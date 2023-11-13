A good seasonal entry of 860 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 11th November sold to a very firm demand for a lot of quality stock in all sections.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring 200 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with an 850kg Charolais selling to £1768 at £208 per 100kg and selling to £222 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin to £1731-60.

Cow heifers sold to £1597-50 for a 710kg Charolais to £225 per 100kg followed by a 700kg Limousin to £1498 at £214 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesians sold to £132 per 100kg for a 630kg £831-60 with others selling from £120 to £130 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £1701-30 for a 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £159 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £235 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin.

Overage steers sold to £240 for a 720kg Belgian Blue £220 for a 770kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £228 for a 620kg Aberdeen Angus.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2340 for an 845kg Limousin (£277) a 705kg Limousin to £2030 (£288) and a 695kg Charolais to £2000 (£287).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward steers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Charolais (£285) to a high of £294 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1500.

Med weight steers sold to £1430 for a 490kg Limousin (£292) to £316 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1390.

Smaller sorts to £1000 for a 340kg Limousin.

Strong heifers sold to £1760 for a 600kg Limousin (£293) with a 600kg Charolais to £1690 (£281).

Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 580kg Limousin (£286) with a 535kg Charolais to £1550 (£289).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight heifers sold to £1650 for a 475kg Limousin (£347).

Smaller sorts sold to £1020 for a 390kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1300 for a 385kg Limousin (£337) a 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) a 300kg Charolais sold to £1170 (£390).

Weanling heifers sold to £1040 for a 295kg Limousin (£352) with a 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£318).

Dairy cows and heifers to £2050 and £1800.

Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for a pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler outfits sold to £1840.

Young bull calves sold to £430 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £370 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £960 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £730 for Limousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 710kg Charolais to £225 (£1597-50) 780kg Limousin to £222 (£1731-60) 700kg Simmental to £214 (£1498) and 660kg Charolais to £208 (£1372-80) Downpatrick producer 440kg Speckled Park to £222 (£976-80) Enniskillen producer 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £220 (£1474) Portadown producer 630kg Limousin to £210 (£1323) and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £210 (£1302) Aghalee producer 690kg Charolais to £208 (£1435) Coalisland producer 640kg Limousin to £208 (£1331-20) Dromore producer 850kg Charolais to £208 (£1768) Eskra producer 610kg Limousin to £208 (£1268-80) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £206 (£1462-60) Derrylin producer 570kg Limousin to £206 (£1174-20) Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £204 (£1305-60) Newtownbutler producer 570kg Limousin to £204 (£1162-80) Eskra producer 710kg Stabiliser to £204 (£1448-40) and Portadown producer 750kg Charolais to £204 (£1530).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £202 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured cows sold from £150 to £184 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £132 per 100kg (more heavy Friesian cows required to meet demand).

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £100 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £50 to £90 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dungannon producer 1070kg Aberdeen Angus to £159 (£1701-30) and Kinawley producer 900kg Simmental to £149 (£1341).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £235 per 100kg Charolais steers sold to £231 per 100kg Hereford steers sold to £229 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £222 per 100kg (£1420-80) with others selling from £202 to £215 per 100kg Overage steers sold to £240 for 720kg Belgian Blue to £1728-80; Charolais steers sold to £220 for 770kg Charolais to £1694. 1220kg Charolais sold to £174 to £2122-80. Fleckvieh steers 910kg sold to £150 to £1365.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £228 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £216 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £216 per 100kg Friesian heifers sold from £160 to £183 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

Another good entry this week again resulted in a strong demand with a lot of quality lots on offer this week heavy steers sold to £2340 for an 845kg Limousin (£277) with a 695kg Charolais to £2000 (£287) and selling to £288 per 100kg for a 705kg Limousin to £2030 other quality lots sold from £253 to £284 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg sold to £1700 for a 595kg Charolais(£285) and selling to £294 per 100kg for a 510kg Charolais to £1500 others sold from £238 to £286 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £1270 for 590kg (£215)

