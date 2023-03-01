DCNI chief executive, Dr Mike Johnston, commented: “The main concern of the dairy industry throughout the negotiations was that nothing would be done to interfere with the operation of the Protocol in allowing trade with customers in the EU Single Market to continue.

“Therefore, we welcome the agreement since it underpins our continued access to both the EU Single Market and the GB market. We are also pleased that issues associated with moving goods from GB to NI have been addressed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

DCNI also welcomed the decision to withdraw the NI Protocol Bill saying it represented a significant threat to continued access to the EU Single Market.

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland has welcomed the Windsor Framework, but cautions that the approach to implementation of it will be critical.