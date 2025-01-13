Dairy cows and heifers selling to £2860 and £2580 at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severe weather conditions reduced the numbers on Saturday 11th January at Clogher Mart however an entry of 807 cattle sold to a very strong demand as prices keep rising for a lot of quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 210 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2660 for a 950kg Charolais to £280 per 100kg and selling to £334 per 100kg for a 780kg Charolais to £2605-20. with a 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £2233-80 at £306 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2085-60 for a 660kg Belgian Blue to £316 per 100kg a 660kg Limousin sold to £2059-20 at £312 per 100kg with a 700kg Belgian Blue to £2016 £288 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1332 for a 740kg to £180 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2440 for 1000kg Charolais to £224 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2889-60 for an 860kg Belgian Blue to £336 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1915-40.

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2710 for an 810kg Charolais (£334) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2340.

Forward steers sold to £2000 for a 575kg Charolais (£348) with a 560kg Charolais to £1960 (£350).

Med weight steers sold to £1630 for a 500kg Shorthorn (£326) selling to £350 per 100kg for a 405kg Shorthorn (£1420.

Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 685kg Charolais (£321) to £332 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £2070.

Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) with a 575kg Charolais to £1950 (£339).

Med weight heifers sold to £1760 for a 500kg Charolais (£352) to £357 per 100kg for a 465kg Charolais to £1660.

Smaller heifers sold to £1450 for a 390kg Charolais (£372).

Weanling males sold to £1720 for a 475kg Limousin (£362) with a 415kg Charolais to £1660 (£400).

Lightweights males sold to £1620 for a 400kg Limousin (£405) selling to £462 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1550.

Weanling heifers sold to £1610 for a 430kg Limousin (£374) with a 330kg Limousin to £1440 (£436) and selling to £517 per 100kg for a 205kg Limousin to £1060.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2860 and £2580.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £2320 and £2000 for incalf heifers.

Bull calves sold to £600 for Hereford and £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £430 twice for Limousins.

Reared male lumps sold to £1310 for Charolais and £1250 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £850 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Ballygawley producer 780kg Charolais to £334 (£2605-20) and 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £306 (£2233-80) Ballinamallard producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £316 (£2085-60) Pomeroy producer 660kg Limousin to £312 (£2059-20) Castlederg producer 650kg Limousin to £290 (£1885) Maghera producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £288 (£2016) Tempo producer 690kg Limousin to £286(£1973-40) Aghalee producer 610kg Limousin to £286 (£1744-60) Cullyhanna producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£1945-80) Aughnacloy producer 540kg Limousin to £282 (£1522-80) Enniskillen producer 500kg Hereford to £280 (£1400) Ballanaleck producer 950kg Charolais to £280 (£2660) Cullyhanna producer 660kg Limousin to £278 (£1834-80) and 780kg Belgian Blue to £274 (£2137-20) Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £278 (£1973-80) Enniskillen producer 670kg Limousin to £276 (£1849-20) Aghalee producer 670kg Limousin to £274 (£1835-80) and Dungannon producer 800kg Simmental to £272 (£2176).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £250 to £270 per 100kg Co Antrim.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £228 to £246 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £276 to £316 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1332 for a 740kg to £180 per 100kg others sold from £160 to £176 per 100kg.

Lots more heavy Friesian cows needed to supply a strong demand.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £130 to £152 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £102 to £124 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Cullyhanna producer 1000kg Charolais to £224 (£2440) and Fivemiletown producer 850kg Limousin to £250 (£2125).

Fat steers

Co Antrim producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £336 (£2889-60) and Tempo producer 630kg Charolais to £320 (£2016).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for 610kg to (£1915-40) Charolais heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 560kg to (£1668-80); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1527-60) and Belgian Blue heifers sold to £259 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1502-20).

