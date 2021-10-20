Dairy cattle sell to a top of £2420 at Markethill

The same owner received £2150 for a calved heifer, £2060 for a calved heifer and £2020 on three occasions for calved heifers. A Whitecross producer sold a calved heifer at £2320. The same owner received £2100 and a further three at £2060 each and three and £2020 each. An Annaghmore farmer sold a calved heifer at £2300, £2200 and £1880 and a Middletown producer sold a calved heifer at £2240. Several more calved heifers sold readily from £1800 to £2000 each.

CULL COWS

220 cull cows sold in a steady demand. Good quality beef bred cows from £150 to £179 per 100 kilos for 760k at £1365 for an Armagh farmer followed by £176 for 770k at £1355 from a Gilford producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £140 for 730k at £1025 followed by £135 for 810k at £1095 from an Annaghmore farmer. Good quality friesians sold from £95 to £110 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Armagh farmer 762k £1365 £179.00; Gilford farmer 770k £1355 £176.00; Portadown farmer 938k £1645 £175.00; Richhill farmer 798k £1395 £175.00; Aghalee farmer 776k £1355 £175.00; Richhill farmer 752k £1305 £174.00; Armagh farmer 810k £1395 £172.00; Richhill farmer 752k £1265 £168.00; Keady farmer 854k £1435 £168.00.

Friesian cull cows: Richhill farmer 730k £1025 £140.00; Annaghmore farmer 814k £1095 £135.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 740k £995 £135.00; Dungannon farmer 720k £965 £134.00; Newry farmer 668k £885 £133.00; Downpatrick farmer 754k £995 £132.00; Aghalee farmer 822k £1055 £128.00; Keady farmer 690k £885 £128.00; Tandragee farmer 726k £925 £128.00.

CALVES

200 calves maintained a very strong demand with good quality bull calves from £290 to £400 for a 2 week old Lim paid twice followed by £285 for 2 week old BB. Good quality heifer calves from £270 to £440 for a 6 week old AA followed by £380 for a 3 week old BB and £365 for a 4 week old BB.

Bull calves: Lim £400; Lim £400; BB £385; Ch £380; BB £360; Ch £380; BB £360; BB £360; BB £340; BB £340.