Leading prices: Co Armagh producer 845kg Limousin to £2340 (£277) and 830kg Charolais to £2170 (£261) J McClean Ballygawley 930kg Limousin to £2340 (£251) and 930kg Charolais to £2280 (£245) E W Beattie Brookeborough producer 775kg Charolais to £2200 (£284) 745kg Charolais to £2090 (£280) 740kg Charolais to £2080 (£281) 725kg Charolais to £2030 (£280) 725kg Charolais to £2020 (£278) 720kg Charolais to £1990 (£276) and 705kg Charolais to £1990 (£282) G McKenna Armagh 800kg Charolais to £2100 (£262) and 790kg Charolais to £2060 (£260) B McSorley Coa 785kg Charolais to £2090 (£266) Fermanagh producer 760kg Limousin to £2060 (£271) D Connelly Trillick 810kg Charolais to £2050 (£253) and 760kg Limousin to £1990 (£262) K and S Smyth Castlewellan 705kg Limousin to £2030 (£288) R Armstrong Fivemiletown 720kg Limousin to £2000 (£277) B McNamee Eskra 695kg Charolais to £2000 (£287) Forward steers sold to £1700 for a 595kg Charolais (£285) with a 595kg Charolais to £1550 (£260) for J McConville Moy. S Hayes Dungannon 510kg Charolais to £1500 (£294) and 530kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£238) Fermanagh producer 510kg Charolais to £1460 (£286) P Nugent Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1410 (£261) and 535kg Limousin to £1370 (£256) D McCarroll Eskra 535kg Charolais to £1400 (£261) P Donnelly Armagh 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£255) 535kg Limousin to £1360 (£254) and 590kg Friesian to £1270 (£215) and S Primrose Fivemiletown 520kg Charolais to £1310 (£252).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1430 for a 490kg Limousin (£292) and selling to £316 per 100kg for a 440kg Limousin to £1390 most other quality lots sold from £256 to £300 per 100kg.

Sample prices: P B Donnelly Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1430 (£292) S Hayes Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £1390 (£316) and 430kg Limousin to £1220 (£283) J A Henry Fintona 460kg Limousin to £1380 (£300) and 445kg Simmental to £1310 (£294) Beechmount Farms Ltd Moira 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) P Nugent Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) and 420kg Limousin to £1180 (£281) Fermanagh producer 460kg Limousin to £1280 (£278) 470kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1240 (£264) S Primrose Fivemiletown 475kg Charolais to £1270 (£267) and 400kg Charolais to £1170 (£292) J McStay Lurgan 465kg Limousin to £1250 (£269) 430kg Charolais to £1150 (£267) 440kg Charolais to £1120 (£254) 430kg Limousin to £1130 (£256) 465kg Limousin to £1100 (£236) and 455kg Charolais to £1090 (£239) and J B Edgar Downpatrick 460kg Limousin to £1180 (£256).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fermanagh producer 340kg Limousin to £1000. N Johnston Newtownbutler 340kg Limousin to £840 and 335kg Hereford to £600. J B Edgar Downpatrick 350kg Fleckvieh to £660.

Store heifers

Another good entry this week again sold readily with heavy heifers selling to £1760 for a 600kg Limousin (£293) with a 600kg Charolais to £1690 (£281).

Forward heifers 505kg to 580kg sold to £1660 for a 580kg Limousin (£286) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 535kg Charolais to £1550.

Sample prices: G Millar Augher 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) and 670kg Limousin to £1690 (£252) P J Martin Fermanagh 690kg Charolais to £1740 (£252) 625kg Limousin to £1700 (£272) and 590kg Charolais to £1400 (£237) J Keenan Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1690 (£281) 655kg Simmental to £1630 (£249) 595kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£272) 605kg Charolais to £1550 (£256) M McCaffery Clogher 615kg Limousin to £1540 (£250) G McKee and Son Coagh 625kg Charolais to £1480 (£237) Forward heifers 505kg to 580kg sold to £1660 for a 580kg Limousin (£286) 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1600 (£285) H Carson Dundrod 575kg Limousin to £1580 (£275) 575kg Charolais to £1540 (£268) 580kg Charolais to £1450 (£250) and 575kg Charolais to £1440 (£250) B McKeever Armagh 535kg Charolais to £1550 (£289) A Beggan Rosslea 515kg Charolais to £1390 (£270) and E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 505kg Charolais to £1390 (£275).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Demand remains very strong in this section with quality lots selling to £1650 for a 475kg Limousin (£347) a 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) with a 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£277).

Sample prices: B McKeever Armagh 475kg Limousin to £1650 (£347) 475kg Limousin to £1270 (£267) 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£238) 490kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£243) and 460kg Limousin to £1150 m(£250) P McMahon Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1330 (£271) P Eakin Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) 485kg Limousin to £1280 (£264) 455kg Limousin to £1220 (£268) 480kg Saler to £1190 (£248) 450kg Limousin to £1180 (£262) and 420kg Limousin to £1140 (£271) S Elliott Florencecourt 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£277)P McGirr Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £1250 (£266) and 445kg Limousin to £1150 (£258) Fermanagh producer 495kg Limousin to £1250 (£252) C Williamson Portadown 495kg Limousin to £1240 (£250) J A Henry Fintona 470kg Simmental to £1190 (£253) A Beggan Rosslea 500kg Limousin to £1190 (£238) and S Hayes Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1170 (£244).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P Eakin Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £1020. Fermanagh producer 375kg Charolais to £930, 310kg Limousin to £850, 365kg Charolais to £840, 345kg Charolais to £830, 355kg Charolais to £820, 310kg Charolais to £810, 275kg Charolais to £730 and 290kg Charolais to £720. E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 365kg Limousin to £870. New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore 335kg Charolais to £720. J McCarroll Beragh 300kg Limousin to £640.

