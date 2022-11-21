In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £1904 for an 820kg Limousin to £224 per 100kg and selling to a high of £228 per 100kg for an 800kg Limousin to £1824.

Cow heifers sold to £1593.90 for a 690kg Limousin to £231 per 100kg and reaching £234 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £1474.20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1093.40 for a 710kg to £154 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £1924 for a 1040kg Limousin to £185 and selling to £196 per 100kg for an 840kg Limousin to £1646.40.

Fat steers sold to £2278.40 for an 890kg Charolais to £256.

Fat heifers sold to £242 for a 620kg to £1500.40.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2150 for an 870kg Charolais (£247) and selling to £266 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1890.

Advertisement

Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 540kg Charolais (£296) with a 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286).

Friesian steers sold to £1300 for a 645kg (£201) to £205 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1230. Med weights sold to £1530 for a 455kg Charolais (£336).

Smaller sorts sold to £1110 for a 395kg Charolais (£281).

Heavy heifers sold to £1660 for a 690kg Aberdeen Angus (£240) to £257 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1580. Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 560kg Charolais (£250) to £258 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1370.

Advertisement

Med weights sold to £1180 for a 470kg Limousin (£251).

Smaller sorts sold to £1060 for a 400kg Aberdeen Angus (£265).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1350 for a 390kg Charolais (£346) to £383 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais to £900.

Weanling heifers sold to £980 and £295 per 100kg for a 350kg Charolais to £900.

Advertisement

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2750 and £2720.

Suckler outfits sold to £1650 and £1600.

Young bull calves sold to £550 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £545 for Charolais.

Advertisement

Reared male lumps sold to £810 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £780 for Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 630kg Charolais to £234 (£1474.20) and 800kg Limousin to £228 (£1824) Fivemiletown producer 690kg Limousin to £231 (£1593.90) and 770kg Charolais to £212 (£1632.40) Derrylin producer 850kg Limousin to £224 (£1904) Benburb producer 720kg Limousin to £222 (£1598.40) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £222 (£1531.80) Trillick producer 760kg Charolais to £220 (£1672) Ballygawley producer 720kg Simmental. to £220 (£1584) Coalisland producer 650kg Limousin to £219 (£1423.50) Roslea producer 550kg Charolais to £218 (£1199) Augher producer 770kg Charolais to £214 (£1647.80) Aughnacloy producer 770kg Hereford to £214 (£1647.80) and 740kg Limousin to £212 (£1568.80) Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £213 (£1491) Portadown producer 740kg Limousin to £212 (£1568.80) Pomeroy producer 730kg Limousin to £212 (£1547.60) Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £210 (£1617) and 690kg Limousin to £209 (£1442.10) and Aghalee producer 660kg Limousin to £210 (£1386).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £207 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Second quality coloured lots sold from £165 to £186 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1093.40 for a 710kg to £154 others sold from £148 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £116 to £137 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £112 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 840kg Limousin to £196 (£1646.40) Fivemiletown producer 970kg Charolais to £186 (£1804.20) Portadown producer 900kg Simmental. to £185 (£1665) Carrickmore producer 1040kg Limousin to £185 (£1924) Newtownbutler producer 790kg Limousin to £170 (£1343) Crumlin producer 980kg Simmental. to £170 (£1666) Carrickmore producer 910kg Limousin to £170 (£1547) and Kinawley producer 940kg Charolais to £155 (£1457).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £256 (£2278.40) Limousin steers sold to £242 per 100kg. Simmental. Steers sold to £212 per 100kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £210 per 100kg. Saler steers sold to £200 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £198 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £203 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £238 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £224 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £208 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £206 per 100kg Holstein heifers sold to £177 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (200 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with a lot of quality stock on offer heavy steers sold to £2150 for an 870kg Charolais (£247) and selling to £266 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1890.

Advertisement

Most other quality lots sold from £235 to £264 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 540kg Charolais (£296) with a 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286)

