Dairy cattle selling to £3020 at Ballymena

For a 770kg Limousin steer, heifers to 263 pence for a 640kg Limousin, beef cows to 248 pence for a 780kg Blonde d'Aquitaine. Friesian cows to 186 pence.

Beef steers

D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 770kg £2148 (279) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 660kg £1828 (277) G McMullan, Limousin 750kg £2070 (276) local farmer, Limousin 700kg £1932 (276) M Coyle, Limousin 720kg £1987 (276) W Irwin, Charolais 730kg £1971 (270) local farmer, Charolais 730kg £1971 (270) J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 710kg £1917 (270) J Alexander, Charolais 700kg £1883 (269) W and H Shaw, Charolais 830kg £2232 (269) and C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 680kg £1829 (269).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef heifers

ES Hall, Ballyclare Limousin 640kg £1683 (263) M Coyle, Charolais 680kg £1768 (260) J Wilson, Larne Limousin 600kg £1542 (257) W Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1543 (249) S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin 630kg £1568 (249) G McMullan, Limousin 680kg £1686 (248) C Duggan, Magherafelt Limousin 660kg £1636 (248) N McBurney, Moorefields Limousin 620kg £1537 (248) G McMullan, Charolais 730kg £1803 (247) S Morrison, Limousin 570kg £1407 (247) and G McMullan, Charolais 690kg £1697 (246).

Beef cows

S McCrystal, Blonde d'Aquitaine 780kg £1934 (248) McCabe Brothers, Belgian Blue 730kg £1693 (232) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue 710kg £1633 (230) W Donaghy, Ballymena Limousin 640kg £1472 (230) S McCrystal, Limousin 620kg £1407 (227) S Gowdy, Belgian Blue 740kg £1665 (225) J Steele. Glenavy Limousin 690kg £1545 (224) SH Bellingham, Limousin 780kg £1700 (218) S Gowdy, Belgian Blue 740kg £1613 (218) and McCabe Brothers, Limousin 720kg £1555 (216).

Friesian cows

J Steele Jnr, Glenavy 440kg £818 (186) W and HJ Nicholl, Ahoghill 640kg £1152 (180) J Adams, Ballymena 530kg £911 (172) A and W McMaster, 850kg £1428 (168) D Marcus, Glenarm 660kg £1108 (168) A Gaston, Glarryford 760kg £1261 (166) B Alexander, Ballymena 800kg £1264 (158) Trimble Farms Ltd, 690kg £1083 (157) Trimble Farms, 700kg £1050 (150) D Chestnut, Bushmills 720kg £1080 (150) B Alexander, 720kg £1080 (150) and D Marcus, Glenarm 600kg £888 (148).

Friesian steers

DW Graham, Clough 680kg £1394 (205) W Black, 710kg £1455 (205) DW Graham, 660kg £1346 (204) W Black, 580kg £1183 (204) DW Graham, 610kg £1220 (200) D Marcus, 780kg £1404 (180) and J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 550kg £962 (175).

Friday 7th October 2022: Dairy cows: 29 dairy cattle met excellent demand to £3020 for a calved heifer from W Black, Aghadowey, maiden heifers to £1150.

Mr W Black, Aghadowey, calved Friesian heifer £3020, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, calved Friesian heifer £2950, D McNeilly, Randalstown, calved Friesian cow £2800, Mr W Black, Aghadowey, calved Friesian heifer £2520, John Hunter, Crumlin, calved Holstein heifer £2480, Beattie Lilburn Hillcrest Farm, Dromore, calved Holstein heifer £2000, Beattie Lilburn Hillcrest Farm, Dromore, calved Holstein heifer £1900, John Hunter, Crumlin, calved Holstein heifer £1880, Raymond Marshall, Ballycairn, calved Holstein cow £1650, KM and TS and HP Hennan and Wallace, Seaforde, maiden Holstein heifer £1150, William Alcorn, Limavady, maiden Holstein heifer £1100, William Alcorn, Limavady, maiden Holstein heifer £1100, KM and TS and HP Hennan and Wallace, Seaforde, maiden Holstein heifer £1080, KM and TS and HP Hennan and Wallace, Seaforde, maiden Holstein heifer £1080, KM and TS and HP Hennan and Wallace, Seaforde, maiden Holstein heifer £1080 and KM and TS and HP Hennan and Wallace, Seaforde, maiden Holstein heifer £1080.

