, all members within farm business are advised to register now with NIDA or Government Gateway for a DAERA online account, even if they use an agent. More communications from the Agricultural & Environmental Schemes Division will be issued digitally and farmers should check their emails (including Junk folder) regularly.