Sample prices: J T Lynch Lisnaskea 870kg Charolais to £2150 (£247) 860kg Simmental to £2130 (£247) 785kg Charolais to £1960 (£249) 800kg Charolais to £1920 (£240) 815kg Charolais to £1920 (£235) 760kg Charolais to £1890 (£249) and 730kg Charolais to £1840 (£252) Dungannon producer 765kg Charolais to £1990 (£260) 775kg Charolais to £1980 (£255) 710kg Limousin to £1890 (£266) and 715kg Limousin to £1840 (£257) A McCarney Moy 750kg Charolais to £1980 (£264) B Connelly Trillick 740kg Charolais to £1940 (£262) S Campbell Clogher 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£248) 755kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£255) 745kg Shb. to £1860 (£249) 755kg Limousin to £1860 (£246) and 730kg Limousin to £1840 (£252) R Wilson Killylea 780kg Limousin to £1930 (£247) and 720kg Limousin to £1860 (£258) Forward lots sold to ££1600 for a 540kg Charolais (£296) 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286) 535kg Charolais to £1480 (£276) and 510kg Charolais to £1380 (£270 ) for M McGinley Eskra. M Lenny Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £1500 (£254) and 555kg Charolais to £1400 (£252) M McGirr Fivemiletown 530kg Charolais to £1490 (£281) L Morris Coalisland 580kg Charolais to £1490 (£257) and J McAnallen Armagh 600kg Friesian to £1230 (£205) and a 645kg Friesian to £1300 (£201).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement

M O'Hanlon Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1530 (£336) 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) and 455kg Charolais to £1150 (£252) P F Breen Trillick 495kg Charolais to £1430 (£289) 500kg Charolais to £1300 (£270) and 490kg Charolais to £1240 (£253) M McCaughey Aughnacloy 500kg Limousin to £1290 (£258) J Holmes Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais top £1260 (£280) 455kg Charolais to £1210 and 460kg Charolais to £1140 (£248) J McGarvey Cookstown 430kg Charolais to £1240 (£288) Ballygawley producer 440kg Simmental. to £1140 (£259) and 470kg Simmental to £1090 (£232) and Omagh producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£245).

Smaller sorts 405kg and under

P N G Hadden Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1110 (£281) P McKenna Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) J Holmes Fivemiletown 405kg Charolais to £1050 (£259) and T Quinn Ballygawley 310kg Limousin to £710 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £700.

Store heifers (100 lots)

Advertisement

A good turnout in this section sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £1660 for a 690kg Aberdeen Angus (£240) and selling to £257 per 100kg for a 615kg Charolais to £1580.

Other quality lots sold from £226 to £256 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£268) with a 530kg Charolais to £1370 (£258).

Sample prices: D Keys Fivemiletown 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1660 (£240) 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£231) 645kg Limousin to £1600 (£248) 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1570 (£231) and 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£218) C A Armstrong Dromore 650kg Charolais to £1630 (£250) and 605kg Charolais to £1550 (£256) C and D Connelly Newtownbutler 675kg Charolais to £1610 (£238) and 640kg Simmental. to £1450 (£226) P Hackett Clogher 615kg Charolais to £1580 (£257) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 655kg Charolais to £1560 (£238) 605kg Charolais to £1530 (£253) and 625kg Charolais to £1490 (£238) S Crawford Fermanagh 620kg Limousin to £1560 (£251) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 625kg Charolais to £1550 (£248) 590kg Charolais to £1500 (£254) and 595kg Charolais to £1450 (£243) Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£268) to A W Ferguson Newmills. P Hackett Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1400 (£250) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 570kg Limousin to £1380 (£242) 580kg Shorthorn. to £1380 (£238) 530kg Charolais to £1370 (£258) and 560kg Charolais to £1360 (£243) B Chambers Portadown 580kg Simmental. to £1360 (£234) J McGarvey Cookstown 560kg Charolais to £1330 (£237) and 540kg Charolais to £1300 (£240) and N Storey Enniskillen 510kg Charolais to £1300 (£255).

Advertisement

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Pat McAleer Pomeroy 470kg Limousin to £1180 (£251) and 485kg Limousin to £1100 (£227) C Hughes Moy 490kg Limousin to £160 (£236) P N Hadden Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1140 (£237) 480kg Simmental. to £1100 (£229) 465kg Simmental. to £1060 (£229) 440kg Simmental. to £1040 (£236) and 450kg Simmental. to £1030 (£229) O Gallen Csatlederg 480kg Charolais to £1110 (£231) A W Ferguson Newmills 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1100 (£244) and 455kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1050 (£231) S Bentley Portadown 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£237) C McCombe Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1080 (£237) D L Stinson Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1070 (£232) N Storey Macken 460kg Charolais to £1060 (£232) and Patk Stewart Belcoo 430kg Limousin to £1030 (£239).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Sixmilecross producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£265) Boa Island producer 350kg Limousin to £930 (£265) and 360kg Limousin to £800. P N Hadden Ballygawley 395kg Simmental. to £920 and 365kg Limousin to £890. S Crawford Fermanagh 350kg Limousin to £910 and 370kg Limousin to £870. A W Ferguson Newmills 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £890. O Gallen Castlederg 370kg Charolais to £870. And 375kg Charolais to £830. G J Park Stewartstown 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £830. D L Stinson Dungannon 375kg Belgian Blue to £730.

