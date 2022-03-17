Dairy cattle selling to £2000 at Ballymena

Beef cows sold to 258p for 800kg at £2064, Friesian cows to 159p for 680kg at £1081, beef heifers to 262p 3 times 550kg at £1441, 540kg at £1414, 560kg at £1467.

Beef bullocks to 274p for 720kg at £1972 and to a top per head of £2204 for 930kg.

Friesian bullocks to 197p for 750kg at £1477 and 680kg at £1339.

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

local farmer Limousin 800kg £2064 (258), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 700kg £1603 (229), A Mairs Limousin 680kg £1530 (225), local farmer Limousin 800kg £1784 (223), D Johnston, Antrim Limousin 710kg £1476 (208), P McGuigan, Swatragh Limousin 900 £1854 (206), local farmer Bel 800kg £1640 (205), K Lagan, Toomebridge Charolais 830kg £1660 (200), J McKeever, Ahoghill Abe 680kg £1353 (199), local farmer Abe 760kg £1512 (199), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 690kg £1373 (199), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Simmental 890kg £1771 (199), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 710kg £1391 (196), J Dunlop, Cairncastle Abe 760kg £1482 (195), J McKenna, Maghera Simmental 560kg £1086 (194) and E Crawford, Stewartstown Simmental 560kg £1086 (194).

Friesian cows

A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Friesian 680kg £1081 (159), H Carson, Dundrod Friesian 590kg £932 (158), D McKeeman, Ballymoney Holstein 790kg £1240 (157), R A Hill, Islandmagee Holstein 680kg £1060 (156), E Crawford, Stewartstown Holstein 580kg £904 (156), J F Smith, Islandmagee Friesian 620kg £961 (155), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare Friesian 700kg £1085 (155), D McKeeman, Ballymoney Holstein 720kg £1116 (155), R Baird, Carrickfergus Holstein 800kg £1232 (154), D Mulholland, Crumlin Holstein 870kg £1331 (153), S McCracken, Randalstown Holstein 770kg £1178 (153), R Baird, Carrickfergus Friesian 680kg £1013 (149), H McNabney, Clough Friesian 610kg £908 (149), W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian 660kg £976 (148), W Moore, Dervock Holstein 710kg £1050 (148) and J Sawyers, Sixmilecross Holstein 600kg £888 (148).

Beef heifers

J McKeever, Ahoghill Par 550kg £1441 (262), G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 540kg £1414 (262), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Limousin 560kg £1467 (262), J McKeever, Ahoghill Her 600kg £1554 (259), L M O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 690kg £1718 (249), Taggart Bros, Doagh Abe 690kg £1711 (248), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Limousin 580kg £1438 (248), S F McKenna, Maghera Charolais 510kg £1254 (246), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 600kg £1476 (246), Taggart Bros Charolais 700kg £1715 (245), Taggart Bros Charolais 770kg £1878 (244), R McCaw, Ballintoy Charolais 710kg £1732 (244), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 610kg £1482 (243), L M O’Neill Charolais 790kg £1911 (242), J McKenna, Maghera Limousin 540kg £1296 (240) and D Thompson, Dromore Charolais 550kg £1320 (240).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg: W Orr, Crossgar Limousin 720kg £1972 (274), J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter Limousin 670kg £1822 (272), P Rosbotham, Dromore Limousin 690kg £1863 (270), J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 760kg £2029 (267), J F Savage and Partners Limousin 660kg £1762 (267), J F Savage and Partners Limousin 690kg £1842 (267), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 760kg £2029 (267), J McKeever, Ahoghill Par 590kg £1557 (264), J Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 790kg £2069 (262), L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 730kg £1905 (261), J F Savage and Partners Limousin 650kg £1690 (260), J F Savage and Partners Limousin 590kg £1522 (258), A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Limousin 580kg £1496 (258), J McKeever, Ahoghill Her 610kg £1567 (257), J McKeever Par 570kg £1459 (256) and H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 630kg £1606 (255).

Top per head

W Orr, Crossgar Charolais 930kg £2204, C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 940kg £2199, I Rea, Mallusk Sho 1110kg £2097, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Limousin 790kg £2069, J Brennan Limousin 890kg £2064, C Reid Charolais 890kg £2064, J Mills, Ballynure Limousin 800kg £2040, W Orr Charolais 800kg £2032, J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 760kg £2029, C Reid Limousin 760kg £2029, M McKeefry, Coleraine Limousin 810kg £2016, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 890kg £1975, W Orr Limousin 720kg £1972, J Mills Charolais 880kg £1936, L McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 790kg £1935 and J Mills Charolais 860kg £1935.

