Beef cows sold to 261p for 700kg at £1827, Friesian cows to 190p for 690kg at £1311, beef heifers to 268p for 610kg at £1634, beef bullocks to 275p for 700kg at £1925 and Friesian bullocks sold to 216p for 570kg at £1231.

Beef cows

B Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 700kg £1827 (261) local farmer Speckled Park 660kg £1623 (246) G Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 810kg £1952 (241) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 750kg £1777 (237) AJ Wilson, Limousin 750kg £1770 (236) D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 720kg £1699 (236) R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 610kg £1403 (230) J Aiken, Dromore Limousin 750kg £1717 (229) R Henry, Limousin 610kg £1372 (225) S Hall, Monkstown Limousin 640kg £1420 (222) P Johnston, Lisburn Charolais 800kg £1712 (214) A Clements, Limousin 640kg £1363 (213) A Clements, Limousin 680kg £1448 (213) A McNeilly, Limousin 640kg £1344 (210) R and G Bell, Crumlin Limousin 720kg £1497 (208) and S Murray, Crumlin Saler 620kg £1277 (206).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

H McNabney, Clough 690kg £1311 (190) JW Gray, Antrim 650kg £1209 (186) H McNabney, 720kg £1303 (181) G Rowney, Ballynure 650kg £1163 (179) M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 640kg £1126 (176) H McNabney, 600kg £1014 (169) R Montgomery, Ballymoney 750kg £1237 (165) D and M McGregor 590kg £944 (160) H McNabney, 700kg £1092 (156) WM R Hamilton, Broughshane 590kg £1028 (149) GN McMullan, Carnlough 560kg £828 (148) B McConnell, Doagh 710kg £1043 (147) RA Hill, Islandmagee 790kg £1145 (145) JW Gray, 590kg £855 (145) J Currie, Larne 580kg £829 (143) and A and W McMaster, Broughshane 610kg £860 (141).

Beef heifers

JC McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 610kg £1634 (268) G McMullan, Charolais 700kg £1869 (267) G McMullan, Charolais 700kg £1841 (263) T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 580kg £1479 (255) G McMullan, Charolais 720kg £1836 (255) T McConnell, Parkgate Charolais 610kg £1549 (254) G McMullan, Charolais 760kg £1922 (253) G McMullan, Limousin 740kg £1872 (253) W Ritchie, Charolais 530kg £1340 (253) T McConnell, Charolais 590kg £1486 (252) W Ritchie, Charolais 570kg £1425 (250) T McConnell, Charolais 590kg £1469 (249) G McMullan, Charolais 670kg £1634 (244) R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 650kg £1547 (238) H McNeill, Limousin 470kg £1095 (233) and S Fullerton, Bushmills Hereford 610kg £1421 (233).

Beef bullocks

CW Bell, Ballynahinch Limousin 700kg £1925 (275) local farmer Charolais 650kg £1755 (270) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £1863 (270) local farmer, Charolais 660kg £1775 (269) CW Bell, Limousin 650kg £1735 (267) J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 730kg £1941 (266) N Bond, Donemana Limousin 790kg £2101 (266) J Aiken, Limousin 750kg £1987 (265) W Kee, Strabane Charolais 850kg £2244 (264) N Bond, Limousin 650kg £1709 (263) Fergus Ferguson, Limousin 760kg £1998 (163) local farmer, Charolais 700kg £1834 (262) G McMullan, Charolais 930kg £2408 (259) R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 660kg £1709 (259) CW Bell, Limousin 690kg £1773 (257) and G McMullan, Charolais 860kg £2210 (257).

Friesian bullocks

R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 570kg £1231 (216) W Jackson, Ballynure 690kg £1483 (215) W Jackson, 780kg £1645 (211) W Jackson 820kg £1730 (211) W Jackson, 850kg £1768 (208) W Jackson, 770kg £1601 (208) W Jackson, 750kg £1552 (207) W Jackson, 730kg £1489 (204) W Jackson, 770kg £1570 (204) R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 560kg £1080 (193) R and M and J Duffin, 600kg £1134 (189) R and M and J Duffin, 590kg £1115 (189) R and M and J Duffin, 540kg £1004 (186) R and M and J Duffin, 540kg £999 (185) RJ Gage, Clough 520kg £936 (180) and R and M and J Duffin, 530kg £954 (180).

