Dairy cattle selling to £2580 at Ballymena
Thursday 8th September 2022: An entry of 480 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another very steady trade.
Beef cows sold to 256p for £710kg £1817, Friesian cows to 196p for 1090kg at £2136, beef heifers to 278p 550kg at £1640, beef bullocks to 286p 800kg at £2288, Friesian to 220p 700kg at £1540.
Beef cows
M and A Millar, Ballymena Limousin 710kg £1817 (256) I Barr, Kells Limousin 790kg £2014 (255) J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 650kg £1618 (249) local farmer 630kg £1512 (240) TA and DA Aiken, Coleraine, Limousin 640kg £1848 (232) Antrim Estate, Shorthorn 830kg £1925 (232) J Henry, Ballymoney Aubrac 680kg £1543 (227) D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 680kg £1543 (270) B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £1591 (918) local farmer 710kg £1533 (216) P McCann, Limousin 560kg £1198 (214) B Smyth, Randalstown Simmental 650kg £1384 (213) B Gingles, Larne Limousin 690kg £1469 (213) Crebilly Farms Ltd Stabiliser 680kg £1441 (212) and M Murray, Cushendall Charolais 610kg £1293 (212).
Most Popular
Friesian cows
G Johnston, Portaferry 1090kg £2136 (196) G Johnston, 970kg £1804 (186) D Rowe, Armoy 730kg £1299 (178) W Jackson, Ballynure 780kg £1380 (177) DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 720kg £1245 (173) Jackson Butchers, 680kg £1169 (172) W Jackson, Ballynure 720kg £1231 (171) R and M Kidd Aughafatten 750kg £1260 (168) W Jackson, 610kg £1012 (166) W and HJ Nicholl, Ahoghill 590kg £973 (165) W Jackson, Ballynure 770kg £1262 (164) D Rowe, 730kg £1197 (164) R Crawford, Glarryford 630kg £1026 (163) B Logan, 670kg £1085 (162) DS and D McKay 580kg £939 (162) and H Johnston, Ahoghill 610kg £988 (162).
Beef heifers
J McComb, Aldergrove Limousin 590kg £1640 (278) J and B McPeake Limousin 590kg (271) J and B McPeake, Limousin 660kg £1788 (271) S and B Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 620kg £1674 (270) B McLoughlin, Limousin 540kg £1404 (260) C Livingstone, Charolais 660kg £1683 (255) J and B McPeake Limousin 680kg £1727 (254) C Livingstone, Charolais 670kg £1695 (253) C Livingstone, Charolais 750kg £1867 (249) J and B McPeake, Charolais 690kg £1711 (248) J and B McPeake Charolais 730kg £1803 (247) J and B McPeake Limousin 660kg £1630 (247) M Smith, Kells Limousin 530kg £1303 (246) B McLoughlin, Abe 590kg £1445 (245) C Livingstone, Charolais 680kg £1666 (245) and J and B McPeake Charolais 710kg £1732 (244).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
RJ Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 800kg £2288 (286) K Brown, Charolais 670kg £1902 (284) B McCann, Portglenone Limousin 670kg £1889 (282) R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2191 (281) S Brown, Limousin 700kg £1953 (279) RJ Arrell, Limousin 760kg £2105 (277) K Brown, Limousin 700kg £1939 (277) K Brown, Limousin £1876 (276) K Brown, Limousin 660kg £1801 (273) P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 830kg £2257 (272) M/S J and D Boyle, Balllyboley Saler 700kg £1904 (272) S Brown, Limousin 700kg £1904 (272) S Brown, Limousin 690kg £1876 (272) WH MCB Lowry, Comber Limousin 670kg £1822 (272) A McDevitt, Charolais 750kg £2025 (270) and J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 700kg £1876 (268).
Top per head
RJ Arrell, Randalstown Belgian Blue 800kg £2288, P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 830kg £2257, P McEldowney Abe 850kg £2227, WH MCB Lowry, Charolais 860kg £2210, SA Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 870kg £2201, H Cowan, Castledawson Abe 920kg £2198, RJ Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 780kg £2191, H Cowan, Castledawson Abe 890kg £2171, H Cowan, Abe 860kg £2158, SA Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 880kg £2120, WH MCB Lowry, Charolais 840kg £2108, RJ Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 760kg £2105, P McEldowney, Abe 840kg £2083, SA Taggart, Belgian Blue 810kg £2081, WH MCB Lowry Charolais 790kg £2077 and SA Taggart, Ballymoney Limousin 820kg £2074.