Friesian bullocks

L McMaster, Broughshane Holstein 750kg £1477 (197), local farmer Friesian 680kg £1339 (197), L McMaster Holstein 610kg £1146 (188), L McMaster Holstein 600kg £1128 (188), B Kane, Castledawson Friesian 600kg £1116 (186), L McMaster Holstein 680kg £1264 (186), L McMaster Holstein 640kg £1158 (181), B Kane Friesian 660kg £1174 (178), R andM and J Duffin, Cargan Friesian 580kg £1026 (177), R and M and J Duffin Friesian 550kg £962 (175), A Conolly, Portglenone Holstein 560kg £974 (174), A Connolly Holstein 480kg £830 (173), A Connolly Holstein 510kg £872 (171), A Connolly Holstein 520kg £884 (170), A Connolly Holstein 500kg £800 (160) and J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Friesian 380kg £755 (152).

Friday 11th March 2022: Dairy cattle sold to £2000 which was paid to Jos Adams, Ballymena.

Joseph Adams Ballymena £2000, George Booth Stewartstown £1950, Joseph Adams £1700, Alan McNair Ballyclare £1680, D Foreman Belfast £1600, D Foreman £1500, Thomas J Gordan Ballyclare £1480, John Hunter Antrim £1450.

Suckler stock sold to £1900 for a Limousin cow with bull calf at foot.

PJ McGuckian Cloughmills Limousin cow and BC £1900, S and M Black Carnlough Limousin heifer in calf £1520 and S and M Black Limousin heifer £1450.

252 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a partly reared Belgian Blue Bull, young bull calves to £420 for a two-month-old Belgian Blue heifer calves to £380 for a month old Charolais.

G Devlin Randalstown Bel bull £500, James Currie Larne Simmental Bull £490, Mark McCord Antrim Her bull £470, local farmer Abe bull £455, G Devlin Her Bull £450, G Devlin Her Bull £440, James Currie Simmental £425, Samuel Brennan Bel £420, James Currie, Simmental £420, Robin Bingham Nuttscorner Cha bull £400, Robin Bingham, Charolais £400, N and J Coleman Ballyclare Bel bull £400, K Black Hillhall Road Fleckvieh bull £390, Glenrea Farm Ballygawley Abe bull £380.

Heifer calves sold to: John McAuley Ballyeamon Road Cha heifer £380, R McKeown Ballymena Limousin heifer £360, The Cleggan Estate Co Ltd Ballymena Limousin heifer £345, ES Hall Ballyclare Abe heifer £340, Bel heifer £340, Limousin heifer £335, Mark McCord Antrim Her heifer £330, Glenrea Farm Ballygawley Bel heifer £330, D Montgomery Glenwherry Bel heifer £325, Samuel Brennan Ballyboley Bel heifer £320, R JT Fleming Templepatrick Simmental heifer £320, Cairnleigh Ltd Aghalee Bel heifer £315 and W Hamilton Ballymena Bel heifer £300.

Friesian bulls calve

James Currie Larne £210, ES Hall Ballyclare Friesian bull £195, A Magee Snr £190, McCloskey Farms Ltd Ballymoney £190, D McIlwaine Larne £185 and Jordon Hunter Larne £155.

An entry of 560 weanlings resulted in another great sale.

Bullocks sold to £900 over for a Charolais 390kg at 1290 presented by C Williamson, Kilrea.

Heifers sold to £750 over Charolais 360 kilos also presented by C Williamson.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 300kg £1090 (799), Paul Brankin, Aghalee Limousin 290kg £860 (788), D O’Loan, Aughafatten, Limousin 280g £830 (668), Paul Brankin, Charolais 270g £800, Paul Barkin Limousin 270g £800, D O’Loan Limousin 260kg £765, David H Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 290kg £820 (793), E Gillian, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £790 (936), David Fleming Limousin 300kg £835, D O’Loan Limousin 300kg £830,Paul Brankin 250kg £690, R and G Bell, Nuttscorner Limousin 220kg £605 (826), J A McMullen, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £760 (984), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 280kg £755 (1014), A Abbott Limousin 290kg £780 and D Convery, Kilrea Limousin 270kg £725 (975).

301kg – 350kg

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1000 (604), J McKinty Larne Charolais 320kg £990 (864), Raymond Robinson, Lisnamurrican Charolais Simmental 310kg £955 (794), George Quinn, Ballinderry Simmental 310kg £950 (840) P McConnell Belfast Charolais 310kg £940 (642), T J McLornan, Nuttscorner Limousin 340kg £1010 (734)P McConnel 320 £945, Mrs S Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 340kg £1000 (725), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 340kg £980 (874), A S Millar 340kg £980 (606) Dr L McClinton Glenarm Simmental 330kg £950 (739), George Quinn Ballinderry Simmental 320kg £920 (830), E Donnelly Ballycastle Charolais 350kg £1000 (754), T JMcLornan Limousin 350kg £1000, S Scullion Limousin Ballymena 340kg £960 (658) and Dr L McClinton 310kg £870 (741).

