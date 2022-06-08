DAERA HQ is renamed to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee

The Ballykelly building was opened in 2018 and is one of three Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs headquarters.

Speaking at an official renaming ceremony, Minister Edwin Poots said: “It gives me great pleasure to rename Ballykelly House as Jubilee House to mark and celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“As one of DAERA’s three headquarters, I believe the renaming of this state-of-the-art building will reflect and honour Her Majesty’s outstanding 70-year reign.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey are pictured at the official renaming ceremony of DAERA’s headquarter building to Jubilee House to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It is just one of many events and schemes we have organised in the department to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.”

The facility is located on the former Shackleton Army Base and boasts modern, cutting edge technologies.

It also allows for an innovative approach to multi-site working across the DAERA network.

In 2019 The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, visited the flagship project, which is home to a number of eco-friendly initiatives including rainwater harvesting, solar panels, a sedum green roof and swift boxes, which all promote green living and help conserve energy.

Mr Poots continued: “My department has supported a number of Jubilee-related projects, including £100,000 to fund a bespoke Pollinator Garden as a legacy of the Platinum Jubilee.

“A 500-year-old oak tree at Belvoir Forest Park has also be chosen as part of a nationwide network of 70 ancient trees to be dedicated to the Queen in her Jubilee year,” he concluded.