Friesian bullocks
T Duffin, Toomebridge 700kg £1540 (220) AT McAuley, Bushmills 700kg £1533 (219) T Duffin, 660kg £1320 (200) T Duffin, 640kg £1241 (194) B Arthurs, Kircubbin 590kg £1121 (190) T Duffin, 630kg £1197 (190) DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 560kg £1041, B Arthurs, 580kg £1061 (183) B Arthurs, 610kg £1104 (181) B Arthurs, 530kg £954 (180) S Cameron, 640kg £1152 (180) S Cameron, 680kg £1217 (179) J Kirkpatrick, Larne 660kg £1161 (176) and B Logan, 660kg £1161 (176).
Friday 9th September 2022: 44 dairy cattle sold to £2580 for a calved heifer from David McNeilly, Randalstown. A batch of served heifers sold to £1600, maidens to £1050.
D McNeilly, Randalstown two calved heifers Friesian £2580 and £2550, D Foreman, Belfast Holstein calved cow £1800, ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein calved heifer £1680, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire calved cow £1650, S McCormick, Bangor Holstein calved heifer £1620, J Hunter, Crumlin Ayrshire calved cow £1620 and R Arthur, Coleraine Holstein in calf £1600.
Suckler stock sold to £1690 for a Limousin cow with bull calf.
D Mairs, Magheragall, Limousin heifer with bull calf £1690, D Mairs, Saler heifer with bull calf £1550, S McAteer, Randalstown, Abe heifer with bull calf £1480, A McCullough, Limousin heifer with bull calf £1480, S McAteer, Randalstown Abe heifer with bull calf £1400, T Magorrian, Limousin heifer with heifer calf £1400, A Bamford, Glenavy Limousin heifer with heifer calf £1350 and local farmer Abe heifer with bull calf £1320.
Calves
Over 200 lots in the calf ring sold to £630 for a three month old Limousin heifer. Bull calves to £590 for a partly reared Belgian Blue.
Bulls
W Campbell, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £590, local farmer Charolais £590, Limousin £590, A Magill, Carnlough Charolais £580, P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais £580, R Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue £540, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £525, P McConnell Limousin £520, L Wilson Belgian Blue £510, T Herbinson, RandalstownAbe £500, S Herbinson, Ballymena Abe £500, H Alexander, Glenarm Abe £465, R Millar Belgian Blue £440, local farmer x2 and B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £435.
Heifers
Local farmer Limousin £630, Her £555, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £545, P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin £540, £515, L Wilson Belgian Blue £515, £510, R Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue £505 x2, W Campbell, Ballymoney Abe £500, R Millar Charolais £485, W Campbell Belgian Blue £485, R Millar Belgian Blue £480 x2, local farmer Stabiliser £465 and P McConnell Limousin £455.
Friesian Holstein
D Young, Saintfield Friesian £280, R Bingham, Nutts Corner Holstein £170, R Millar, Ballymena Holstein £160, S Kennedy, Doagh Friesian £160, R Adams, Ballymena Holstein £160, D Young Friesian £160, £150, G and S O’Boyle, Randalstown Friesian £140, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £135 x5 and R Millar Holstein £130, R Bingham Holstein £130 x2.
Weanlings
An entry of 240 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £940 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1460. Heifers sold to £670 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1110.
Heifers
Up to 300kg
Local farmer Limousin 190kg £490 (257) x2, O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 290kg £730 (251), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £680 (226), DS and D McKay, Rathkenny Iri 300kg £665 (221), O Crawford Abe 280kg £610 (217) and M Barr, Ballyclare Saler 290kg £590 (203).
301 to 350kg
I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais 320kg £825 (257), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 320kg £800 (250), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg £800 (242), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg £840 (240), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny Abe 350kg £835 (238), J Wightman, Bangor Limousin 320kg £760 (237), J Lavery, Aghalee Charolais 350kg £790 (225), local farmer Simmental 340kg £750 (220), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg £700 (218), J Lavery Belgian Blue 340kg £740 (217), DS and D McKay Iri 350kg £760 (217) x 2, D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 350kg £750 (214) x 2, D McClurkin Charolais 330kg £670 (203) and D S and D McKay Charolais 340kg £690 (202).
