Dairy cattle selling to £2480 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows sold to 255p for 870kg at £2218, Friesian cows to 181p for 750kg at £1357, beef heifers to 256p for 680kg at £1740, beef bullocks to 273p for 680kg at £1856 and to a top per head of £2101 for 930kg.

Friesian bullocks to 205p for 640kg at £1312.

Beef cows sold to: B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 870kg £2218.50 (255), P Faulkner, Ringsend Limousin 720kg £1785 (248), Limousin 820kg £1976 (241), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 740kg £1716 (232), P Faulkner Belgian Blue 750kg £1702 (227), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 680kg £1523 (224), WJ McKay, Upperlands Limousin 750kg £1680 (224), Niall McLoughlin, Gruig Limousin 600kg £1338 (223), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 700kg £1526 (218), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 820kg £1787 (218), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 650kg £1417 (218) and Alex Burleigh, Glenarm Simmental 650kg £1417 (218).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friesian cows sold to: Blackburn Brothers, Clogher 750kg £1357 (181), W Jackson, Ballynure 640kg £1056 (165), 730kg £1160 (159), Wm Hoey, Ballymena 720kg £1130 (157), D McIlwaine, Larne 800kg £1248 (156), W Jackson 810kg £1263 (156), James B Sayers, Cloughmills 620kg £961 (155), McGookin farming 780kg £1201 (154), local farmer 770kg £1178 (153), 750kg £1147 (153), Wm Hoey, 620kg £948 (153), W Jackson 740kg £1132 (153) and RA Hill, Islandmagee 620kg £942 (152).

Beef heifers sold to: S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 680kg £1740 (256), Alastair Ferguson, Coagh Charolais 840kg £2142 (255), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 550kg £1386 (252), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 650kg £1605 (247), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 700kg £1729 (247), Alastair Ferguson Charolais 710kg £1746 (246), LM O’Neill, Ardboe Charolais 720kg £1771 (246), Mrs A Henry, Antrim Limousin 600kg £1452 (242), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 640kg £1523 (238), Limousin 640kg £1516 (237) and L M ONeill, Ardboe Charolais 760kg £1801 (237), Charolais 680kg £1611 (237).

Beef bullocks sold to: Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 680kg £1856 (273), Robert Linton, Ahoghill Charolais 720kg £1944 (270), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 670kg £1809 (270), Limousin 660kg £1742 (264), H and I Hamilton, Broughshane Charolais 740kg £1953 (264), LM O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 690kg £1821 (264), R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £1709 (263), K Coyle, Ballykelly Charolais 660kg £1729 (262), R McCurdy Limousin 670kg £1748 (261), JF Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 730kg £1898 (260) and LM O’Neill Limousin 780kg £2028 (260).

Beef bullocks (top per head)

Wm Kee, Strabane Charolais 930kg £2101, LM O’Neill, Ardoe Limousin 830kg £2075, K Coyle, Ballykelly Charolais 850kg £2065, Charolais 830kg £2058, LM O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 780kg £2028, John Davidson, Moorfields Charolais 820kg £2000, J Gardiner, Ballymena Charolais 880kg £1997, Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 770kg £1994, IN McClelland, Coleraine Charolais 870kg £1992, WJ McKay Upperlands Limousin 800kg £1992 and Joseph McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 840kg £1990.

Friesian bullocks sold to: Scott Brothers, Limavady 640kg £1312 (205), J Mackey, Ballynure 490kg £999 (204), Scott Brothers, Limavady 740kg £1502 (203), Rosedermott farm, Cloughmills 630kg £1278 (203), Scott Brothers 640kg £1292 (202), 650kg £1300 (200), 680kg £1360 (200), G Arthur, Broughshane 760kg £1512 (199), T and N Patterson, Glarryford 500kg £995 (199), Scott Brothers, Limavady 660kg £1300 (197), Paul Watson, Cullybackey 640kg £1254 (196), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 560kg £1092 (195) and T Beattie, Ballymoney 660kg £1280 (194).

Friday 4th March 2022: 50 dairy cattle sold to £2480 for a calved heifer from J Martin, Dromara.

Ruling prices: J Martin, Dromara calved heifer £2480, calved heifer £2420, calved heifer £2160, calved heifer £2020, David McNeilly, Randalstown calved heifer £1940, Brendan Conlon, Newtownhamilton calved heifer £1800, calved heifer £1780, calved heifer £1750 and SG Wallace, Broughshane calved heifer £1720.

