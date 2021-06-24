Dairy cattle selling to £2200 at Ballymena Mart

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 220p for a Belgian Blue 540kg at £1188, Friesian cows to 157p for 820kg at £1287, beef heifers to 254p for 640kg at £1625, beef bullocks to 259p for 670kg at £1735 and to a top per head of £2075 for 830kg.

Friesian bullocks to 192p for 770kg at £1478.

Beef cows sold to: C Chestnutt, Bushmills Belgian Blue 540kg £1188 (220), John Lowe, Cookstown Limousin 770kg £1678 (218), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue 630kg £1360 (216), Paul Barry, Toomebridge Simmental 770kg £1632 (212), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 720kg £1512 (210), R O’Neill, Dunloy Limousin 770kg £1609 (209), J Adams Limousin 790kg £1635 (207), Paul Barry Simmental 830kg £1709 (206), Mrs C Fleck Charolais 650kg £1326 (204), R Pollock, Glenavy Limousin 680kg £1387 (204) and J Adams, Simmental 740kg £1502 (203), Limousin 740kg £1450 (196).

Friesian cows sold to: Samuel Brennan, Larne 820kg £1287 (157), H Carson, Dundrod 600kg £900 (150), 690kg £1028 (149), DJ and Allen, Limavady 740kg £1095 (148), WH Magee, Kilwaughter 690kg £1000 (145), H Carson 590kg £855 (145), DJ and S Allen, Limavady 640kg £928 (145), T Adams, Rathkenny 640kg £915 (143), Vincent Laverty, Randalstown 620kg £880 (142), H Carson 640kg £896 (140), RA Gordon, Cloughmills 550kg £770 (140) and C Moody, Bushmills 710kg £994 (140).

Beef heifers sold to: WH O’Melvena, Broughshane Charolais 640kg £1625 (254), A Ferguson, Cookstown Charolais 720kg £1785 (248), Charolais 690kg £1704 (247), Charolais 630kg £1556 (247), DA McWilliam, Ballyclare Limousin 580kg £14352 (247), PG McBride, Moneymore Charolais 600kg £1482 (247), Charolais 580kg £1409 (243), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 560kg £1344 (240), Barnwell farms, Newtownards Charolais 580kg £1386 (239), PG McBride Charolais 630kg £1505 (239), R and W Ferguson, Stewartstown Simmental 570kg £1356 (238) and Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 610kg £1451 (238).

Beef bullocks sold to: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 670kg £1735 (259), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 690kg £1773 (257), Francis Cassidy Limousin 680kg £1747 (257), Steven McCann, Randalstown Limousin 660kg £1683 (255), John Tuft, Lisburn Limousin 780kg £1981 (254), Francis Cassidy Limousin 730kg £1854 5(254), Leonard McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 660kg £1676 (254), Colin Martin, Loughgall Limousin 630kg £1583 (253), local farmer Charolais 710kg £1796 (253), John Tuft, Lisburn Limousin 760kg £1907 (251), Francis Cassidy Limousin 780kg £1957 (251) and R McLean, Swatragh Limousin 650kg £1631 (251).

Beef bullocks top per head: R McClean, Swatragh Limousin 830kg £2075, L McIvor, Cookstown Charolais 830kg £2041, John Tuft, Lisburn Limousin 780kg £1981, Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 780kg £1957, John Tuft, Lisburn Limousin 760kg £1907, B Cairns, Dromara Charolais 780kg £1895, Derek Campton, Cookstown Charolais 790kg £1880, John Tuft Charolais 790kg £1864, P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 780kg £1864, John Tuft Limousin 760kg £1862, Francis Cassidy Limousin 730kg £1854 and Trevor Davidson Charolais 750kg £1852.

Friesian bullocks sold to: Paul McMullan, Dundrod 770kg £1478 (192), T and D Calwell, Clough 630kg £1203 (191), Paul McMullan 810kg £1498 (185), T and D Calwell 640kg £1177 (184), Paul McMullan 780kg £1435 (184), RJ Gage, Clough 560kg £1013 (181), Paul McMullan 710kg £1278 (180), D and E Crawford, Portaferry 570kg £1014 (178), RJ Gage, 590kg £1044 (177), Philip Evans, Newmills 570kg £986 (173), T and D Calwell 590kg £1003 (170) and Steven Millar, Ballymena 700kg £1151 (164).

Friday, June 18, 2021: A good entry of 30 dairy cattle sold to £2200, leading prices as follows: WS Gregg, Cloughmills £2200, £2160, £2150, £1960, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate £1820, WS Gregg £1800, £1740, £1720, £1680 and KM and TS and HP Heenan, Seaforde £1600, £1480, £1460.

An entry of 40 sucklers sold to £2120 for a Simmental. Leading prices: John O’Neill, Ballymena Simmental heifer and heifer calf £2120, Simmental heifer and bull calf £2100, S Woodside, Islandmagee Charolais heifer and bull calf £2000, John O’Neill Simmental heifer and heifer calf £1980, Simmental heifer and heifer calf £1740, Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1660, Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1650, Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1640, S Woodside, Islandmagee Hereford heifer and heifer calf £1630, WJ Boyd, Larne Limousin heifer and bull calf £1580, Kenneth Bell, Broughshane St heifer and bull calf £1580, Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1570, Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1540, S Woodside, Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1520, Colin Harper, Crumlin Limousin heifer and bull calf £1480 and Donal Gillan, Garvagh Simmental heifer and heifer calf £1460.