Bulls sold to £1680 for a Simmental presented by H McCullough, Randalstown.

Sucklers

Suckler stock continued to meet strong demand, 42 lots on offer, H Griffin, Toomebridge received £2280 for a Belgian Blue Heifer with bull calf.

H Griffin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue and bull calf £2280, W Mills, Glenarm Simmental and bull calf £2250, Simmental and heifer calf £2250, Simmental and bull calf £2180, Simmental and heifer calf £2020, Simmental and bull calf £2000, Abe 7 heifer calf £1980, Charolais and heifer calf £1920, Abe and heifer calf £1850, Limousin and bull calf £1850, Limousin and bull calf £1820, Simmental and heifer calf £1800 x2, Abe and bull calf £1800, R Coleman, Glarryford Shorthorn beef and heifer calf £1800 and W Mills Abe and bull calf £1780.

Dropped calves

268 lots in the calf ring sold to £650 for a two-month-old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £640 for a Limousin.

Bulls

John Caldwell, Antrim, Belgian Blue £650, W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry, Limousin £620, Noel Hamilton, Moorfields, Abe £575 x2, S Warwick, Ballyclare, Charolais £555, Ivan Rea, Mallusk, Shorthorn beef £540, W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry, Limousin £530, G B Patton and Son, Carrowdore, Abe £520, G B Patton and Son, Carrowdore, Abe £500 x2, James Adair, Kells, Belgian Blue £500, Robert Raymond Cupples, Limousin £480, G B Patton and Son, Carrowdore, Abe £470, Ivan Rea, Mallusk, Shorthorn beef £450, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards, Belgian Blue £435 and Ivan Rea, Mallusk, Shorthorn beef £430.

Heifers

Greg Armstrong, Cloughmills, Limousin £640, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais £580, David McClurkin, Belfast, Charolais £550, T and R Magee, Larne, Belgian Blue £530, David McClurkin, Belfast, Charolais £500, Dard C/O Michael Graham, Antrim, Belgian Blue £500, Noel Hamilton, Moorfields, Abe £490, Ivan Rea, Mallusk, Shorthorn beef £470, T and R Magee, Larne, Belgian Blue £400, W J and I A Ross, Randalstown, Her £385, W and A Patton, Newtownards, Charolais £380, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards, Friesian £370, David McClurkin, Belfast, Abe £365, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais £360, Victor Erskine, Ballyclare, Limousin £360 and S Pinkerton, Nutts Corner, Charolais £345.

Friesian bulls

G Stewart, Portglenone, Friesian £265, M Scott, Carryduff, Friesian £200 x3, James Adair, Kells, Friesian £170, M Scott, Carryduff, Friesian £155, W Irvine, Dundrod, Friesian £95, M Scott, Carryduff, Friesian £75 and John Boyle, Ballymoney, Friesian £65 x2.

Weanlings

215 weanlings sold readily, lightweight bullocks to 396 pence per kg for a 240kg Charolais at £950, stronger lots to 295 pence for a 370kg charolais at £1090. Forward heifers to 278 pence for a 400kg Limousin at £1110.

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

W Stewart, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg £770 (296) RG Mulholland, Charolais 300kg £850 (283) C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 290kg £770 (265) W Stewart, Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg £690 (265) W Stewart, Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £650 (260) S Bamford, Crumlin 250kg £640 (256) RA Sleeman, Limavady Charolais 280kg £710 (253) S Bamford, Charolais 240kg £590 (245) RA Sleeman, Limousin 270kg £650 (240) RA Sleeman, Limousin 290kg £690 (237) W Stewart, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £560 (233) C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 260kg £600 (230) W Stewart, Blonde d'Aquitaine 280kg £620 (221) MK Holdings, Belgian Blue 290kg £640 (220) S Bamford, Charolais 270kg £580 (214) and Greenmount, Abe 280kg £500 (178).