Suckler stock sold to £1600 for a Limousin heifer in calf.

Ruling prices: M Kelly, Limavady Limousin in calf heifer £1600, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin heifer and bull calf £1600, Parthenais heifer and bull calf £1420, Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine in calf cow £1400, M Kelly Limousin in calf heifer £1300, Simmental in calf heifer £1300, Limousin in calf heifer £1080 and G McCaughey, Antrim Charolais in calf heifer £1000.

Breeding bulls sold to £3100 for a young Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices: Iain Colville, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £3100, WJ Porter, Dromore Aberdeen Angus £3050, Aberdeen Angus £2850 and K Marshall, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus £2500.

253 lots in the calf ring sold to £575 for a young Limousin bull, heifer calves to £575 for a partly reared Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: F Allen, Randaltown Aberdeen Angus £580, Nigel Jordan, Moneymore Limousin £575, F Allen, Randalstown Belgian Blue £570, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry (2) Belgian Blue £490, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £480, J Steele Jnr, Glenavy Limousin £480 and D McKay, Broughshane Belgian Blue £450.

Heifer calves sold to: J Mulvenna, Aughafatten Simmental £575, W Johnston, Glenavy Belgian Blue £530, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £490, F Allen, Randalstown Belgian Blue £480, JV and RJ Moore, Larne (2) Hol £450, Hol £445, Eileen Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £420 and JV and RJ Moore, Larne (3) £420.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Alan McNair, Ballyclare £280, Frank McAuley, Toomebridge £270, Alan McNair, £260, D Campbell, Carrickfergus £260, Frank McAuley (3) £250, £170, A Ritchie, Holywood (2) £160 and Denis Minford £160.

450 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1000 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1470 offered by R McKeown, Portglenone.

Heifers sold to £1080 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1620 also presented by R McKeown.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 230kg £730 (334), W Brown, Saintfield Charolais 270kg £890 (329), Z Dawson Charolais 250kg £790 (316), S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 300kg £940 (313), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 300kg £930 (310), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 300kg £920 (306), Mick McKillop, Cushnendall Limousin 300kg £910 (303), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg £900 (300), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £900 (300), James Magill, Larne (2) Charolais 260kg £780 (300), Gareth Cummings, Ballyclare Charolais 300kg £890 (296), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £890 (296), W Brown, Saintfield Charolais 210kg £600 (285) and Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge (2) Limousin 210kg £600 (285).

301-350kgs

AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1130 (322), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 330kg £1040 (315), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £970 (312), Burns McLean, Armoy (2) Limousin 350kg £1075 (307), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1070 (305), Patrick McSparron Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), W Brown, Saintfield Charolais 310kg £930 (300), Patrick McSparron Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg £1010 (297), Burns McLean Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), B Blaney, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £980 (297), James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 310kg £920 (296), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), Patrick McSparron, Charolais 340kg £1000 (294) and Aaron McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 330kg £965 (292).

351kg and over

R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 470kg £1470 (312), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 390kg £1160 (297), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1100 (297), Ivan Wallace, Doagh (2) Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), Burns McLean, Armoy Charolais 410kg £1210 (295), Shaws Hill farm, Kells Charolais 360kg £1060 (294), Burns McLean Charolais 410kg £1200 (292), Mick McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1050 (291), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 390kg £1130 (289), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg £1070 (289), James Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £1040 (288), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 360kg £1040 (288), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 360kg £1040 (288) and Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 410kg £1180 (287), Limousin 420kg £1190 (283).

Heifers 0-300kgs

JA McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 230kg £690 (300), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 280kg £830 (296), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 300kg £880 (293), James Magill, Larne Charolais 200kg £585 (292), G Monan, Portadown Limousin 260kg £760 (292), Houston Crooks Charolais 270kg £780 (288), Stewart Anderson, Ballymoney Simmental 290kg £830 (286), James Magill, Larne Charolais 230kg £640 (278), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 240kg £665 (277), S Hill, Carrick Limousin 200kg £540 (270), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £810 (270), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Limousin 290kg £780 (269), Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 240kg £640 (266), Limousin 280kg £745 (266), James Magill, Larne Charolais 240kg £625 (260) and A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg £755 (260).

