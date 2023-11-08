Dairy cattle selling to £1750 for a calved heifer at Ballymena Mart
W Black, Aghadowey £1750, £1700, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £1700, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1700, G Mitchell, Banbridge Holstein £1680, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £1650, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £1600, £1580 and N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £1550.
Suckler cows
32 lots of sucklers on offer sold to £1700 for a Shorthorn cow from R Patton, Ballycarry.
R Patton, Ballycarry Shorthorn beef £1700, Stabiliser £1680, £1650 x2, Shorthorn beef £1600, W Carson, Cloughmills Iri and bull calf £1600, Iri and heifer calf £1580, R Patton, Ballycarry Stabiliser £1520, W Carson, Cloughmills Simmental and heifer calf £1520, R Patton, Ballycarry Stabiliser £1500 x3, £1480, £1420, £1400 and A P Cameron, Macosquin Charolais £1400.
Calves
In the calf ring 249 lots sold to £680 for a Limousin bull, heifer calves to £655 for a partly reared Charolais
Bulls
B McGarry, Crumlin Limousin £680, C Bamford, Crumlin Limousin £670, B McGarry, Crumlin Charolais £660, Limousin £600, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £500, D Kennedy, Ballyclare Fleckvieh £500, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £465, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £460, D Bill, Templepatrick Sho £440, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £440, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £440, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £435, B Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £430, W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £420 x2 and R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £420.
Heifers
C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais £655, S Bamford,Crumlin Charolais £600 x2, B McGarry, Crumlin Limousin £520, Charolais £510, £490, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £480, J Caldwell, Antrim Limousin £450, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £440, J Caldwell, Antrim Aberdeen Angus £430, Limousin £430 and W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £420 x3.
Holstein/Friesian bull calves
Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Holstein £275, D McKay, Broughshane Friesian £235, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £160, £150, B Paisley, Ballynure Friesian £130, J Maybin, Kells Friesian £105 x2, £95 x2, J R and JM Dunn, Ballyclare Friesian £90, W Gillespie, Portglenone Holstein £85 and J R and J M Dunn, Ballyclare Friesian £80.
Weanlings
300 Weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a very steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1040 over for a Limousin 440kg £1480 presented by Leo Marron, Portglenone.
Heifers sold to £700 over for a Charolais 350kg £1050 offered by W Dawson, Stoneyford.
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 280kg £1070 (382) W Dawson, Charolais 280kg £1060 (378) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 250kg £940 (376) T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 290kg £1080 (372) Charolais 270kg £980 (363) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg £980 (363) RG Mulholland, Charolais 300kg £1050 (350) A Linton, Glarryford 3x Simmental 220kg £770 (350) and J Sherrard, Limavady Charolais 270kg £940 (348).
301kg to 350kg
RG Mulholland, Charolais 330kg £1180 (357) T Mulholland, 2x Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) K Molyneaux, Charolais 340kg £1150 (338) E Hamilton, Moorefields Limousin 310kg £1040 (335) A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1020 (318) S Lowry, Charolais 310kg £960 (309) E Hamilton, Limousin 350kg £1080 (308) T Mulholland, Simmental 310kg £950 (306) J Sherrard, Charolais 320kg £980 (306) and T Mulholland, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300).
351kg and over
L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 440kg £1480 (336) K Molyneaux, Charolais 390kg £1310 (335) Charolais 390kg £1270 (325) Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) L Marron, Limousin 370kg £1190 (321) W Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 360kg £1150 (319) TJ McLornan, Charolais 400kg £1270 (317) E Hamilton, Limousin 370kg £1170 (316) RA Sleeman, Charolais 400kg £1260 (315) and TJ McLornan, Limousin 370kg £1150 (310) Charolais 410kg £1240 (302) Limousin 390kg £1170 (300).