Advertisement

Weanlings (140 lots)

A very keen demand for quality lots with male calves selling to £1350 for a 390kg Charolais (£346) 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£316) and a 240kg Charolais to £920 (£383).

Heifers sold to £980 for a 460kg Limousin and a 350kg Charolais made £900 (£295).

Sample prices: Steers and bulls - A Hughes Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1350 (£346) 435kg Charolais to £1140 (£262) 375kg Simmental. to £950 (£253) and 380kg Charolais to £910 (£239) P Robb Ballynahinch 375kg Charolais to £1170 (£312) R Kiernan Derrylin 485kg Limousin to £1080 (£222) and 395kg Limousin to £1030 (£260) E McDermott Augher 430kg Limousin to £1050 (£244) 380kg Limousin to £950 (£250) and 385kg Limousin to £910 (£236) W H Harkness Crumlin 465kg Limousin to £1050 (£226) and 465kg Charolais to £940. S Owens Kinawley 430kg Charolais to £990and 430kg Limousin to £950. E H Sharkey Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £960. J Hawkes Omagh 390kg Charolais to £940. D McLaren Dromore 365kg Limousin to £920. J McGarvey Lissan Cookstown 240kg Charolais to £920 (£383) and 390kg Charolais to £900.

Advertisement

Weanling heifers

J McCrystal Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £980 (£213) 425kg Limousin to £920, 400kg Limousin to £910, 440kg Limousin to £900, 410kg Limousin to £850, and 435kg Limousin to £810. L Rodgers Agallen 370kg Limousin to £970 (£262) and 320kg Limousin to £810. D McLaren Dromore 335kg Charolais to £930 (£277) 305kg Charolais to £900 (£295) 345kg Charolais to £860, 335kg Charolais to £850, 345kg Simmental. to £840 and 315kg Charolais to £800. E McDermott Augher 355kg Limousin to £910. P Robb Ballynahinch 365kg Charolais to £900. K McCrumblish Omagh 380kg Limousin to £890. S Owens Kinawley 380kg Limousin to £870. R Kiernan Derrylin 365kg Charolais to £800. P Hackett Eskra 370kg Limousin to £800.

Dairy cows

A large entry this week produced a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2750, £2200, and £2000. Fermanagh producer £2720 for calved heifer. Strabane producer £2420 and £1900 for calved heifers. Beragh producer £2240, £2160, and £2100 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2150 for calved heifer. Carrickmore producer £2080 and £1930 for calved heifers. Newtownstewart producer £1800 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1750 for calved heifer.

Advertisement

Several others sold from £1000 to £1650.

Suckler cows and calves

A good selection on offer although quality lots were in short supply however a Castlederg producer sold a fourth calver with bull calf to £1650 and a heifer with heifer calf to £1600. Brookeborough producer £1580 and £1460 for heifers with heifer calves. Newtownbutler producer £1570 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Crumlin producer £1500 for second calver with bull calf. Bellanaleck producer £1400 for 2016 cow with heifer calf and £1400 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1340 for 2018 cow with bull calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1080 to £1270.

Advertisement

Incalf cows and heifers sold from £760 to £1160.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (190 lots)

Another good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £550 for a Charolais to D Eagleson Aughnacloy. A Keys Clogher £450 for Charolais; J A Lyttle Newtownbutler £430 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; S Nicholl Lisbellaw £400 for Charolais £360 and £320 for Belgian Blues; Clogher producer £385 and £380 for Aberdeen Angus and £340 for Limousin; D Foster Fivemiletown £340 for British Blue; L Mavitty Culkey £335 for Belgian Blue; B McGinn Trillick £320 and £310 for Limousins and A Veitch Kinawley £315 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

K Moore Augher £545 for Charolais Dundrod producer £440 for Charolais; K McCrumblish Omagh £435 for Limousin; Clogher producer £430 for Simmental and £420 for Charolais; D J Smith Augher £415 for Hereford; S J Carson Strabane £405 and £335 twice for Aberdeen Angus; A Daly Benburb £405 for Simmental. Dungannon producer £345 for Limousin and £320 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Brendan McCaffery Lisnaskea £810, £780, ££770, £720, £660 and £630 for Limousins; C Harbinson Lisburn £770 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Dundrod £660 and £600 for Limousins £550 and £485 for Charolais; S Beagan Keady £545 for Charolais and £525 for Limousin; Fermanagh producer £540 for Limousin and £490 for Aberdeen Angus and Fintona producer £500 and £490 twice for Shorthorns.

Reared female lumps

Advertisement