Friday 3rd November 2023: Dairy cows - 31 dairy cattle on offer sold to £1750 for a calved heifer from William Black, Aghadowey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

W Black, Aghadowey £1750, £1700, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £1700, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1700, G Mitchell, Banbridge Holstein £1680, Droghal Farm, Aghalee Holstein £1650, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £1600, £1580 and N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £1550.

Suckler cows

32 lots of sucklers on offer sold to £1700 for a Shorthorn cow from R Patton, Ballycarry.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Patton, Ballycarry Shorthorn beef £1700, Stabiliser £1680, £1650 x2, Shorthorn beef £1600, W Carson, Cloughmills Iri and bull calf £1600, Iri and heifer calf £1580, R Patton, Ballycarry Stabiliser £1520, W Carson, Cloughmills Simmental and heifer calf £1520, R Patton, Ballycarry Stabiliser £1500 x3, £1480, £1420, £1400 and A P Cameron, Macosquin Charolais £1400.

Calves

In the calf ring 249 lots sold to £680 for a Limousin bull, heifer calves to £655 for a partly reared Charolais

Bulls

B McGarry, Crumlin Limousin £680, C Bamford, Crumlin Limousin £670, B McGarry, Crumlin Charolais £660, Limousin £600, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £500, D Kennedy, Ballyclare Fleckvieh £500, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £465, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £460, D Bill, Templepatrick Sho £440, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £440, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £440, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £435, B Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £430, W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £420 x2 and R W Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue £420.

Heifers

C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais £655, S Bamford,Crumlin Charolais £600 x2, B McGarry, Crumlin Limousin £520, Charolais £510, £490, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £480, J Caldwell, Antrim Limousin £450, B Paisley, Ballynure Belgian Blue £440, J Caldwell, Antrim Aberdeen Angus £430, Limousin £430 and W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £420 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Holstein £275, D McKay, Broughshane Friesian £235, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Holstein £160, £150, B Paisley, Ballynure Friesian £130, J Maybin, Kells Friesian £105 x2, £95 x2, J R and JM Dunn, Ballyclare Friesian £90, W Gillespie, Portglenone Holstein £85 and J R and J M Dunn, Ballyclare Friesian £80.

Weanlings

300 Weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a very steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1040 over for a Limousin 440kg £1480 presented by Leo Marron, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £700 over for a Charolais 350kg £1050 offered by W Dawson, Stoneyford.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 280kg £1070 (382) W Dawson, Charolais 280kg £1060 (378) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 250kg £940 (376) T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 290kg £1080 (372) Charolais 270kg £980 (363) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg £980 (363) RG Mulholland, Charolais 300kg £1050 (350) A Linton, Glarryford 3x Simmental 220kg £770 (350) and J Sherrard, Limavady Charolais 270kg £940 (348).

301kg to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

RG Mulholland, Charolais 330kg £1180 (357) T Mulholland, 2x Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) K Molyneaux, Charolais 340kg £1150 (338) E Hamilton, Moorefields Limousin 310kg £1040 (335) A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1020 (318) S Lowry, Charolais 310kg £960 (309) E Hamilton, Limousin 350kg £1080 (308) T Mulholland, Simmental 310kg £950 (306) J Sherrard, Charolais 320kg £980 (306) and T Mulholland, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300).

351kg and over

L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 440kg £1480 (336) K Molyneaux, Charolais 390kg £1310 (335) Charolais 390kg £1270 (325) Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) L Marron, Limousin 370kg £1190 (321) W Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 360kg £1150 (319) TJ McLornan, Charolais 400kg £1270 (317) E Hamilton, Limousin 370kg £1170 (316) RA Sleeman, Charolais 400kg £1260 (315) and TJ McLornan, Limousin 370kg £1150 (310) Charolais 410kg £1240 (302) Limousin 390kg £1170 (300).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £900 (360) Charolais 270kg £940 (348) Charolais 280kg £940 (335) S Crothers, Doagh 3xLimousin 260kg £860 (330) T Mulholland, Charolais 270kg £860 (318) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 280kg £890 (317) W Dawson, Charolais 290kg £920 (317) S Kerr, Larne Limousin 240kg £760 (316) and S Dawson, Charolais 220kg £690 (313).