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £900 (360) Charolais 270kg £940 (348) Charolais 280kg £940 (335) S Crothers, Doagh 3xLimousin 260kg £860 (330) T Mulholland, Charolais 270kg £860 (318) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 280kg £890 (317) W Dawson, Charolais 290kg £920 (317) S Kerr, Larne Limousin 240kg £760 (316) and S Dawson, Charolais 220kg £690 (313).
301kg to 350kg
S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £1010 (315) W Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) RG Mulholland, Charolais 310kg £890 (287) J Sherrard, Charolais 320kg £910 (284) S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 310kg £880 (283) RG Mulholland, Charolais 330kg £930 (281) J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £845 (272) TJ McLornan, Limousin 320kg £850 (265) D Mason, Limousin 330kg £860 (260) P Savage, Limousin 310kg £800 (258) and A McFadden, Limousin 310kg £800 (258).
351kg and over
TJ McLornan, Limousin 360kg £1000 (277) Limousin 370kg £995 (268) K Molyneaux, Charolais 370kg £990 (267) A Christie, Limousin 390kg £1020 (261) J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £950 (256) D Mason, Limousin 360kg £920 (255) A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 390kg £970 (248) A Christie, Charolais 370kg £900 (243) J McAuley, Charolais 360kg £850 (236) and A Warwick, Abondance 390kg £920 (235).
Monday 6th November 2023: 1600 sheep in Ballymena on Monday included a Charolais female sale selling to £620 for an in-lamb hogget from M and S Riley, Moneyreagh.
Store lambs sold to £100.50 for 20 Texels from S White, Cloughmills and ewe lambs sold to £144 for 2 Texels from M Millen, Coleraine.
Store lambs
S White, Cloughmills 20 Texel £100.50, 24 Texel £97, H Stirling, Larne 27 Charollais £96, M Erskine, Ballycarry 23 Texel £95.50, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 5 Texel £95, J and A Nelson, Ballyclare 24 Suffolk £94.50, G McFetridge, Glenarm 23 Texel £94, J McFetridge, Glenarm 10 Texel £93.50, J Robinson, Donaghadee 9 Texel £93.50, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 7 Texel £93, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 50 Texel £92.50, J McFetridge, Glenarm 9 Suffolk £92, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 48 Suffolk £92, D Rea, Glenarm 10 Mule £92, A Wharry, Glenarm 11 Suffolk £91, J Christie, Cloughmills 8 Texel £90, A Clements, Muckamore 9 Suffolk £89, D Rea, Glenarm 40 Lelyn £88.50, G McFetridge, Glenarm 13 Texel £87.50, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 27 Mule £86.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 17 Blackface £86, A Clements, Muckamore 21 Suffolk £86 and J Watt, Armoy 4 Texel £85.
Ewe lambs
M Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel £144, 1 Texel £140, C Tinsdale, Carnlough 15 Mule £122, K McFadden, Dunloy 5 Blackface £115, 6 Blackface £106, J Black, Ballycastle 1 Texel £106 and O O’Kane, Carnlough 15 Mule £100.
Tuesday 7th November 2023: 130 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another good steady trade.
Bullocks sold to £1080 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1650 presented by Felix McKendry, Broughshane.
Heifers sold to £850 over for a Charolais 530kg at £1420.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 400kg £1100 (275) x2, A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 270kg £730 (270), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 500kg £1350 (270), J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 450kg £1200 (266), 400kg £1060 (265), A Patterson, Magherfelt Charolais 430kg £1130 (262), J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1070 (261), A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 420kg £1080 (257), 440kg £1130 (256), D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 500kg £1280 (256) and B O’Neill, Omagh Wagyu 410kg £1030 (251) and local farmer Limousin 410kg £1030 (251) x4.
501kg and over
F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £1650 (289) local farmer, Limousin 580kg £1620 (279) Charolais 530kg £1450 (273) J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 540kg £1440 (266) F McKendry, Abondance 630kg £1650 (261) J Wilson, Charolais £1550 (258) Charolais 580kg £1470 (253) B Reid, Limousin 540kg £1360 (251) G Scullion, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £1380 (250) F McKendry, Charolais 590kg £1470 (249) A O’Neill, Ballymena Abondance 510kg £1260 (247) G Scullion, Limousin 570kg £1390 (243) J Wilson, Charolais 560kg £1350 (241) A O’Neill, Abondance 520kg £1250 (240) and B O’Neill, Fleckvieh 520kg £1235 (237) Hereford 520kg £1235 (237).