The June bull sale topped at 3000gns for a Charolais presented by Ian Rea, Crumlin. Leading prices as follows: Ian Rea, Crumlin Charolais 3000gns, Neil Martin, Dromara Limousin 2600gns, J and M Watson, Dundonald Limousin 2600gns, Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 2500gns, Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 2500gns, Neil Martin Limousin 2400gns, Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge Limousin 2400gns, Limousin 2400gns, Neil Martin Limousin 2300gns, RS Robinson, Dungannon Aberdeen Angus £2200, J and E Morrison, Armagh Aberdeen Angus £2200 andJ and M Watson (2) Limousin 2100gns.

160 dropped calves sold to £525 for bull calves, £525 for heifer calves and £310 for Friesian bull calves. Ruling prices: Greenmount College Belgian Blue £525, JS P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin £510, Greenmount College Belgian Blue £500, W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £490, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £490, Belgian Blue £470, Greenmount College Hereford £465, Hereford £455, Hereford £450, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £450, Greenmount Hereford £400, RJT Fleming Simmental £400, R Thompson, Glenarm Limousin £395, Limousin £390, £385 and William Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £385.

Heifer calves sold to: Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £525, WEJ Young, Randalstown Hereford £500, Robin Bingham Charolais £495, Charolais £470, Charolais £450, Greenmount College Hereford £425, WEJ Young, Hereford £415, Raymond Doherty, Crumlin Hereford £405, Greenmount College Hereford £375, WEJ Young Hereford £375, David Rowe, Armoy Fleckvieh £340, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £335, Aberdeen Angus £335, Raymond Doherty SHB £335, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £330 and local farmer Hereford £325.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Brian Paisley, Ballynure £310, Brian George, Crumlin £245, N Trimble, Kircubbin £245, (4) £235, Brian Paisley £220, JA Thompson, Randalstown £195, D and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £190, Brian Paisley £185, A McMinn, Larne £185, D and Mrs M McGregor £180 and Brian George, Crumlin (3) £165.

200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £790 over for a Limousin 370kg at £1160 presented by H McAllister, Aghadowey. Heifers sold to £660 over for a Limousin 310kg at £970 offered by the same seller.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 300kg £1030 (343), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 260kg £780 (300), Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin 220kg £660 (300), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 260kg £775 (298), W McConnell, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £740 (296), A Baxter Sal 300kg £870 (290), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 290kg £840 (289), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 300kg £850 (283), Charolais 260kg £700 (269), Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare (3) Hereford 240kg £640 (266), Aberdeen Angus 250kg £660 (264), Gary Duncan, Crumlin Simmental 230kg £600 (260), TN and T McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 290kg £750 (258) and S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £760 (253).

301-350kgs

H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 310kg £1050 (338), Limousin 350kg £1090 (311), B McAllister, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine 350kg £1080 (308), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 310kg £890 (287), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £880 (283), H McAlister Limousin 330kg £930 (281), Dermot McDonnell Charolais 320kg £895 (279), Charolais 330kg BF 330kg £920 (278), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 330kg £910 (275), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg £960 (274), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 350kg £960 (274), S McAllister, Glenarm Limousinousin 330kg £900 (272), Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin320kg £870 (271) and Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick (2) SH 350kg £945 (270).

351kg and over

H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 370kg £1160 (313), Limousin 370kg £1110 (300), SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 370kg £1110 (300), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 380kg £1100 (289), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick (2) Charolais 370kg £1050 (283), H McAlister, Aghodowey Limousin 380kg £1070 (281), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 370kg £1030 (278), Carrigeen Farms Simmental 370kg £1030 (278), Charolais 390kg £1080 (276), SG Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 390kg £1070 (274), Charolais 440kg £1190 (270), Charolais 400kg £1070 (267), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 370kg £980 (264), Ramone Hayes, Moorfields Charolais 370kg £970 (262) and Neil Martin, Dromara Limousin 430kg £1120 (260).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin 240kg £730 (304), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 300kg £880 (293), W Maybin, Ballymena Limousin 210kg £610 (290), Mrs Doreen McClurg (2) Limousin 220kg £620 (281), (2) Limousin 210kg £590 (281), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 300kg £840 (280), S McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 250kg £700 (280), A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 250kg £670 (268), P McCord, Randalstown (2) Limousin 290kg £760 (262), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 270kg £700 (259), S McAlister, Charolais 240kg £620 (258) and W Maybin, Ballymena (2) Aberdeen Angus 240kg £615 (256).

301-350kgs

H McAlister, Aghowey Limousin 310kg £970 (312), Limousin 310kg £900 (290), Limousin 350kg £950 (271), Limousin 320kg £830 (259), S McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £725 (233), W Maybin, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £740 (231), P McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £700 (225), J and W Christie, Ballycastle Limousin 340kg £760 (223), P McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 320kg £710 (221), P McCord, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 320kg £700 (218), A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £680 (200) and Dermot McDonnell, Glenariiffe Charolais 340kg £680 (200).