301kg to 350kg

K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 320kg £860 (268) TA Rodgers, Limousin 320kg £855 (267) RG Mulholland, Charolais 310kg £810 (261) RG Mulholland, Charolais 310kg £790 (254) RA Sleeman, Limousin 350kg £890 (254) RA Sleeman, Limousin 340kg £850 (250) S Bamford, Charolais 350kg £860 (245) RA Sleeman, Limousin 320kg £750 (234) D and W Hume, Limousin 320kg £320kg £700 (218) MK Holdings, Belgian Blue 330kg £705 (213) SJ Mulholland, Simmental 310kg £660 (212) RA Sleeman, Limousin 350kg £740 (211) MK Holdings, Belgian Blue 320kg £655 (204) and MK Holdings, Belgian Blue 320kg £655 (204).

351kg and over

TA Rodger, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1110 (277) RA Sleeman, Limousin 440kg £1125 (255) RA Sleeman, Limousin 530kg £1350 (254) TA Rodgers, Limousin 530kg £1325 (250) Graham Brothers, Charolais 430kg £1070 (248) S McAlister, Limousin 380kg £940 (247) I Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £980 (245) TA Rodgers, Limousin 360kg £880 (244) RA Sleeman, Limousin 410kg £1000 (243) P McMullan, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 450kg £1090 (242) I Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £960 (240) RJ McKendry, Antrim 420kg £1000 (238) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £950 (237) and RA Sleeman, Charolais 380kg £890 (234).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

B Gingles, Larne Charolais 240kg £950 (395), W Stewart, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 140kg £470 (335), W Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 200kg £650 (325) x2, Limousin 240kg £770 (320)x2, S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Simmental 260kg £790 (303), Simmental 180kg £545 (302), W Stewart Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg £810 (300), C Bamford, Crumlin Charolais 290kg £860 (296), S J Mulholland Simmental 270kg £790 (292), C Bamford Charolais 270kg £790 (292) and W Magee Limousin 270kg £790 (292) x2, Limousin 280kg £790 (282) x2.

301 to 350kg

P McMullan, Dundrod Charolais 330kg £955 (289), R McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £900 (281), S McAlister, Ballintoy Limousin 350kg £980 (280), R McAuley Charolais 310kg £860 (277), P McMullan Simmental 330kg £900 (272), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £840 (271), R G Mulholland, Hannastown Charolais 340kg £920 (270), Charolais 340kg £910 (267), S McAlister Charolais 350kg £910 (260), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 320kg £830 (259), S McAlister Charolais 320kg £810 (253), K Magorrian Charolais 320kg £810 (253), J Bartley, Aghalee Charolais 320kg £790 (246), R G Mulholland Limousin 330kg £810 (245), R McAuley Charolais 320kg £765 (239) and S J Mulholland, Hannastown Limousin 330kg £780 (236).

350kg plus

K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 370kg £1090 (294), S Bamford, Glenavy Charolais 360kg £1050 (291), D Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1250 (284), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Limousin 390kg £1090 (279), A and J Jamison, Stranocum Limousin 480kg £1340 (279), A Guy, Limavady Charolais 470kg £1285 (273), Limousin 450kg £1215 (270), Charolais 450kg £1210 (268), G Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 440kg £1180 (268), A Guy Limousin 450kg £1205 (267), R Quee, Ballycarry Limousin 490kg £1310 (267), A and J Jamison Limousin 520kg £1380 (265), A Guy Limousin 460kg £1220 (265), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1040 (260) and A and J Jamison Limousin 510kg £1310 (256), Limousin 530kg £1360 (256).

The third suckled calf sale 8th October 2022: An entry of 410 suckled cows at the third suckled calf sale in Ballymena.

Bullocks sold to £1140 over for a Charolais 480kg at £1620 presented by J Knox, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £1130 over for a Belgian Blue 240kg at 1370 offered by Henry McLaughlin, Aughafatten.

0kg to 300kg

Bulls/Bullocks

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 240kg £1040 (433) S Taylor, Charolais 300kg £1180 (293) S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £1060 (265) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 290kg £1030 (355) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £980 (350) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 290kg £1010 (348) local farmer Charolais 290kg £1010 (348) G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 260kg £900 (346) R Workman, Charolais 240kg £830 (245) local farmer, Charolais 300kg £1020 (340) G McClintock, Limousin 300kg £1000 (333) A Millar, Antrim 270kg £900 (333) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 290kg £960 (331) R Workman, Charolais 260kg £860 (330) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 980kg (326) and Andy McConnell, Glenwherry Limousin 280kg £910 (325).

