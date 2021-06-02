DAERA Direct offices reopen to customers this Monday

Services to customers will be available on a strict appointment only basis for the immediate future.

Minister Poots said: “In line with the NI Executive’s Pathway out of Restrictions, I have agreed that the DAERA Direct offices should reopen to customers from 7 June on a strict appointment only basis. The arrangements are targeted at those customers who require face-to-face assistance with complex transactions.

“Other routine business with DAERA should continue to be conducted online, by telephony or by delivering documents to the post box at the local office. I am satisfied that this limited re-opening can be managed within the existing Executive and public health guidelines and will be kept under review.”