351kg and over

B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £960 (259), R Pollock Glenavy Limousin 430kg £1060 (246), J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £920 (224), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 370kg £820 (221), J Wilson, Charolais 400kg £880 (220), Charolais 410kg £890 (217), SHB 440kg £950 (215), P McCord, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 370kg £790 (213), Mark McCord, Antrim Belgian Blue 460kg £980 (213), Belgian Blue 430kg £900 (209), Crebilly farms, Ballymena St 370kg £770 (208), J Wilson, Ballynure St 400kg £830 (207), SHB 440kg £910 (206), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 390kg £790 (202) and D and S Fulton, Randalstown (2) Hereford 370kg £745 (201).

Tuesday, June 22, 2021: A seasonal entry of 70 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a tremendous trade. Bullocks sold to £840 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1390 presented by T McCoy, Randalstown. Heifers sold to £830 over for a Charolais 530kg at £1360 offered by James Smyth, Randalstown.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1330 (255), T McCoy, Randalstown Limousin 380kg £970 (255), Limousin 550kg £1390 (252), J Smyth, Charolais 540kg £1360 (251), Charolais 560kg £1390 (248), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 410kg £990 (241), Limousin 440kg £1060 (240), Simmental 440kg £1050 (238), T McCoy Limousin 460kg £1090 (237), RJ Sloan, Kilrea Limousin 350kg £820 (234), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 450kg £1040 (231), Andrew McKnight Simmental 430kg £990 (230), T Boyd, Larne Limousin 450kg £1030 (228), Andrew McKnight Limousin 430kg £980 (227), RJ Sloan Hereford 420kg £955 (227) and S and G Davidson, Broughshane Blonde d’Aquitaine 530kg £1190 (224).

Heifers sold to: James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 490kg £1270 (259), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1360 (256), Charolais 530kg £1340 (252), R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), Charolais 360kg £860 (238), Limousin 410kg £960 (234), James Rainey Limousin 480kg £1120 (233), R McNabney Limousin 410kg £950 (231), Belgian Blue 510kg £1130 (221), Belgian Blue 550kg £1215 (220), RJ Sloan, Kilrea Limousin 460kg £1000 (217), Thomas McCoy Limousin 600kg £1270 (211), JR McNeilly, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1130 (209), RJ Sloan, Kilrea Hereford 430kg £890 (207) and R McNabney Limousin 430kg £870 (202), Limousin 500kg £1000 (200).

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: An entry of 1732 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an easier trade. Fat lambs sold to 511p for a pen of 20 Texels 21kg at £107.50 offered by David Boyd, Newtownabbey and to a top per head of £125 for 2 heavy Suffolk from WJ Steele, Coleraine. Fat ewes sold to £174.

Fat lambs (1409)

Top per kg: David Boyd, Knockagh 20 Texel 21kg £107.50 (511), Daniel Brown, Rasharkin 6 Texel 21kg £107 (509), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge 54 Texel 21.5kg £109.50 (509), Daniel Brown 4 Ble 21.5kg £109 (507), Stephen Girvan, Dromara 4 Texel 22.5kg £114 (506), IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 29 Charollais 20.5kg £103.50 (504), TA Fenton, Rasharkin 10 Charollais 21kg £106 (504), Josh Robinson, Donaghadee 12 Texel 22kg £111 (504), Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 5 Beltex 21.5kg £108 (502), L and K Beacom, Kicubbin 13 Texel 22kg £110.50 (502), E Hamilton, Cushendun 20 Suffolk 22.5kg £113 (502), Neil Higgins 37 Texel 21.5kg £107.50 (500), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 24 Texel 23kg £114.50 (497), Neil Higgins 12 Blu 21.5kg £107 (497), W McVey, Carnlough 7 Texel 21.5kg £107 (497) and Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 15 Texel 21kg £104.50 (497).

Top prices per head: WJ Steele, Coleraine 2 Suffolk 33.5kg £125, John Kennedy and Partners, Ballywalter 2 Texel 25.5kg £122, J McCollum 1 Charollais 31.5kg £120, David Boyd, Knockagh 3 Texel 25.5kg £120, J Christie, Cloughmills 4 Charollais 26kg £118, Ian Kernohan, Randalstown 17 Texel 24kg £118, John Graham, Glenwherry 1 Charollais 25kg £118, Sam McIntyre, Glarryford 10 Texel 24kg £117, MA Turtle, Broughshane 2 Texel 27.5kg £117, K Topping, Magheramourne 28 Texel 24.5kg £117, Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 1 Texel 28kg £117, R Irvine, Broughshane 6 Texel 24kg £116.50, Victor Turtle, Ahoghill 24 Suffolk 26.5kg £116.5, AM Fulton, Cullybackey 2 Texel 26.5kg £116, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 3 Texel 24.5kg £116 and Trevor Davidson, Glenwherry 1 Texel 25.5kg £116.

Fat ewes (323)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£158

Texel - £120-£74

Crossbred - £80-£120