351kg plus
S Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 370kg £965 (260), R A J Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1110 (252), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 380kg £910 (239), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 400kg £955 (238), 390kg £915 (234), J Wightman, Bangor Limousin 390kg £890 (228), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 410kg £935 (228), J Lavery, Aghalee Charolais 370kg £840 (227), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 440kg £970 (220), B McLoughlin Limousin 450kg £990 (220), Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady Belgian Blue 530kg £1160 (218), 460kg £990 (215) x2, local farmer Charolais 400kg £860 (215), C Patterson, Broughshane Belgian Blue 470kg £1010 (214) and R A J Baxter, Ballyclare Saler 360kg £770 (213).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
J Anderson, Cullbackey Limousin 270kg £840 (311), P McCann, Portglenone Limousin 220kg £680kg £309, J Anderson Limousin 300kg £910 (303), P McCann Limousin 300kg £870 (290), J Anderson Belgian Blue 300kg £790 (263), D and N Hamill, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £700 (250), Droghal Farm, Aghalee Belgian Blue 200kg £490 (245), 200kg £470 (235), D and N Hamill Limousin 280kg £640 (228) x2, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Abe 300kg £660 (220) and Droghal Farm Belgian Blue 290kg £600 (206), 260kg £520 (200).
301 to 350kg
J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 30kg £1000 (312), 350kg £1010 (288), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg £950 (287), J Anderson Limousin 340kg £960 (282), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 330kg £920 (278), J Anderson Limousin 310kg £850 (274), D Reid Limousin 340kg £885 (260), H McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 350kg £865 (247) x2, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Abe 340kg £835 (245), O Crawford, Kircubbin Shorthorn 330kg £790 (239), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny Abe 350kg £835 (238) x2, H McNeill Abe 350kg £780 (222), 350kg £770 (220) and J Wightman, Bangor Limousin 350kg £765 (218).
351kg plus
A Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £1220 (321), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 410kg £1300 (317), Limousin 380kg £1160 (305), Charolais 360kg £1080 (300), Limousin 380kg £1140 (300), A Millar Charolais 380kg £1140 (300), J Lavery, Aghalee Charolais 400kg £1190 (297), S Molyneaux, Dundrod Belgian Blue 400kg £1180 (295), H McNeill, Ballygally Simmental 370kg £1060 (286), G Loughery, Limavady Charolais 360kg £1030 (286), A Millar Charolais 400kg £1140 (285), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1140 (285), G Loughery Charolais 480kg £1360 (283), W and G Hanna Limousin 420kg £1180 (281) and G Loughery Charolais 520kg £1460 (280), 400kg £1110 (277).
Blackface ewe sale Saturday 10th September 2022: The annual sale of Blackface breeding sheep at Ballymena mart attracted a record trade throughout.
Top price of the day was paid to James McCurdy who sold hoggets to a record top price of £900 per head, while ewe lambs sold to £540 per head, also believed to be a record paid to B Douglas. Cast ewes sold to £155 per head paid to O Murnion.
In total the 1150 hoggets sold averaged £199.31 per head and the 717 ewe lambs averaged £128.81 per head.
Leading prices in each section were as follows:
Blackface hoggets - J McCurdy 7 at £900, G Crawford 7 at £390, S Fegan 2 at £360, H McGilligan 12 at £305, S McIntyre 3 at £300, 14 at £290, A McFarlane 14 at £275, 3 at £275, Grant Brothers 5 at £275, A McFarlane 12 at £270, T Wright 10 at £265, S McIntyre 14 at £260, H McGilligan 11 at £245, 11 at £245, K O’Mullan 7 at £245, S McCarry 14 at £245, S McIntyre 12 at £245, 10 at £245, H McGilligan 13 at £240, K O’Mullan 11 at £240, S McCarry 14 at £240 and S McIntyre 14 at £240.
Blackface ewe lambs – B Douglas 5 at £540, 5 at £410, G and I Davidson 5 at £375, B Douglas 5 at £310, C and C Phillips 4 at £245, F Butler 4 at £235, C McAteer 7 at £230, A Magee 12 at £220, F Butler 4 at £205, E McKenna 10 at £200, R Davidson 14 at £195, A Stewart 6 at £180, C Mitchell 3 at £180, A Stewart 2 at £175, T McLaughlin 14 at £170, S Adams 12 at £170, E McKenna 10 at £170, T McLaughlin 14 at £165, D Kelly 6 at £165, B McCrory 6 at £165. Blackface cast ewes – O Murnion 11 at £155, S McCarry 12 at £148, H Johnston 8 at £122, A McFarlane 12 at £120, N McClenaghan 9 at £115, S Adams 11 at £102, A McFarlane 7 at £102 and St MacNissi’s College 12 at £100.
