The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced the opening of the annual Postgraduate Studentship competition for 2024.

DAERA is offering 12 new fully funded PhD Studentships to support innovative research across a range of topics.

Applications must be submitted before midnight on Tuesday 20 February 2024.

DAERA’s Deputy Director of Sustainable Agri-Food Development Division, Shane McKinney, commented: “Postgraduate research makes a valuable contribution to DAERA’s wider science programme.

PhD students Callum Cheung, Darragh Melaugh, Sarunas Dzinkevicius, Ellie Dolan and Jonny McDowell meet Postgraduate Studentship scheme manager Karen Patterson, DAERA, to discuss their research. (Pic: DAERA)

“We currently fund 36 PhD students researching areas including climate change, NI ecosystems, ecological status of rivers, anti-microbial resistant bacteria, rumen biota associated with methane emission and sustaining the NI eel industry.

“A PhD is an excellent opportunity to develop a range of skills while contributing to an important area of research for DAERA.”

DAERA provides approximately £900,000 each year to fund Postgraduate Studentships.

Funding is provided in the form of a student maintenance grant, with fees and other costs paid directly to the student’s University or Research Centre.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria and selection is by interview.

Details of DAERA’s 2024 Research Needs, the Application Form and Terms and Conditions for the awards are available at:- www.nidirect.gov.uk/daera-studentships