301kg to 350kg

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £1010 (315) W Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 350kg £1050 (300) RG Mulholland, Charolais 310kg £890 (287) J Sherrard, Charolais 320kg £910 (284) S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 310kg £880 (283) RG Mulholland, Charolais 330kg £930 (281) J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg £845 (272) TJ McLornan, Limousin 320kg £850 (265) D Mason, Limousin 330kg £860 (260) P Savage, Limousin 310kg £800 (258) and A McFadden, Limousin 310kg £800 (258).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

TJ McLornan, Limousin 360kg £1000 (277) Limousin 370kg £995 (268) K Molyneaux, Charolais 370kg £990 (267) A Christie, Limousin 390kg £1020 (261) J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £950 (256) D Mason, Limousin 360kg £920 (255) A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 390kg £970 (248) A Christie, Charolais 370kg £900 (243) J McAuley, Charolais 360kg £850 (236) and A Warwick, Abondance 390kg £920 (235).

Monday 6th November 2023: 1600 sheep in Ballymena on Monday included a Charolais female sale selling to £620 for an in-lamb hogget from M and S Riley, Moneyreagh.

Store lambs sold to £100.50 for 20 Texels from S White, Cloughmills and ewe lambs sold to £144 for 2 Texels from M Millen, Coleraine.

Store lambs

S White, Cloughmills 20 Texel £100.50, 24 Texel £97, H Stirling, Larne 27 Charollais £96, M Erskine, Ballycarry 23 Texel £95.50, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 5 Texel £95, J and A Nelson, Ballyclare 24 Suffolk £94.50, G McFetridge, Glenarm 23 Texel £94, J McFetridge, Glenarm 10 Texel £93.50, J Robinson, Donaghadee 9 Texel £93.50, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 7 Texel £93, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 50 Texel £92.50, J McFetridge, Glenarm 9 Suffolk £92, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 48 Suffolk £92, D Rea, Glenarm 10 Mule £92, A Wharry, Glenarm 11 Suffolk £91, J Christie, Cloughmills 8 Texel £90, A Clements, Muckamore 9 Suffolk £89, D Rea, Glenarm 40 Lelyn £88.50, G McFetridge, Glenarm 13 Texel £87.50, A McLoughlin, Carnlough 27 Mule £86.50, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 17 Blackface £86, A Clements, Muckamore 21 Suffolk £86 and J Watt, Armoy 4 Texel £85.

Ewe lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Millen, Coleraine 2 Texel £144, 1 Texel £140, C Tinsdale, Carnlough 15 Mule £122, K McFadden, Dunloy 5 Blackface £115, 6 Blackface £106, J Black, Ballycastle 1 Texel £106 and O O’Kane, Carnlough 15 Mule £100.

Tuesday 7th November 2023: 130 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another good steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1080 over for a Limousin 570kg at £1650 presented by Felix McKendry, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £850 over for a Charolais 530kg at £1420.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 400kg £1100 (275) x2, A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 270kg £730 (270), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 500kg £1350 (270), J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 450kg £1200 (266), 400kg £1060 (265), A Patterson, Magherfelt Charolais 430kg £1130 (262), J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1070 (261), A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 420kg £1080 (257), 440kg £1130 (256), D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 500kg £1280 (256) and B O’Neill, Omagh Wagyu 410kg £1030 (251) and local farmer Limousin 410kg £1030 (251) x4.

