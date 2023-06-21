The aim of the four-year scheme, running from 2022 to 2026, is to improve sustainability and efficiency in the farming sector. This year, Zone 2 of the scheme invites registrations from farm businesses across Fermanagh, the west of County Armagh and South Tyrone.

Project lead and DAERA’s Director of Natural Environment, Dave Foster, explained: “The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will provide farmers with important information on soil nutrient levels, for each field on their farm. Farmers will also receive a baseline estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows and trees.

“This information will help them more accurately match nutrient applications to crop need, thereby increasing efficiency, reducing excess run-off to watercourses and improving their economic and environmental sustainability. It will also support them in contributing to the climate change agenda established under the NI Climate Change Act.

The latest phase of DAERA’s £37million Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will open for registration on Monday 26 June 2023. Image: Freelance

“The scheme, which will be delivered by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) with 27,000 farms and up to 700,000 fields being sampled by the end of the project, he added.

To date over 6,000 farmers in Zone 1 have received soil analysis results for their farms, including pH, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg) and sulphur (S), together with crop specific lime and fertilizer recommendations.

“We are strongly encouraging all farm businesses in the Zone 2 area to apply for the scheme and benefit from all it offers and also because they will be required to participate if they wish to receive future funding such as the new Farm Sustainability Payment which can be crucial income for farms,” continued Mr Foster.

From Monday 26 June farmers can register at DAERA online services using their Government Gateway Account at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/onlineservices

The closing date is 31 August 2023.

As well as being able to view results online, farmers will have access to mapping identifying areas within the farm which could be prone to nutrient run-off to watercourses.

Another key benefit of participation is access to the CAFRE SNHS training, available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training, which provides advice on the interpretation of the analysis reports, preparation of nutrient management plans and the role of carbon on farms.