301kg to 350kg

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 320kg £1180 (368) J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £1130 (353) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1210 (345) S Taylor, Charolais 330kg £1120 (339) H Minford, Nutts Corner, Limousin 320kg £1080 (337) H McLaughlin, Limousin 320kg £1040 (325) S McCormick, Ballymena Limousin 340kg £1090 (320) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 340kg £1090 (320) S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg £1010 (315) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £1070 (314) N and J Farquhar, Limousin 350kg £1100 (314) S Boyle, Charolais 310kg £960 (309) W and G Hanna, Limousin 330kg £1020 (309) G McClintock, Limousin 320kg £980 (306) S Boyle, Charolais 350kg £1070 (305) and S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 320kg £970 (303).

351kg to 400kg

H Minford, Limousin 360kg £1160 (322) W and G Hanna, Limousin 360kg £1140 (316) S Boyle, Charolais 380kg £1200 (315) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 400kg £1260 (315) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 360kg £1120 (311) D Brogan, Cloughmills Limousin 380kg £1170 (307) A and L Douds, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1200 (307) H Lagan, Limousin 370kg £1100 (297) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg £1080 (291) S Hoey, Charolais 400kg £1140 (285) K McIlwaine, Charolais 400kg £1110 (277) J Sherrard, Charolais 390kg £1080 (276) and local farmer Charolais 370kg £1010 (273).

400kg and over

J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 480kg £1620 (337) J Knox, Limousin 440kg £1360 (309) H McLaughlin, Charolais 420kg £1190 (283) S McCormick, Limousin 410kg £1130 (275) M Quinn, Cushendall Charolais 420kg £1100 (261) J Sherrard, Charolais 410kg £1060 (258) R Workman, Charolais 420kg £1080 (257) and J Sherrard, Charolais 480kg £800 (190).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

H McLaughlin, Belgian Blue 240kg £1370 (570) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 250kg £1060 (424) G McClintock, Charolais 290kg £1210 (417) S Gowdy, Charolais 220kg £820 (372) S Gowdy, Charolais 250kg £850 (340) S Gowdy, Charolais 240kg £780 (325) G McClintock, Charolais 260kg £840 (323) S Stevenson, Limousin 250kg £800 (320) S Gowdy, Charolais 250kg £800 (320) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 260kg £825 (317) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 260kg £825 (317) S Gowdy, Charolais 270kg £850 (314) A Minnis, Comber Simmental 300kg £940 (313) I Mcilveen, Limousin 260kg £810 (311) A Millar, Charolais 260kg £810 (311) and S Douglas, Charolais 270kg £830 (307).

301kg to 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais £1130 (364) R Workman, Charolais 350kg £1160 (331) A Minnis, Comber Simmental 330kg £990 (300) H McLaughlin, Limousin 320 £950 (296) J Maxwell, Limousin 320kg £940 (293) W and G Hanna, Charolais 340kg £980 (288) R Workman, Charolais 340kg £980 (288) W and G Hanna Charolais 310kg £880 (283) H McLaughlin, Limousin 320kg £870 (271) R Workman, Limousin 330kg £890 (269) S Gowdy, Charolais 310kg £830 (267) R Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 340kg £910 (267) S Taylor, Charolais 330kg £880 (266) A Minnis, Comber Simmental 340kg £900 (264) R Workman, Charolais 320kg £840 (262) and W and G Hanna, Charolais 320kg £8410 (262).

351kg to 400kg

S McCormick, Charolais 400kg £1220 (305) J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 380kg £1040 (273) H Lagan, Limousin 370kg £980 (264) J Sherrard, Charolais 370kg £970 (262) P McAleese, Charolais 400kg £1025 (256) P McAleese, Charolais 360kg £910 (252) J Knox, Charolais 370kg £900 (243) P McAleese, Charolais 390kg £910 (233) J Sherrard, Charolais 380kg £880 (231) J Sherrard, Charolais 360kg £830 (230) G Knowles, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £830 (230) J Sherrard, Charolais 380kg £850 (223) J Sherrard, Charolais 360kg £800 (222) RJ McKendry, Limousin 380kg £840 (221) and B Gingles, Larne Limousin 360kg £790 (219).

400kg and over

H McLaughlin, Limousin 450kg £1270 (282) T Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1090 (265) RJ McKendry, Charolais 450kg £1110 (246) J Sherrard, Charolais 410kg £910 (222) P McAleese, Charolais 410kg £900 (219) G Thompson, Charolais 440kg £950 (215) and G Thompson, Charolais 430kg £920 (214).