Heifers
Up to 500kg
N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 490kg £1290 (263), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 500kg £1300 (260), N Hamill, Aughaftten Limousin 480kg £1235 (257), B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg £1160 (252), J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 490kg £1220 (249), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 480kg £1175 (244), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 470kg £1150 (244) x2, N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 500kg £1170 (324), D Scott, Coleraine Charolais 370kg £850 (229) and B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 490kg £1110 (226), 490kg £1105 (225).
Over 500kg
J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1400 (269), local farmer Charolais 530kg £1420 (267), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 520kg £1390 (267), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1360 (251), 570kg £1390 (243), 530kg £1260 (237), 540kg £1260 (233), D McAuley, Ballycastle Stabiliser 550kg £1280 (232), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1180 (231), R Neeson, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1240 (229) and D McAuley, Ballycastle Stabiliser 540kg £1200 (222), 560kg £1220 (217).
Wednesday 10th November 2023: An entry of 2709 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.
Fat lambs sold to 506p for a pen of 15 Texels at 23kg at £116.50 offered by B Gaston, Ballymena and to a top per head of £133 for 2 heavy Texels from J McAllister, Ballynure.
Fat ewes sold to £154.
Fat lambs 2345
Top per kg
B Gaston, Ballymena 15 Texel 23kg £116.50 (506) J Thompson, Bushmills 11 Texel 23kg £115.50 (502) J Houston, 1 Rouge 26kg £129 (496) J McIlrath, Ballymena 4 Texel 24kg £119 (495) G Martin, Broughshane 21 Texel 24.5kg £121 (493) G Francey, 23 Texel 22kg £108.50 (493) S Caldwell, 14 Texel 21.5kg £106 (493) J McCollum, Carnlough 12 Charolais 20.5kg £101 (492) J McAlister, Ballynure 6 Texel 25kg £123 (492) J McFall, Broughshane 14 Texel 24kg £118 (491) T Rainey, 19 Texel 23.5kg £115.50 (491) A McGookin, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 23kg £113 (491) W J Boyd, Larne 23 Texel 21kg £103 (490) S Rea, Ballyclare 6 Texel 25kg £122.50 (490) JE Adamson, Ballyclare 11 Texel 19.5kg £95.50 (489) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 24kg £117.50 (489) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 23kg £112.50 (489) R Dundee, Kells 21 Texel 23kg £112.50 (489) D and J Compton, 14 EC 23kg £112.50 (489) and J McIlrath, 3 Texel 22kg £107.50 (488).
Top per head
J McAlister, Ballynure 2 Texel 36.5kg £133, J Houston, Randalstown 1 Rouge 26kg £129, B Smyth, Broughshane 1 Charollais 29.5kg £127, R Nicholson, Monkstown 19 Texel 30kg £124.50, J Minford, Parkgate 7 Dorset 27kg £124, J Crawford, Glenariffe 5 Texel 26.5kg £123.50, J McAllister, Ballynure 6 Texel 25kg £123, J McIlrath, 2 Texel 28kg £122.50, S Rea, Ballyclare 6 Texel 25kg £122.50, C Jamison, Larne 10 Texel 27kg £122.50, C Patterson, Charollais 25kg £122, G Hughes, Clough 11 Texel 28kg £122, S Rea, 7 Suffolk 27.5kg £122, G Martin, 21 Texel 24.5kg £121, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 32 Rouge 25kg £121 and R Boville, 5 Texel 28.5kg £120.
Fat ewes 364
First quality
Suffolk - £110 - £144
Texel - £120 - £154
Crossbred - £90 - £110
Blackface - £55 - £72