351kg and over

Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Limousin 370kg £1250 (797), Cameron Williamson, Charolais 390kg £1290 (798), Kyle Molyneaux, Crumlin, Charolais 390kg £1240 (724), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg, £1230 (612), A S Millar Charolais 380kg £1190 (614), Mrs S Molyneaux, Crumlin Charolais 360kg £1110 (721), AS Millar Charolais 390kg £1190 (605), A S Millar Charolais 360kg £1080 (609), AS Millar Charolais 390kg £1170 (613), Charolais 400kg £1160 (722), Charolais 400kg £1160 (722), Charolais 390kg £1120 ( 723), D Smyth, Banbridge Limousin 450kg £1340 (1008) and Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £1060 (1030).

Heifers 0-300kg

local farmer, Charolais 220kg £630 (633), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 280kg £795 (1013, V Hamilton, Ballymena 300kg £830 (802), Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 300kg £815 (800), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 300kg £800 (602), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 300Kg £795 and R and G Bell Crumlin Limousin 300kg £795 (825).

301kg – 350kg

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £960 (601), Shaws Hill Farm, Ballymena 340kg £925 (552), E Donnelly, Ballycastle 330kg £895 (757), Shaws Hill Farm, Charolais 350kg £930, A S Millar Charolais 330kg £875 (608) and T J McLoran, Nuttscorner Charolais 320kg £830 (728),

351kg and over

Cameron Williamson, Kilrea Charolais 360 £1110 (796), E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1120 (750), Ian Gibson, Rathsherry Farm Charolais 360kg £ 980 (517), T JMcLornan, Nuttscorner 380kg £1030 (731), E Donnelly, Ballycastle Charolais 410kg £1090, E Donnelly Charolais 450kg £1190 (751) and I Beggs, Whitehead 360kg £950 (761).

Monday 14th March 2022: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes with lambs sold to £258, springing ewes to £162 and pet lambs to £56.

Springers sold to: Simon Loughery, Limavady 7 Crossbred £162, B Cannon, Antrim 8 Suffolk £160, Simon Loughery 6 Suffolk £158, 6 Suffolk £152, B Cannon, Antrim 8 Suffolk £150, Simon Loughery 7 Suffolk £150, 7 Crossbred £148, 8 Texel £146 and B Cannon 3 Suffolk £144, 8 Suffolk £140.

Ewes and lambs to: J Lynn, Cullybackey 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lambs £258, Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Texel and 2 lambs £258, S Caskey, Kilrea 1 Dor and 2 lambs £245, Hugh O’Neill 1 Texel and 2 lambs £230, P Deeney, Limavady 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lambs £230, S Caskey, Kilrea 1 Dor ewe and 2 lambs £218, 1 Dor ewe and 1 lamb £208, RT Buchanan, Ballymena 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £208, S Caskey 1 Dor ewe and 2 lambs £204, TA Rodgers, Broughshane 5 Crossbred ewes and 9 lambs £202, 4 Crossbred and 7 lambs £202, Paul Campbell, Carnlough 1 Crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £198, P Deeney 3 Charollais ewes and 6 lambs £198, SD Gillespie, Portlglenone 7 Suffolk ewes and 12 lambs £192, J Liddie, Ballymena 1 Zwa ewe and 2 lambs £190 and B and C McIlroy, Raloo 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £190.

Tuesday 15th March 2022: An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £880 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1470 presented by H Carson, Dundrod.

Heifers sold to £770 over for a Limousin 590kg at £1360 offered by Dessie Carson, Nutts Corner.

Heifers 0-500kgs

James McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 490kg £1060 (216), Malcolm Smith, Kells Limousin 430kg £920 (214), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 410kg £850 (207), Malcolm Smith, Limousin 430kg £890 (207), I Wilson, Broughshane Bel 470kg £970 (206), James McMillan Bel 440kg £900 (204), C and M Mullan, Limavady Bel 370kg £750 (202), D Blair, Greenisland Blonde 310kg £620 (200), C Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 490kg £970 (198), C and M Mullan Here 480kg £950 (197), Malcolm Smith Limousin 420kg £830 (197), C and M Mullan Bel 460kg £900 (195), Here 490kg £950 (193), I Wilson, Belgian Blue 440kg £850 (193), C Christie Charolais 470kg £900 (191) and C and M Mullan Aberdeen Angus 470kg £900 (191).