Store bullocks (180 lots)

Prices in this section just keep on rising for a lot of quality stock presented this week strong steers sold to £2710 for an 810kg Charolais £334 per 100kg with an 855kg Limousin to £2690 (£314) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2340 and £346 per 100kg on two occasions for a 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2600 and a 745kg Limousin to £2580 several other quality steers sold from £298 to £335 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2000 for a 575kg Charolais (£348) with a 560kg Charolais to £1960 (£350) and a 530kg Charolais made £1830 (£345).

Several others sold from £290 to £343 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R McCann Dungannon 810kg Charolais to £2710 (£334) N C Emo Derrylin 855kg Limousin to £2690 (£314) 720kg Limousin to £2380 (£330) 725kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2350 (£324) and 725kg Limousin to £2320 (£320) S Stoops Armagh 800kg Limousin to £2650 (£331) 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2600 (£346) 775kg Limousin to £2590 (£334) 745kg Limousin to £2580 (£346) 805kg Limousin to £2580 (£320) 775kg Limousin to £2560 (£330) 760kg Limousin to £2550 (£335) 765kg Limousin to £2550 (£333) 800kg Limousin to £2510 (£314) and 795kg Charolais to £2400 (£304) C McKeown Ardboe 840kg Charolais to £2500 (£297) 790kg Charolais to £2400 (£304) and 785kg Limousin to £2340 (£298) S Conlon Benburb 665kg Charolais to £2340 (£352) and M/S M and H Williamson Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2330 (£326).

Forward steers 510kg to 585kg sold to £2000 for a 575kg Charolais (£348) £1960 for a 560kg Charolais (£350) 1830 for a 540kg Charolais (£339) £1800 for a 525kg Charolais (£343) £1760 for a 515kg Charolais (£341) and 1750 for a 510kg Charolais (£341) to a Fermanagh producer. G Hagan Clogher 585kg Charolais to £1930 (£330) and 525kg Charolais to £1700 (£324) and K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 585kg Charolais to £1900 (£324) and 530kg Charolais to £1830 (£345).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1630 for a 500kg Shorthorn (£326) with a 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) and selling to £350 per 100kg for a 405kg Shorthorn beef to £1420.

Other quality steers sold from £272 to £323 per 100kg.

Leading prices

H A Quinn Dungannon 500kg Shorthorn beef to £1630 (£326) 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1590 (£321) 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1580 (£319) 435kg Shorthorn beef to £1430 (£328) 460kg Shorthorn beef to £1430 (£311) 405kg Shorthorn beef to £1420 (£350) 435kg Shorthorn beef to £1400 (£322) 435kg Shorthorn beef to £1390 (£319) and 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1350. J Donnelly Augher 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) I Smith Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1570 (£323) J Leitch Castlederg 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£300) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£286) Mountdarby Farm Fermanagh 495kg Belgian Blue to £1460 (£295) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£274) I Rosborough Claudy 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) Kesh producer 405kg Limousin to £1370 (£328) and B McDermot Lisnaskea 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334) 410kg Limousin to £1350 (£329) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£290).

Store heifers (130 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £2200 for a 685kg Charolais (£321) with a 635kg Charolais to £2110 (£332) and a 625kg Charolais to £2070 (£332) several other quality heifers sold from £296 to £329 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) with a 575kg Charolais to £1950 (£339) and a 560kg Limousin to £1880 (£335).

Most other quality heifers sold from £285 to £333 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Slane Carrickmore 685kg Charolais to £2200 (£321) 650kg Charolais to £2110 (£324) and 660kg Charolais to £2100 (£318) M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £2180 (£328) 655kg Charolais to £2160 (£329) 635kg Charolais to £2110 (£332) 705kg Charolais to £2090 (£296) 675kg Charolais to £2080 (£308) 630kg Limousin to £2060 (£327) 625kg Charolais to £2050 (£328) 665kg Charolais to £2040 (£306) and 610kg Limousin to £1960 (£321) J Holland Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2120 (£323) and 610kg Charolais to £1970 (£323) Fermanagh producer 640kg Charolais to £2110 (£329) D Arthurs Dungannon 625kg Charolais to £2070 (£331) and 630kg Charolais to £2010 (£319) J McKenzie Cookstown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£304) and C Fee Fivemiletown 645kg Charolais to £1960 (£304).