301-350kgs

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £1050 (300), Charolais 340kg £1020 (300), Charolais 330kg £950 (287), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £890 (287), S Dawson, Lisburn Charolais 330kg £910 (275), G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 320kg £880 (275), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 310kg £840 (271), Robert Irvine, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg £830 (267), Bruce Matthews, Clough Limousin 340kg £900 (264), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg £870 (263), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 350kg £920 (262), Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg £860 (260), Matt Gingles, Limousin 350kg £910 (260), Patrick McSparron Charolais 310kg £800 (258) and A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 310kg £800 (258).

351kg and over

I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 390kg £1170 (300), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £1620 (300), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1070 (297), R McKeown Belgian Blue 550kg £1620 (294), I Beggs Belgian Blue 400kg £1160 (290), AS Millar Charolais 380kg £1090 (286), I Beggs Limousin 380kg £1080 (284), Limousin 360kg £1010 (280), R and V Craig, Larne Limousin 370kg £1020 (275) and R Thompson, Ligoniel Limousin 380kg £1040 (273).

Monday evening 7th March 2022: A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £290, springers to £168, pet lambs to £38 and store lambs to £102.

Ewes and lambs: Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Beltex ewe and 2 lambs £290, Wilson Carson, Cloughmills 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £252, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £230, Ruth Smyth, Dungiven 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £230, D Devlin 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £225, 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £225, Paul Devlin, Randalstown 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £222, James Thompson, Glenwherry 2 Cheviot ewes and 4 lambs £218, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 1 Mil ewe and 2 lambs £214 and Ruth Smyth 2 Texel ewes and 2 lambs £210.

Springers sold to: Ruth Smyth, Dungiven 1 Dorset £168, R Baird, Carrick 1 Suffolk E164, 14 Texel £162, AT Lowry 5 Texel £160, 1 Texel £160, Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Suffolk £158, R Baird 10 Suffolk £158, AT Lowry, 7 Texel £156, Simon Loughery 6 Suffolk £154, R Baird, Carrick 5 Mule £152, Ben Crawford, Ballygally 3 Texel £152, Simon Loughery 6 Texel £150, 6 Mule £150 and AT Lowry 4 Texel £150, 2 Texel £150.

Tuesday 8th March 2022: 180 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £960 over for a Limousin 580kg at £1540 offered by C Kerr, Newtownabbey.

Heifers sold to £830 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1370 presented by Robert McMullan, Ahoghill.

Bulls 0-500kgs

JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 410kg £1095 (267), A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg £1050 (262), JH Fraser Charolais 400kg £1040 (260), HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 490kg £1240 (253), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1110 (252), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 370kg £930 (251), Limousin 390kg £970 (248), JH Fraser, Charolais 360kg £890 (247), A Devlin Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1030 (245), JH Fraser Charolais 430kg £1045 (243), W Allen, Shankbridge Simmental 490kg £1190 (242), N Graham, Cullybackey Limousin 470kg £1140 (242), A Devlin Limousin 460kg £1110 (241), JH Fraser Charolais 340kg £820 (241), Sal 420kg £1010 (240) and A Devlin Charolais 480kg £1135 (236).

501kg and over

C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 580kg £1540 (265), HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 520kg £1360 (261), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 580kg £1470 (253), HG Kennedy Limousin 550kg £1380 (250), (2) Limousin 520kg £1290 (248), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Limousin 530kg £1300 (245), C Kerr Limousin 600kg £1470 (245), HG Kennedy, Limousin 620kg £1480 (238), Charolais 600kg £1430 (238), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 610kg £1450 (237), C Kerr, Limousin 670kg £1580 (235), HG Kennedy Charolais 570kg £1340 (235), Limousin 580kg £1360 (234), G Simpson, Cullybackey Charolais 640kg £1500 (234) and C Kerr Limousin 670kg £1560 (232).

Heifers 0-500kg:

Local farmer Limousin 500kg £1290 (258), local farmer Belgian Blue 420kg £1080 (257), W Carson, Cloughmills Limousin 440kg £1110 (252), D McKenzie, Cookstown Limousin 380kg £935 (246), local farmer Limousin 460kg £1130 (245), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 490kg £1200 (244), W Carson, Cloughmills Charolais 460kg £1120 (243), A and D Glass Limousin 470kg £1140 (242), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 360kg £860 (238), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 400kg £945 (236), J Duffin, Ballygally Limousin 350kg £825 (235), J H Fraser Charolais 380kg £890 (234), J Duffin Limousin 390kg £910 (233), local farmer Limousin 470kg £1090 (231), D McKenzie Limousin 420kg £970 (321) and D Gillan Limousin 410kg £945 (230).