Friday 18th November 2022: Dairy cows - 41 dairy cattle sold to £3800 for a Friesian bull from D J and S Allen, Limavady, calved heifers to £3000 paid to W G Johnston, Ligoniel who also received £3000 for a second calver.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein calved heifer £3000, Holstein calved cow £3000, Holstein calved heifer £2800, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian calved heifer £2780, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein calved heifer £2750, S Dunlop, Dundrod Holstein calved heifer £2620, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein calved heifer £2580, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein calved heifer £2550, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein calved heifer £2500, £2420, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein calved cow £2300, B Lilburn, Ballygowan Holstein calved heifer £2300, N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Holstein calved heifer £2300, C Collier, Dundrod Holstein calved heifer £2100, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian calved cow £2100 and D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein calved heifer £2050.

Suckler cows

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1300 for a springing heifer.

B McKay, Cushendun Limousin springing heifer £1300, J McGuckian, Randalstown Bl springing heifer £1280 and J McKeeman, Bushmills Abe and bull calf £1220.

Calves

A batch of three month old heifer calves sold through the dairy ring for W G Johnston, Ligoniel topped at £860. Continental bred heifer calves to £690 for a three month old Limousin, bull calves to £460 for a three month old Charolais.

Heifers

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £860, £860, £740, £720, £720, £700, J Bates, Ballyclare Limousin £690, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £660, £620, J Bates, Ballyclare Simmental £420, R Stewart, Ballyclare Abe £410, A Bowman, Comber Limousin £390, M Doherty, Glarryford Belgian Blue £380, J Bates, Ballyclare Simmental £360, M Gribben, Desertmartin Friesian £350 and N Alexander, Gracehill Belgian Blue £340.

Bulls

E Browne, Islandmagee Charolais £460, R Stewart, Ballyclare Abe £430, £420, S Gregg, Glarryford Abe £415, M McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin £410, M T Boyd, Kilwaughter Abe £380, D Livingstone, Randalstown Abe £380, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Abe £370, R R Cupples, Broughshane Abe £370, M Doherty, Glarryford Belgian Blue £350, D Livingstone, Randalstown Abe £350, M Doherty, Glarryford Belgian Blue £335, R Stewart, Ballyclare Abe £325, L Stewart, Ballymena Hereford £320 and D Livingstone, Randalstown Abe £320.

Friesian/Holstein

M Doherty, Glarryford Holstein £175, £150, £150, £145, B Thompson, Ballygowan Holstein £135 x2 and J Maybin, Kells Friesian £130 x3.

Weanlings

183 weanlings sold to 341ppk for a 320kg Charolais bullock at £1090 from R Millar, Gleno, heifers to 305pence for a 300kg Charolais at £915 from the same farm

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £960 (331), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 300kg £970 (323), 280kg £900 (321), local farmer Limousin 250kg £790 (316), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 270kg £845 (313), J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 280kg £875 (312), 240kg £750 (312), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £905 (312), 270kg £840 (311), J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 260kg £800 (307), local farmer Charolais 270kg £810 (300), A Bowman, Comber Limousin 230kg £690 (300), J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 270kg £800 (296), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 280kg £820 (292) and J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 260kg £750 (288), 230kg £660 (287).

301 – 350kg

R Millar, Gleno Charolais 320kg £1090 (340), local farmer Limousin 340kg £1080 (317), R Millar, Gleno Charolais 320kg £1000 (312), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £915 (295), 310kg £900 (290), S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg £1005 (287), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £930 (281), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 310kg £870 (280), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £955 (272), J S Dunn, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg £840 (271), P Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg £840 (271), S Taylor, Ligoniel Saler 350kg £940 (268), A Bowman, Comber Limousin 330kg £860 (260), local farmer Charolais 320kg £760 (237) and J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 340kg £795 (233), Saler 330kg £755 (228).