Monday evening 12th September 2022: An entry of 4500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday past saw a sharp trade.
Breeders sold to £235, ewe lambs to £158, stores to £95 and rams to 780gns.
Breeders
Local farmer, 12 Suffolk ewes £235, J Knox, Broughshane 2 Texel hoggets £230, E McNeilly, Ballymena 11 Sx hogget £198, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Sx hoggets £198, D Gibson, Mallusk 10 Cheviots hoggets £195, W McCurdy, Broughshane 6 Texel £195, J.K Currie, Ballymena 4 Texel £192, AM McFarlane, Dungiven 10 Texel £192, E McNeilly, Ballymena 10 Sx hoggets £192, D Gibson, 10 Cheviots £190 (x2), D Gibson 11 Cheviots hoggets £190, D Gibson, 8 Cheviots hogget £190, E McNeilly, Ballymena 12 Suffolk hogget £188 and L George, Nutts Corner 5 Texel hogget £185.
Ewe Lambs
M Crawford, Glenwherry 14 Cheviots £158, J Kerr, Coleraine 10 Cheviots £132, R McCoy, Nutts Corner 6 Charollais £131, M Crawford, Glenwherry 14 Cheviots £130, M Crawford, 14 Cheviots £130, JPF O’Loan, Martinstown 9 Suffolk £128, K O’Hara, 10 Suffolk £128, A and M and V Armstrong, Straid 9 Suffolk £128, JPF O’Loan, 10 Suffolk £127, JPF O’Loan, 16 Suffolk £120, C Alexander, Glenarm 12 Mul £120, Crockataggart Farms, 5 Suffolk £118, P Crawford, Islandmagee 7 Dorset £118, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 12 Suffolk £115, H Magill, Ballymena 15 Mul £112 and J Kerr, Coleraine 18 Cheviots £112.
Store lambs
T Craig, Magheramore 7 Dorset £95, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 30 Texel £94, J and S Bailey, 13 Texel £92, J and S Bailey, 29 Suffolk £89.50, RJ McKay and Son, 45 Suffolk £89, K EH Robinson, 10 Cheviots £89, local farmer, 7 Charollais £89, local farmer, 3 Texel £89, G Gillan, Ballymena 20 Texel £88.50, R Hood, Broughshane 26 Texel £88.50, M Millar, Carrickfergus 34 Texel £88.50, D Convery, Kilrea 14 Texel £88, A Steele, Donaghadee 68 Texel £88, R Gingles, Larne 5 Texel £88, D Hamilton, Glenarm 45 Suffolk £88 and D Hamilton, 18 Texel £88.
Rams
D Cleland, Hannahstown 1 Blu £780, D McCabe, Muckamore 4 Texel £600, D McCabe, 1 Texel £580, D McCabe, 1 Texel £550, D McCabe, 3 Texel £550, WJ Donald, Newtownstewart Spotted Dutch £550, LA Richardson, Maguiresbridge, Spotted Dutch £550 D McCabe, 2 Texel £520, D McCleland, 2 Blu £520 and Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm Beltex £520.
Tuesday 13th September 2022: 330 stores in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £990 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1580 offered by T McMaster, Whitehead.
Heifers sold to £830 over for a Charolais 530kg at £1360 from Colin Gregg, Glarryford.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 490kg £1260 (257) C Gregg, Limousin 460kg £1170 (254) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 440kg £1100 (250) T McConnell, Charolais 480kg £1190 (247) M and F Speers, Charolais 440kg £1090 (247) W Ward and Sons Charolais 490kg £1205 (245) C Gregg, Charolais 480kg £1180 (245) T McConnell, Charolais 490kg £1200 (244) C Gregg, Charolais 470kg £1150 (244) T McConnell, Charolais 500kg £1215 (243) T McConnell, Charolais 490kg £1180 (240) C Gregg, Charolais 460kg £1100 (239) M and F Speers, Limousin 420kg £1000 (238) W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais 460kg £1090 (237) C Gregg, Charolais 490kg £1160 (236) and C Gregg, Charolais 490kg £1150 (234).