Heifers 500kg+: R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 540kg £1370 (253), R McMullan Limousin 520kg £1310 (251), R McMullan Limousin 530kg £1310 (247), R McMullan Limousin 540kg £1330 (246), R McMullan Limousin 520kg £1270 (244), R McMullan Limousin 530kg £1290 (243), A and D Glass, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1240 (243), A and D Glass Limousin 520kg £1250 (240), local farmer Limousin 540kg £1280 (237), local farmer Limousin 530kg £1240 (234), R McMullan Limousin 510kg £1190 (233), R McMullan Limousin 610kg £1420 (232), E McCann, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1360 (230), local farmer Limousin 540kg £1240 (229), local farmer Limousin 580kg £1330 (229) and M Smith, Kells Limousin 560kg £1280 (228).

Wednesday 9th March 2022: An entry of 1879 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an improved trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 560p for 2 pens of Texels 22.5kg at £126 presented by Jack Adams, Ballymena and John Clarke, Ballymena and a top per head of £133.50 for 2 Beltex 26kg from Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £240.

Fat hoggets (1605)

Top per kg

J Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel 22.5kg £126 (560), J Clarke, Ballymena 5 Texel 22.5kg £126 (560), H O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Beltex 23kg £127 (552), D J Fenton, Broughshane 24 Texel 20kg £109.50 (547), local farmer 16 Crossbred 21.kg £117.50 (546), M Esler, Ballymena 20 Texel 21kg £114 (542), R T Buchanan, Ballyclare 13 Charollais 21kg £113.50 (540), local farmer 10 Crossbred 21.5kg £116 (539), local farmer 12 Crossbred 23kg £124 (539), T Rea, Larne Crossbred21.5kg £115.50 (537), S Rainey, Ballygally 10 Blackface 22kg £118 (536), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 3 Texel 22kg £118 (536), B Laverty, Armoy 3 Texel 20kg £107 (535), R T Buchanan, Ballyclare 11 Buc 21.5kg £115 (534), B Laverty 9 Charollais 23kg £122.50 (532), E and P McCormick, Cushendun 14 Blackface 22.5kg £119.50 (531), N Rainey, Randalstown 24 Texel 21.5kg £114 (530), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 21 Texel 22.5kg £119 (528), Limnaharry Farm, Ahoghill 19 Texel 21kg £111 (528), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 9 Texel 23kg £120 (521), R Hamilton, Carnlough 105 Suf 23kg £120 (521), G McMaster, Islandmagee 30 Crossbred 22.5kg £117 (520), I Frew, Cullybackey 4 Dorset 23.5kg £122 (519) and B Lyttle, Moorfields 22 Texel 23.5 £122 (519).

Top per head

H O’Neill, Glenarm 2 Beltex 26kg £133.50, J Hamilton, Broughshane 15 Texel 31kg £129, J McMillan, Ballyclare 36 Texel 31.5kg £129, AL Gault, Newtownabbey 5 Texel 30.5kg £129. J G Birt, Portglenone 17 Texel 26kg £128, F Lyle, Larne 2 Suffolk 28.5kg £127, R and S Graham, Dundrod 11 Suffolk 31kg £127, P Hanna, Dunadry 21 Crossbred 26kg £127, H O’Neill, Glenarm 1 Beltex 23kg £127, H Carson, Dundrod 2 Crossbred 31kg £127, J G Birt, Portglenone 29 Texel 27.5kg £127, W J Hanna, Ballyclare 15 Rouge 29.5kg £127, R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill 3 Suffolk 26.50kg £127, Turtle and Co, Ahoghill 4 Suffolk 26.5kg £127, R McCullough, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 30kg £126.50, J Smyth, Randalstown 52 Crossbred 26.5kg £126.50, A Gordon, Newtownards 25 Texel 26kg £126, J Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel 22.5kg £126, H O’Kane, Carnlough 3 Suf 28kg £126, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus, 23 Texel 26kg £126, E and S J Hill, Randalstown 42 Che 30.5kg £126, H Carson, Crumlin 25 Texel 28kg £126, H Carson, Crumlin 23 Texel 28kg £126 and W Smyth, Limavady 9 Crossbred 28.5kg £126.

Fat ewes (274)

First quality

Suffolk - £140-£196

Texel - £150-£240

Crossbred - £100-£134