350kg plus

G Orr, Ballywalter Charolais 370kg £1065 (287), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1140 (285), Limousin 410kg £1140 (278), P Delargy, Glenariffe Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg £1110 (277), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 360kg £990 (275), T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £1180 (274), J Hutchinson, Comber Limousin 470kg £1230 (261), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 400kg £1030 (257), R F Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 450kg £1150 (255), J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 510kg £1300 (254), Limousin 460kg £1170 (254), G Orr, Ballywalter Charolais 390kg £980 (281), R Matthews, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 410kg £1030 (251), J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 440kg £1100 (250), J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 440kg £1100 (250) and J Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 410kg £1020 (248).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

R Millar, Gleno Charolais 300kg £915 (305) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £840 (289) V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 170kg £490 (288) S Crothers, Doagh Limousin 200kg £560 (280) S Crothers, Doagh Limousin 200kg £560 (280) McClurg and Mullen, Dundrod Limousin 260kg £715 (275) J McMordie, Moorefields Charolais 180kg £490 (272) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £770 (265) M McAuley, Limousin 220kg £570 (259) McClurg and Mullen, Limousin 280kg £725 (258) V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 230kg £590 (256) S Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 290kg £735 (253) McClurg and Mullen, Limousin 230kg £580 (252) M McAuley, Limousin 230kg £580 (252) and M McAuley, Limousin 210kg £525 (250).

301kg to 350kg

R Millar, Larne Charolais 320kg £870 (271) P Delargy, Gleniffe 310kg £760 (245) P Delargy, 320kg £780 (243) local farmer Charolais 330kg £750 (227), Charolais 340kg £740 (217) S Connery, Charolais 320kg £680 (212) McClurg and Mullan, 2 Limousin 350kg £730kg (208) and A White, Abe 340kg £700 (205).

351kg and over

Local farmer Charolais 410kg £1090 (265) M McCord, Antrim 2 Limousin 490kg £1150 (234) P Delargy, Blonde d'Aquitaine 360kg £840 (233) RJ Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 470kg £1090 (231) H White, Aughafatten Stabiliser 400kg £920 (230) RJ Dawson, Charolais 460kg £1050 (228) J McBride, Martinstown Limousin 420kg £940 (223) RF Dawson, Limousin 480kg £1070 (222) J McMordie, Stabiliser 380kg £830 (218) H White, Stabiliser 390kg £840 (215) RF Dawson, Charolais 410kg £880 (214) C and M White, Galloway 400kg £845 (211) and S Connery, Charolais 520kg £1080 (207).

Monday evening, 21st November 2022: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a very steady trade. Ewe lambs sold to £142, store lambs to £98.50 and breeding ewes to £172.

Leading prices as follows:

Breeding sheep

McAuley Farms, Cushendun 1 Dorset £172, S Morrell, Coleraine 8 Cheviot £107, S Morrell, 2 Cheviot £90, McAuley Farms, 1 Dorset £82 and McAuley Farms, 2 Blackface £30.

Ewe Lambs

M Hanna, Limavady Texel £142, M Hanna, 1 Texel £102, R Topping, Kilwaughter 10 Charollais £100, M Hanna, 1 Texel £98, J Kerr, Coleraine 2 Texel £98, A Christie, Ballymoney 6 Charollais £97.50, R Topping, 4 Dorset £96, J Stewart, Nutts Corner 6 Charollais £95, M Hanna, Limavady 1 Texel £95, J Stewart, 17 Texel £90.50 andA Christie, Ballymoney 11 Charollais £90.50.

Store lambs

Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 17 Texel £98.50, A Clements, Muckamore, 40 Mule £98, B Gaston, Ballymena, 24 Texel £97, local farmer, 21 Ham £97, D Carey, Toomebridge, 7 Texel £95.50, C McAuley, Carnlough, 26 Texel £91, local farmer, 58 Texel £90, local farmer, 56 Texel £90, Jonathan Kerr, Coleraine, 20 Cheviot £89, A Clements, Muckamore, 8 Mule £86, local farmer, 22 Charollais £86, local farmer, 35 Charollais £85 and J Martin, Broughshane, 5 Suffolk £84.

Tuesday 22nd November 2022: An entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1010 over fir a Charolais 590kg at £1600 presented by Bonnar Farms, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £820 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1330 and 530kg at £1350 offered by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

WA H McMullan, Portaferry Limousin 390kg £1135 (291) WA H McMullan, Charolais 350kg £1015 (290) local farmer Charolais 420kg £1200 (285) WA H McMullan, Charolais 370kg £1010 (273) WA H McMullan, Limousin 340kg £920 (270) WA H McMullan, Charolais 380kg £1010 (265) WA H McMullan, Limousin 380kg £990 (260) local farmer, Abe 420kg £1080 (257) WA H McMullan, Charolais 420kg £1080 (257) WA H McMullan, Charolais 320kg £820 (256) WA H McMullan, Charolais 370kg £895 (241) WA H McMullan, Shb 360kg £865 (240) A Devlin, Ballycastle Abe 480kg £1150 (239) A Devlin, Abe 490kg £1160 (236) WA H McMullan, Limousin 370kg £870 (235) and WA H McMullan, Limousin 380kg £890 (234).