501kg and over
C Gregg, Glarryford Charolais 530kg £1360 (256) C Gregg, Charolais 570kg £1400 (245) W Ward and Sons, Crumlin Charolais 540kg £1320 (244) T McConnell, Charolais 510kg £1230 (241) C Gregg, Charolais 550kg £1325 (240) C Gregg, Charolais 540kg £1300 (240) C Gregg, Charolais 520kg £1250 (240) local farmer, Charolais 540kg £1280 (237) C Gregg, Charolais 580kg £1370 (236) C Gregg, Charolais 510g £1195 (234) T McConnell, Charolais 590kg £1380 (233) R Brown, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg £1180 (231) C Gregg, Charolais 510kg £1180 (231) local farmer, Charolais 520kg £1190 (228) AA Ferguson, Belgian Blue 520kg £1190 (228) and R Brown, Shorthorn beef 560kg £1280 (228).
Bulls/bullocks
0kg to 500kg
D Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 460Kg £1180, (256) local farmer, Charolais 410kg £1020 (248) G and A McBurney, Limousin 360kg £890 (247) P Lennon, Limousin 410kg £1000 (243) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 490kg £1190 (242) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 460kg £1110 (241) T McMaster, Charolais 490kg £1180 (240) G and A McBurney, Belgian Blue 370kg £885 (239) local farmer, Saler 460kg £1100 (231) J Wilson, Charolais 460kg £1100 (239) J Carlton, Charolais 470kg £1120 (238) P Hanna, Dunadry Limousin 500Kg £1175 (235) D Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £1170 (234) P Hanna, Limousin 500kg £1165 (233) G and A McBurney, Charolais 400kg £930 (232) and G and A McBurney, Simmental 450kg £1040 (231).
501kg and over
T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 590kg £1580 (267) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 600kg £1570 (261) D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 530kg £1380 (260) J Murran, Ballycarry Charolais 540kg £1390 (257) J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 530kg £1350 (254) H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 530kg £1350 (254) J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 590kg £1500 (254) C Tinsdale, Charolais 620kg £1570 (253) C Tinsdale, Charolais 580kg £1460 (251) local farmer, Charolais 620kg £1540 (248) C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 580kg £1440 (248) J McMurran, Charolais 600kg £1480 (246) J McMurran, Charolais 600kg £1480 (246) J McMurran, Limousin 510kg £1250 (245) J McMurran, Charolais 580kg £1420 (244) and H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1270 (244).
Wednesday 14th september 2022
An entry of 3300 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.
Fat lambs sold to 473p for 20 Texel 20.5kg at £97 presented by Sean McConnon, Randalstown and to a top per head of £122 for three heavy Texels for S McNeilly, Ballyclare.
Fat ewes sold to £165.
Fat lambs 2710
(Top per kg)
RH McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 2 Texel 18.5kg £90 (486) A Dodd, Saintfield 45 Dorset 19.5kg £93.50 (479) S McConnon, Randalstown 20 Texel 20.5kg £97 (473) A Coulter, Ballyclare 13 Texel 23kg £108.50 (471) R Watson, Dunloy 10 Texel 19.5kg £91 (466) B Rafferty, Garvagh 7 Texel 20kg £93 (465) S McNeill, Cushendun 11 Suffolk 21kg £97 (461) T Stewart, Cairncastle 46 Texel 20kg £92 (460) J Lowe, Cookstown 14 Texel 23kg £105 (458) J Fleck, Doagh 10 Texel 20.5kg £94 (458) D Junkin, Randalstown 14 20.5kg £94 (458) M Ellis, Ballymena 9 Texel 19kg £87 (457) J McQuiston, Ballymoney 44 Texel 22.5kg £103 (457) A Hall, Antrim 7 Texel 21kg £96 (457) J McFall, Broughshane 14 Texel 23kg £105 (456) and W McCroary, Broughshane 7 Texel 23kg £105 (456).
Top per head
S McNeilly, Ballyclare 3 Texel 30kg £122, L Hamilton, Broughshane 30 Texel 28kg £113, G Wallace, Broughshane 3 Texel 29kg £113, S White, Cloughmills 18 Texel 28kg £111, L Calderwood, Dunloy 26kg £110, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 25 Texel 26kg £110, R Taylor, Ballinderry 4 Texel 25kg £109, A Gaston, Ballymena 25 Texel 26.5kg £109, I Gibson, 10 Texel 26kg £109, R McKnight, Templepatrick 19 Texel 25kg £109, R McKnight, 2 Texel 25kg £109, S McCracken, Randalstown 20 Texel 27.5kg £109, J Minford, Parkgate 32 Dorset 27kg £108.50, W Adams, Ballymena 25 Mul 25kg £108.50 and A Coulter, Ballyclare 13 Texel 23kg £108.50.
Fat ewes 590
First quality
Suffolk- £95-£133
Texel- £130-£165
Crossbred- £85-£112
Blackface- £60-£93