Forward heifers 520kg to 595kg sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) for J Holland Dungannon. D Arthurs Dungannon 575 Charolais to £1950 (£339) 570kg Charolais to £1900 (£333) 580kg Charolais to £1900 (£327) and 565kg Charolais to £1850 (£327) M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1880 (£335) 595kg Charolais to £1870 (£314) and 560kg Limousin to £1800 (£321) and K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 555kg Charolais to £1780 (£320) 555kg Charolais to £1730 (£311) and 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) Fermanagh producer 555kg Charolais to £1780 (£323) 565kg Charolais to £1780 (£315) 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322) 520kg Charolais to £1710 (£329) and 525kg Charolais to £1700 (£324).

Med weight heifers 405kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality heifers selling to £1760 for a 500kg Charolais (£352) and selling to £357 per 100kg for a 465kg Charolais to £1660 with a 435kg Charolais to £1600 (£368).

Most other quality heifers sold from £293 to £353 per 100kg.

Leading prices

D Arthurs Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1760 (£352) 465kg Charolais to £1660 (£357) 495kg Charolais to £1650 (£333) 485kg Charolais to £1600 (£330) 435kg Charolais to £1600 (£368) and 455kg Charolais to £1570 (£345) A Callion Dromore 500kg Limousin to £1700 (£340) S Lennon Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1680 (£339) P Quinn Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1670 (£334) 465kg Limousin to £1590 (£342) 445kg Charolais to £1570 (£353) 470kg Charolais to £1570 (£334) and 460kg Limousin to £1560 (£339) Fermanagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1640 (£334) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) E Davis Lack 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) and 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) M McKenna Aughnacloy 430kg Charolais to £1480 (£344) and 405kg Charolais to £1410 (£348) and Kesh producer 470kg European Angus to £1400 (£298).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A very keen demand in this section with a 390kg Charolais selling to £1450 (£372) with a 395kg Charolais to £1430 (£362).

Leading prices

D Arthurs Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1450 (£372) 395kg Charolais to £1430 (£362) 385kg Charolais to £1310 (£340) and 340kg Charolais to £1070 (£314) M McKenna Aughnacloy 400kg Charolais to £1440 (£360) 375kg Charolais to £1240 (£330) and 385kg Charolais to £1120 (£291) Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin to £1230 (£337) W M Harkness Moneymore 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) and B McDermott Lisnaskea 335kg Limousin to £1100 (£328) 325kg Limousin to £1060 (£326) and 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303).

Weanlings (130 lots)

An outstanding demand this week again in this section with premium prices on offer for a lot of quality stock presented.

Strong males sold to £1720 for a 475kg Limousin (£362) with a 415kg Charolais to £1660 (£400) and a 415kg Charolais to £1620 (£390).

Lightweight males sold to £1620 for a 400kg Limousin (£405) with a 365kg Limousin to £1600 (£438) and selling to a high of £462 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1550.

Strong weanling heifers sold to £1610 for430kg Limousin (£374) with a 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309).

Lightweight heifers sold to £1440 for a 330kg Limousin (£436) with a 285kg Limousin to £1260 (£442) and a 290kg Charolais to £1270 (£438) and selling to a high of £517 per 100kg for a 205kg Limousin to £1060.

Leading prices

Strong males sold to £1720 for a 475kg Limousin (£362) with a 440kg Charolais to £1580 (£359) to Liam Johnston Tempo. M J Little Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1700 (£347) and 510kg Charolais to £1680 (£329) S McDonald Carrickmore 515kg Charolais to £1690 (£328) S Mallon Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £1660 (£400) J Mullan Dungannon 445kg Charolais to £1650 (£370) and 425kg Limousin to £1600 (£376) L Rodgers Aghalee 465kg Limousin to £1630 (£350) T G Dunne Tempo 415kg Charolais to £1620 (£390) A Alexander and Co Co Antrim 495kg Limousin to £1610 (£325) J Donnelly Augher 425kg Charolais to £1560 (£367) B McCullagh Greencastle 405kg Charolais to £1560 (£385) Lightweight Males sold to £1620 for a 400kg Limousin (£405) to J Mullan Dungannon. Liam Johnston Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1600 (£438) T G Dunne Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1590 (£407) 390kg Charolais to £1530 (£392) and 370kg Charolais to £1520 (£411) S Mallon Dungannon 335kg Charolais to £1550 (£462) and K Stewart Aughnacloy 395kg Limousin to £1550 (£392).