501kg and over

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1600 (271) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 620kg £1590 (256) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 570kg £1460 (256) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 590kg £1500 (254) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 620kg £1560 (251) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 580kg £1455 (250) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 580kg £1455 (250) A Devlin, Ballycastle Abe 520kg £1290 (248) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 620kg £1520 (245) Bonnar Farms, Hereford 510kg £1250 (245) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 620kg £1510 (243) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 630kg £1530 (242) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 560kg £1350 (241) Bonnar Farms, Hereford 530kg £1270 (239) Bonnar Farms, Charolais 650kg £1550 (238) and Bonnar Farms, Hereford 590kg £1400 (237.

Heifers 0-500kg

Local farmer, Limousin 440kg £1130 (256), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 470kg £1170 (248), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 470kg £1130 (240), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 500kg £1200 (240), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 410kg £970 (236), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 400kg £890 (222), Philip Caulfield, Magherafelt, Hereford 480kg £950 (197) and Philip Caulfield, Magherafelt, Hereford 490kg £965 (196).

501kg plus

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Canadian Black 510kg £1330 (260), A Smyth, Randalstown, Limousin 530kg £1350 (254), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 530kg £1290 (243), A Smyth, Randalstown, Limousin 580kg £1380 (237), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 530kg £1250 (235), R F Dawson, Stoneyford, Charolais 580kg £1300 (224), R F Dawson, Stoneyford, Charolais 580kg £1290 (222), A Smyth, Randalstown, Limousin 560kg £1130 (201) and G Rowney, Abe 540kg £1050 (194).

Wednesday 23rd November 2022: 2408 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in an improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 531p for a pen of Texels 20.5kg at £109 offered by T Gregg, Randalstown and to a top per head of £131 for two heavy Texels presented by M Stewart, Coleraine.

Fat ewes sold to £242.

2125 fat lambs (top per kg)

Timothy Gregg, Randalstown, 1 Texel 20.5kg £109 (531), M Milliken, Armoy, 10 Texel 21kg £111 (528), D Gaston, Carnlough, 14 Texel 21.5kg £113 (525), S Davison, Broughshane, 9 Texel 22kg £114 (518), B Gaston, Ballymena, 24 Texel 20kg £102.50 (512), Mr A and Mrs B Hunter, Antrim, 16 Texel 21.5kg £110 (511), James Houston, Randalstown, 8 Texel 21.5kg £110 (511), David Moorehead, Aughafatten, 1 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511), Andrew Kerr, Kilwaughter, 12 Blackface 22.5kg £115 (511), John Simpson, Dervock, 3 Texel 19kg £97 (510), James Houston, Randalstown, 5 Texel 22kg £112 (509), D Waide, Cloughmills, 7 Texel 23kg £117 (508), J McQuiston, Ballymoney, 44 Texel 23kg £117 (508), Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus, 7 Texel 22kg £111 (504), J H Craig, Carnlough, 9 Suffolk 23kg £116 (504) and J S Hamilton, Ballymena, 21 Texel 23kg £116 (504).

Top per head

M Stewart, Coleraine, 2 Texel 34kg £131, S McGowan, Ballymoney, 14 Suffolk 29.5kg £130, Alan White, Mosside, 5 Mule 33kg £129, M Stewart, Coleraine, 32 Texel 26.5kg £128.50, Wm R Hamilton, Broughshane, 23 Suffolk 29kg £128, Ronnie Marshall, Ballymena, 2 Dorset 27.5kg £127, Stephen Clyde, Ballyclare, 1 Charollais 30kg £127, Gary Millar, Carrickfergus, 2 Texel 28.5kg £127, Wm Davidson, Broughshane, 1 Texel 26kg £127, Stuart Hall, Larne, 22 Texel 26kg £126, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey, 6 Texel 26kg £126, Stuart Hall, Larne, 6 Texel 26kg £126, P Donnelly, Rathkenny, 10 Texel 26kg £126, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields, 30 Texel 25kg £126, John Kennedy and Partners, Newtownards, 30 Texel 25kg £126 and David Moorehead, Aughafatten, 8 Cro 27.5kg £126.

283 fat ewes

First quality

Suffolk £120-£168

Texel £140-£242

Crossbred £100-£134