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

F McKendry, Broughshane Limousin 570kg £1650 (289) local farmer, Limousin 580kg £1620 (279) Charolais 530kg £1450 (273) J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 540kg £1440 (266) F McKendry, Abondance 630kg £1650 (261) J Wilson, Charolais £1550 (258) Charolais 580kg £1470 (253) B Reid, Limousin 540kg £1360 (251) G Scullion, Ballymena Charolais 550kg £1380 (250) F McKendry, Charolais 590kg £1470 (249) A O’Neill, Ballymena Abondance 510kg £1260 (247) G Scullion, Limousin 570kg £1390 (243) J Wilson, Charolais 560kg £1350 (241) A O’Neill, Abondance 520kg £1250 (240) and B O’Neill, Fleckvieh 520kg £1235 (237) Hereford 520kg £1235 (237).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 490kg £1290 (263), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 500kg £1300 (260), N Hamill, Aughaftten Limousin 480kg £1235 (257), B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg £1160 (252), J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 490kg £1220 (249), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 480kg £1175 (244), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 470kg £1150 (244) x2, N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 500kg £1170 (324), D Scott, Coleraine Charolais 370kg £850 (229) and B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 490kg £1110 (226), 490kg £1105 (225).

Over 500kg

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1400 (269), local farmer Charolais 530kg £1420 (267), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 520kg £1390 (267), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1360 (251), 570kg £1390 (243), 530kg £1260 (237), 540kg £1260 (233), D McAuley, Ballycastle Stabiliser 550kg £1280 (232), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1180 (231), R Neeson, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1240 (229) and D McAuley, Ballycastle Stabiliser 540kg £1200 (222), 560kg £1220 (217).

Wednesday 10th November 2023: An entry of 2709 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat lambs sold to 506p for a pen of 15 Texels at 23kg at £116.50 offered by B Gaston, Ballymena and to a top per head of £133 for 2 heavy Texels from J McAllister, Ballynure.

Fat ewes sold to £154.

Fat lambs 2345

Top per kg

B Gaston, Ballymena 15 Texel 23kg £116.50 (506) J Thompson, Bushmills 11 Texel 23kg £115.50 (502) J Houston, 1 Rouge 26kg £129 (496) J McIlrath, Ballymena 4 Texel 24kg £119 (495) G Martin, Broughshane 21 Texel 24.5kg £121 (493) G Francey, 23 Texel 22kg £108.50 (493) S Caldwell, 14 Texel 21.5kg £106 (493) J McCollum, Carnlough 12 Charolais 20.5kg £101 (492) J McAlister, Ballynure 6 Texel 25kg £123 (492) J McFall, Broughshane 14 Texel 24kg £118 (491) T Rainey, 19 Texel 23.5kg £115.50 (491) A McGookin, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 23kg £113 (491) W J Boyd, Larne 23 Texel 21kg £103 (490) S Rea, Ballyclare 6 Texel 25kg £122.50 (490) JE Adamson, Ballyclare 11 Texel 19.5kg £95.50 (489) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 18 Texel 24kg £117.50 (489) H McGookin, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 23kg £112.50 (489) R Dundee, Kells 21 Texel 23kg £112.50 (489) D and J Compton, 14 EC 23kg £112.50 (489) and J McIlrath, 3 Texel 22kg £107.50 (488).

Top per head

J McAlister, Ballynure 2 Texel 36.5kg £133, J Houston, Randalstown 1 Rouge 26kg £129, B Smyth, Broughshane 1 Charollais 29.5kg £127, R Nicholson, Monkstown 19 Texel 30kg £124.50, J Minford, Parkgate 7 Dorset 27kg £124, J Crawford, Glenariffe 5 Texel 26.5kg £123.50, J McAllister, Ballynure 6 Texel 25kg £123, J McIlrath, 2 Texel 28kg £122.50, S Rea, Ballyclare 6 Texel 25kg £122.50, C Jamison, Larne 10 Texel 27kg £122.50, C Patterson, Charollais 25kg £122, G Hughes, Clough 11 Texel 28kg £122, S Rea, 7 Suffolk 27.5kg £122, G Martin, 21 Texel 24.5kg £121, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 32 Rouge 25kg £121 and R Boville, 5 Texel 28.5kg £120.

Fat ewes 364

First quality

Suffolk - £110 - £144

Texel - £120 - £154

Crossbred - £90 - £110