Monday 10th October 2022: Another great entry of 4100 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £192, ewe lambs to £145, store lambs to £97 and rams to £1150.

Breeding sheep

Ian McCluggage, Glarryford, 10 Suffolk £192, local farmer, 12 Cro £175, Neil Reid, Portglenone, 7 Texel £172, local farmer, 10 Cro £158, B Laverty, Armoy, 2 Mule £158, W Knowles, Cloughmills, 1 Texel £156, N McClure, Ballymoney, 12 Cro £152, Newpark Farms Ltd, Dromore, 9 Cro £150, S Caldwell, Portglenone, 11 Texel £150, M/S D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 8 Mule £148, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 9 Gre £145, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 11 Mule £145, I Montgomery, Glenwherry, 1 Mule £145 and F McClenaghan, Garvagh, 12 Charollais £145.

Store lambs

J Cleary, Draperstown, 1 Cheviot £97, J and D Watt, Ballymoney, 42 Texel £96, Patrick McMullan, Carnlough, 32 Texel £93.50, E C Smylie, Crumlin, 5 Texel £93, Dr S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin, 30 Texel £93, A and M.E Graham, Carnlough, 9 Mule £92.50, F McQuilkin, Carrickfergus, 10 Texel £92, J J McAlister, Cushendun, 30 Mule £91, K Kidd, Broughshane, 59 Texel £91, Gordon McFetridge, Glenarm, 9 Texel £91, Dr S P Fitzgerald, Crumlin, 30 Texel £91, J McFetridge, Glenarm, 17 Texel £90, Gordon McFetridge, Glenarm, 9 Texel £90, David Hamilton, Glenarm, 33 Suffolk £89, S Beattie, Ballyclare, 20 Suffolk £88.50, J McFetridge, Glenarm, 16 Texel £88.50, Gordon McFetridge, Glenarm, 10 Texel £88.50, John Houston, Broughshane, 7 Texel £88, M/S A and W Magill, Raloo, 5 Texel £88, D McCammon, Larne, 54 Texel £87.50, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin, 11 Texel £87, Greenmount Hill Farm, Glenwherry, 30 Texel £86.50, John Hunter, Broughshane, 30 Mule £86.50, Margaret McAllister, Glenarm, 28 Texel £86.50 and H F McKay, Carnlough, 16 Cro £86.

Ewe lambs

Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, 12 Suffolk £145, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, 14 Suffolk £130, Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 15 Blackface £124, Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 15 Blackface £118, I J and A Wilson, Islandmagee, 10 Suffolk cross £103, A Magee, Kilwaughter, 12 Blackface £102, J Boyd, Doagh, 7 Texel £102 and Gary Millar, Carrickfergus, 6 Texel £100.

Tuesday 11th October 2022: An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another very steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1030 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1620 presented by WJ Wray, Dungiven.

Heifers sold to £950 over for a Charolais 600kg £1550 offered by Taggart Brothers, Doagh.

Bulls/bullocks

0kg to 500kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 480kg £1380 (287) E Logan, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) E Logan, Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) R Workman, Charolais 460kg £1250 (271) E Logan, Limousin 410kg £1100 (268) S McAtamney, Limousin 460kg £1230 (267) Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 420kg £1110 (264) E Jamison, Antrim Limousin 410kg £1080 (263) R Workman, Charolais 490kg £1290 (263) H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 500kg £1310 (262) local farmer, Charolais 440kg £1150 (261) J Hall, Larne Charolais 450kg £1170 (260) R Workman, Charolais 500kg £1300 (260) J Hall, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1140 (259) P Savage, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 440kg £1130 (256) and A Morrison, Killyleagh Limousin 470kg £1190 (253).