501kg and over

Desmond Carson, Nutts Corner Limousin 590kg £1360 (230), Limousin 550kg £1260 (229), John Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 620kg £1410 (227), local farmer Limousin 510kg £1150 (225), John Hutchinson Limousin 600kg £1340 (223), Richard Booth, Ahoghill Simmental 540kg £1200 (222), J Smyth, Randalstown Blonde 530kg £1170 (220), A Warwick, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1100 (215), John Hutchinson, Comber Simmental 560kg £1200 (214), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1260 (213), S Knox, Broughshane Limousin 520kg £1110 (213), Mark McCord, Antrim Charolais 530kg £1120 (211), J Thompson, Kells Simmental 540kg £1130 (209), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane Bel 550kg £1150 (209), C and M Mullan, Drumsurn Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1170 (208) and John Hutchinson Limousin 520kg £1080 (207).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Malcolm Smith, Kells Limousin 410kg £1030 (251), Limousin 430kg £1070 (248), Mark Anderson, Holywood Charolais 450kg £1095 (243), Charolais 330kg £800 (242), local farmer Limousin 480kg £1160 (241), D Blair, Greenisland Blonde 300kg £720 (240), Malcolm Smith Limousin 430kg £1020 (237), D and S Fulton, Randalstown Here 490kg £1155 (235), D Blair, Greenisland Blonde 320kg £750 (234), Malcolm Smith, Kells Limousin 460kg £1060 (230), D Blair Blonde 310kg £710 (229), George Kernohan, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £1050 (228), Malcolm Smith Limousin 440kg £980 (222), D Blair, Greenisland Blonde 410kg £910 (222), H and D McMinn, Ballygowan Aub 460kg £1020 (221) and I Wilson, Broughshane Bel 440kg £935 (212).

501kg and over

H Carson, Dundrod Charolais 590kg £1470 (249), Bel 550kg £1370 (249), Mrs G Carson, Dundrod Charolais 570kg £1390 (243), HCarson Charolais 560kg £1360 (242), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1370 (240), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1310 (238), Desmond Carson, Nutt Corner Limousin 550kg £1300 (236), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 540kg £1270 (235), Desmond Carson Limousin 590kg £1380 (233), S Rea Limousin 540kg £1250 (231), Limousin 530kg £1210 (228), Limousin 510kg £1150 (225), Desmond Carson Limousin 620kg £1390 (224), Limousin 680kg £1290 (222), Stephen Boyle, Carrick Charolais 540kg £1190 (220) and J McCarroll, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1270 (219).

Wednesday 16th March 2022: An entry of 1588 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat Hoggets sold to 552p for a pen of 14 x 23kg Texels at £127 and a price head of £131 on three occasions.

Fat ewes sold to £23.

Fat hoggets 1309

Local farmer, 14 Texel 23kg £127 (552), Joel Lamont, Ballymena 12 Texel 19.5kg £107 (548), Frank McCann, Toomebridge 1 Texel 18kg £98 (544), Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 6 Cro 23kg £125 (543), SMcAllister, Ballymena 10 Texel 19kg £103 (542), EandP McCormick, Cushendun 12 Blackface 21.5Kg £116 (539), A.Dobbs, Carrickfergus 41 Texel 23kg £124 (539), JMcCollum, Ballymena 14 Cha 21kg £113 (538), Ryan Hamilton, Carnlough 106 Suf 22.5kg £121 (537), Sharon White, Cloughmills 22 Texel 23kg (537), R. Simpson Broughshane 5 Cro 21.5kg £115 (534), Amy McConnell, Templepatrick 2 Dor 23kg £123 (534), W Holland, Ballyclare 5 Texel 20kg £106.50 (532), I Frew, Cullbackey 7 Dor 22kg £117 (531) and Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 1 Cro 18kg £95 (527)

Top per head

R and S Graham, Dundrod 11 Texel 29.5kg £131, D Davidson, Antrim 1 Suf 29kg £131, H McCracken Ballywalter 19 Texel 27kg £131, Aberdeen Angusnd M and V Armstrong, Straid 7 Texel 27.5kg £130, R Waide, Cloughmills 1 Texel 32.5kg £130, H Carson, Dundrod 20 Cro 32kg £130, Robert Topping Islandmagee 1 Texel 26kg £130, N Boyd, Broughshane 18 Cha 27.5kg £130, Simon Loughery, Limavady 4 Cro 34.5kg £130, Jack Adams, Ballymena 1 Cro 29.5kg £130, I Barkley, Dunloy 18 Suf 29.5kg £130, Samuel Graham Ballymena 1 Blackface 38.5kg £130, Sand M Warwick, Ballyclare 1 Texel 26.5kg £130, Tom Moorhead Aughafatten 2 Blu 30.5kg £130 and A and M and vV Armstrong 39 Suffolk 30kg £129.

Fat ewes (279)

First quality

Texel £150-£250

Suffolk £140- £290

Crossbred- £100-£157