Weanling heifers

Strong heifers sold to £1610 for a 430kg Limousin (£374) to A Alexander and Co Antrim. N McGirr Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309).

Lightweight heifers sold to £1440 for a 350kg Limousin (£436) with a 205kg Limousin to £1060 (£517) to D O'Hagan Maghera. T Smyth Dromore 370kg Charolais to £1440 (£389) D Quinn Pomeroy 315kg Limousin to £1310 (£416) and 310kg Charolais to £1120 (£361) A Hughes Dungannon 290kg Charolais to £1270 (£438) 285kg Charolais to £1260 (£442) and 300kg Limousin to £1250 (£416) F Rooney Rosslea 305kg Charolais to £1200 (£393) and 300kg Limousin to £1030 (£343) P McConnell Clogher 290kg Charolais to £1140 (£393) and 275kg Charolais to £1120 (£407) R Donnelly Augher 355kg Limousin to £1100 (£310) N Mc Girr Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1090 (£369) J Kelly Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £1090 (£351) and 305kg Limousin to £1060 (£347) and M McConnell Clogher 250kg Limousin to £1040 (£416) and 270kg Limousin to £1010 (£374)

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand this week with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2860, £2140, 2080 and £1700. Derrylin producer £2580 and £2240 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2100 and £1700 for calved heifers.

Suckler cows and calves

M Breen Augher sold three choice incalf heifers to make £2320, £2000 and £1950. Ballygawley producer £1900 twice for incalf heifers. Aughnacloy producer £1450 for Belted Galloway cow with Belted Galloway heifer calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £600 for a Hereford to K Moore Augher. Brookeborough producer £500, £495, £485, £475 and £455 for Aberdeen Angus also £425 and £375 for Friesian. G Smith Seskinore £450 and £430 for Simmentals; W H Stockdale Clogher £425 for Aberdeen Angus; Newtownhamilton producer £420 for Hereford; N V Prentice Tempo £405 for Limousin; G S Breen Tempo £395 for Aberdeen Angus and B G Frazer Lisnaskea £375 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

N V Prentice Tempo £430 x 2 and £425 for Limousins; Brookeborough producer £425 for Aberdeen Angus; W H Stockdale Clogher £410 for Belgian Blue; A Veitch Lisbellaw £ 375 for Charolais and M/S E and A Thompson Tempo £370 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

K Moore Augher £1310 for Charolais £810 and £530 for Aberdeen Angus; £800 for Limousin and £710 for Belgian Blue; E Smyth Keady £1250, £1050, and £1000 for Limousins; E Cassidy Rosslea £1110 for Charolais; D Quinn Pomeroy £1050 and £580 for Limousins; F Rooney Rosslea £900 for Simmental; R McCaughey Clogher £870 and £690 for Limousins; B McCullagh Greencastle £860 for Charolais; J Kelly Dungannon £780 for Limousin; A J Patton Augher £700 for Hereford; Crooks Farm Ltd, Cookstown £630 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and N V Prentice Tempo £530 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

L Downey Rosslea £850 for Charolais; F Rooney Rosslea £820 for Simmental; N Willis Portadown £740 for Limousin; Crooks Farm Ltd, Cookstown £630, £560, £530 and £470 for Aberdeen Angus £580 for Shorthorn £570 for Limousin and £560 for Belgian Blue; A J Patton Augher £530 for Dutch Spotted; Newtownhamilton producer £485 for Charolais and R Liggett Clogher £450 for Aberdeen Angus.