500kg and over

WJ Wray, Dungiven Charolais 590kg £1620 (274) WJ Wray, Charolais 590kg £1570 (266) WJ Wray, Charolais 620kg £1640 (265) WJ Wray, Charolais 620kg £1630 (262) WJ Wray, Charolais 550kg £1420 (258) J Laverty, Aghalee Limousin 550kg £1400 (254) G Robb, Nuttscorner Charolais 630kg £1600 (254) D Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 540kg £1370 (253) A Morrison, Limousin 540kg £1370 (253) G Robb, Charolais 620kg £1560 (251) WJ Wray, Charolais 600kg £1500 (250) G Robb, Lon 600kg £1490 (248) D Johnston, Charolais 590kg £1460 (247) WJ Wray, Charolais 510kg £1260 (247) WJ Wray, Limousin 640kg £1580 (246) and D Johnston, Charolais 550kg £1350 (245).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1250 (266) Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 460kg £1190 (258) Taggart Brothers, Charolais 490kg £1250 (255) JH Fraser, Charolais 470kg £1140 (242) Taggart Brothers, Limousin 490kg £1170 (238) J McIlrath, Ballymena Charolais 500kg £1190 (238) Taggart Brothers, Charolais 500kg £1130 (226) JH Fraser, Belfast Charolais 410kg £920 (224) JH Fraser, Charolais 410kg £910 (222) Taggart Brothers, Limousin 490kg £1070 (218) J Saunderson, Limousin 470kg £1010 (214) and P Savage, Limousin 450kg £960 (213).

Heifers

501kg plus

M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh, Charolais 600kg £1550 (258), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh, Limousin 600kg £1500 (250), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh, Charolais 580kg £1440 (248), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh, Limousin 540kg £1340 (248), J Lavery, Aghalee, Charolais 510kg £1240 (243), John Hutchinson, Comber, Belgian Blue 600kg £1440 (240p), local farmer, Charolais 530kg £1250 (235p), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh, Charolais 510kg £1180 (231p), M/S Taggart Brothers, Doagh, Charolais 690kg £1570 (227p), J Lavery, Aghalee, Charolais 510kg £1160 (227p), John Hutchinson, Comber, Limousin 610kg £1340 (219p), local farmer, Shorthorn beef 540kg £1165 (215), J Lavery, Aghalee, Limousin 510kg £1100 (215) and P Savage, Kircubbin, Abe 520kg £1110 (213).

Wednesday 12th October 2022: An entry of 2850 sheep in Ballymena resulted in an improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 492p for a pen of 20 Texel 19.5kg at £96 presented by Hugh McNeill, Ballygally and to a top per head of £125 for two heavy Texels from WJ Cubitt, Rasharkin.

Lamb prices

Top per kg

H McNeill, Ballygalley 20 Texel 19.5kg £96 (492) R McKane, 5 Eas 19kg £92.50 (486) D Davison, Ballymena 18 Suffolk 23kg £111 (482) W Fleck, Larne 18 Rom 19.5kg £94 (482) J McCafferty, Larne 32 Texel 21.5kg £102 (474) N Hamill, Ballymena 15 Texel 22kg £103 (468) J Simpson, Ballymena 19 Texel 23.5kg £110 (268) I Stevenson, Broughshane 7 Charollais 22.5kg £105 (466) J Hunter, Broughshane 6 Dorset 18kg £84 (466) A and J Currie, Ballyclare 43 Texel 24kg £112 (466) W Wright, Antrim 8 Texel 23kg £107 (465) D Wylie, Kells 15 Suffolk 23kg £107 (465) J Fenton, Glarryford 16 Blu 23kg £107 (465) Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 133 Texel 24kg £111.50 (464) WJ Cubitt, 2 Texel 23.5kg £109 (463) and JK Adams, Broughshane 11 Texel 23.5kg £109 (463).

Top per head

WJ Cubitt, Ballymena 4 Texel 28.5kg £125, G Longstaff, Kells 30kg £119.50, S White, Cloughmill 24 Texel 26kg £115, T Montgormery, Kells 6 Mule 27.5kg £115, D Gilliland, Ballymena 3 Texel 28kg £115, M Moffett, Ballymena 15 Texel 26kg £115, J McCafferty Larne 16 Texel 27kg £115, G Warwick, Moorfield 6 Texel 25kg £114, local farmer, 34 Texel 26.5kg £114, H Crawford, Carnalbana 23 Suffolk 26.5kg £114, WA Hagan, Ballyclare 19 Texel 25.5kg £114, J Simpson, Ballymena 14 Texel 25.5kg £114, W Knowles, Cloughmills 9 Texel 27.5kg £114, M McCormick, 3 Texel 29kg £114 and S Simpson, Ballymena 1 Texel 27.5kg £114.

Fat ewes (440)

Top prices: (First quality)

Suffolk £75-£111

Texel £155-£186

Crossbred - £85-£119