Payment for claims made in 2022 commence on 17 April, with over 90 per cent of claims paid on that day. The remaining claims will be processed, and payments issued as soon as possible following validations.

The EFS 2023 claim process opened for most agreement holders on the 6 April via the DAERA Single Application and Maps Service.

Some agreements are being updated to reflect changes that agreements holders have told the Department about or after inspections, and all EFS agreement holders will be able to claim by 28 April.

DAERA has issued payments of almost £9million to EFS participants.

EFS participants must submit a claim each year on their Single Application. Capital items such as fencing must be completed and claimed for in year one, and the amount maintained must be also claimed in years two to five.

Online training is now available for EFS Agreement Holders whose agreements started on the 1 January this year. The training is compulsory and must be completed by 30 November 2023. Information on how to complete online training is available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/online-training-efs-agreements-guidance-documents