Weanlings

A good turnout this week again sold easily to a very firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1300 for a 385kg Limousin (£337) a 280kg Limousin made £1090 (£389) and a 300kg Charolais sold to £1170 (£390) other quality lots sold to over the £300 mark. Weanling heifers sold to £352 per 100kg for a 295kg Limousin to £1040 with a 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£318) and a 300kg Charolais to £950 (£316).

Sample prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

D T Johnston Fivemiletown 385kg Limousin to £1300 (£337) and 310kg Limousin to £1060 (£342) R Watson Augher 330kg Charolais to £1200 (£363) 335kg Charolais to £1160 (£326) and 290kg Charolais to £1040 (£358) D J Smith Augher 390kg Limousin to £1190 (£305) A Hughes Dungannon 300kg Charolais to £1170 (£390) and 325kg Charolais to £1150 (£354) P Nugent Dungannon 375kg Charolais to £1170 (£312) Fermanagh producer 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) J J McGirr Augher 355kg Limousin to £1160 (£326) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £1170 (£305) and 350kg Charolais to £1010 (£288) J Stewart Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1100 (£301) 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) and 325kg Limousin to £990 (£304) M Garry Trillick 390kg Charolais to £1060 (£272) W Downey Magheraveely 375kg Charolais to £1050 (£280) and 430kg Charolais to £1030. T McKearney Garrison 310kg Charolais to £1030 (£332).

Weanling heifers

500kg Limousin to £1170 (£234) for D T Johnston Fivemiletown with a 295kg Limousin to £1040 (£352) other lighter ones sold to £1050 for a 330kg Aberdeen Angus (£318) for J Robson Augher. A Kelly Sixmilecroiss 415kg Charolais to £1020, 400kg Charolais to £1000, 415kg Charolais to £980, and 300kg Charolais to £950 (£316) Fermanagh producer 365kg Belgian Blue to £970, 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £830 and 340kg Limousin to £810. M Hughes Dungannon 330kg Limousin to £940, 295kg Limousin to £870, (£295) 300kg Limousin to £860 (£286) and 270kg Limousin to £840 (£311) W Downey Magheraveely 425kg Limousin to £910 and 410kg Belgian Blue to £810. S McDonnell Ederney 340kg Charolais to £880 and 355kg Charolais to £850. B P Hughes Benburb 290kg Limousin to £850 (£293) and N Hall Fivemiletown 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £820.

Dairy cows and heifers

A keen demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £2050 and £1800 for a Dungannon producer. Springing heifers sold to £1360 for a Portadown producer and £1320 for a Rosslea producer

Breeding bulls

Portadown producer £2000 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 20/04/2022).

Suckler cows and calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

A steady demand in this section with quality lots in short supply however P Fox Ballygawley sold a 2016 cow with bull calf to £1840, 2019 cow with bull calf to £1450 and a 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1370. S O'Neill Dungannon £1520 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Incalf Cows and heifers J Devenny Dromore £1360 and £1210. Limavady producer £1280, £900 x 2 and £750 for Speckled Park heifers incalf to Limousin and Aberdeen Angus bulls. Lisnaskea producer £1150 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Cookstown producer £1070 for 2016 cow incalf four months to Limousin and Rosslea producer £850 and £700 for 2014 cows due 03/2024 Charolais Charolais bull.

Special entry Tuesday 21st November at our Lisnaskea Livestock Mart for Mr Frank Charles (retiring) four cows with calves at foot. Eight springing cows and five springing heifers all incalf to Shorthorn bull.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A good turnout this week again sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £430 for a Charolais to H H Sproule Castlederg. A C Lunny Aghalane £350 for Belgian Blue; J Mohan Lisnaskea £340 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus; M Bogan Fintona £335 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £320 for Charolais; D McKenna Fintona £290 and £270 for Limoisins. A Irwin Fivemiletown £290 for Aberdeen Angus; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £285 for Aberdeen Angus and A Caulfield Lisburn £280 for Simmental.

Heifer calves

Omagh producer £370 for Limousin and £335 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £330, £320 and £315 for Limousins; Dungannon producer £300 and £280 for Hereford; A Caulfield Lisburn £255 for Belgian Blue; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £250 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and A C Lunny Aghalane £250 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

M/S W and J Bryson Dundrod £960 and £660 for Charolais; B Ramsey Fivemiletown £920, £800 and £760 for Charolais; B Bradley Omagh £910 for Limousin; J P Connelly Castlederg £900, £670, £650 and £590 for Charolais; S Johnston Fivemiletown £890 and £860 for Charolais; H H Sproule Castlederg £880 for Charolais; M Rice Lisbellaw £850 and £670 for Belgian Blues. D McCarney Fintona £790 for Aberdeen Angus and S Cox Kinawley £705, £700 and £640 for Charolais and £670 for Aberdeen Angus.

Female lumps