Dairy cows and heifers selling to £2860 and £2580 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 210 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2660 for a 950kg Charolais to £280 per 100kg and selling to £334 per 100kg for a 780kg Charolais to £2605-20. with a 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £2233-80 at £306 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2085-60 for a 660kg Belgian Blue to £316 per 100kg a 660kg Limousin sold to £2059-20 at £312 per 100kg with a 700kg Belgian Blue to £2016 £288 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1332 for a 740kg to £180 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2440 for 1000kg Charolais to £224 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2889-60 for an 860kg Belgian Blue to £336 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1915-40.
In the store rings strong steers sold to £2710 for an 810kg Charolais (£334) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2340.
Forward steers sold to £2000 for a 575kg Charolais (£348) with a 560kg Charolais to £1960 (£350).
Med weight steers sold to £1630 for a 500kg Shorthorn (£326) selling to £350 per 100kg for a 405kg Shorthorn (£1420.
Heavy heifers sold to £2200 for a 685kg Charolais (£321) to £332 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £2070.
Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) with a 575kg Charolais to £1950 (£339).
Med weight heifers sold to £1760 for a 500kg Charolais (£352) to £357 per 100kg for a 465kg Charolais to £1660.
Smaller heifers sold to £1450 for a 390kg Charolais (£372).
Weanling males sold to £1720 for a 475kg Limousin (£362) with a 415kg Charolais to £1660 (£400).
Lightweights males sold to £1620 for a 400kg Limousin (£405) selling to £462 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1550.
Weanling heifers sold to £1610 for a 430kg Limousin (£374) with a 330kg Limousin to £1440 (£436) and selling to £517 per 100kg for a 205kg Limousin to £1060.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2860 and £2580.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2320 and £2000 for incalf heifers.
Bull calves sold to £600 for Hereford and £500 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £430 twice for Limousins.
Reared male lumps sold to £1310 for Charolais and £1250 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £850 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Ballygawley producer 780kg Charolais to £334 (£2605-20) and 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £306 (£2233-80) Ballinamallard producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £316 (£2085-60) Pomeroy producer 660kg Limousin to £312 (£2059-20) Castlederg producer 650kg Limousin to £290 (£1885) Maghera producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £288 (£2016) Tempo producer 690kg Limousin to £286(£1973-40) Aghalee producer 610kg Limousin to £286 (£1744-60) Cullyhanna producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £282 (£1945-80) Aughnacloy producer 540kg Limousin to £282 (£1522-80) Enniskillen producer 500kg Hereford to £280 (£1400) Ballanaleck producer 950kg Charolais to £280 (£2660) Cullyhanna producer 660kg Limousin to £278 (£1834-80) and 780kg Belgian Blue to £274 (£2137-20) Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £278 (£1973-80) Enniskillen producer 670kg Limousin to £276 (£1849-20) Aghalee producer 670kg Limousin to £274 (£1835-80) and Dungannon producer 800kg Simmental to £272 (£2176).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £250 to £270 per 100kg Co Antrim.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £228 to £246 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £276 to £316 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1332 for a 740kg to £180 per 100kg others sold from £160 to £176 per 100kg.
Lots more heavy Friesian cows needed to supply a strong demand.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £130 to £152 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £102 to £124 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Cullyhanna producer 1000kg Charolais to £224 (£2440) and Fivemiletown producer 850kg Limousin to £250 (£2125).
Fat steers
Co Antrim producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £336 (£2889-60) and Tempo producer 630kg Charolais to £320 (£2016).
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for 610kg to (£1915-40) Charolais heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 560kg to (£1668-80); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £268 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1527-60) and Belgian Blue heifers sold to £259 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1502-20).
Store bullocks (180 lots)
Prices in this section just keep on rising for a lot of quality stock presented this week strong steers sold to £2710 for an 810kg Charolais £334 per 100kg with an 855kg Limousin to £2690 (£314) and selling to £352 per 100kg for a 665kg Charolais to £2340 and £346 per 100kg on two occasions for a 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2600 and a 745kg Limousin to £2580 several other quality steers sold from £298 to £335 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2000 for a 575kg Charolais (£348) with a 560kg Charolais to £1960 (£350) and a 530kg Charolais made £1830 (£345).
Several others sold from £290 to £343 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R McCann Dungannon 810kg Charolais to £2710 (£334) N C Emo Derrylin 855kg Limousin to £2690 (£314) 720kg Limousin to £2380 (£330) 725kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2350 (£324) and 725kg Limousin to £2320 (£320) S Stoops Armagh 800kg Limousin to £2650 (£331) 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2600 (£346) 775kg Limousin to £2590 (£334) 745kg Limousin to £2580 (£346) 805kg Limousin to £2580 (£320) 775kg Limousin to £2560 (£330) 760kg Limousin to £2550 (£335) 765kg Limousin to £2550 (£333) 800kg Limousin to £2510 (£314) and 795kg Charolais to £2400 (£304) C McKeown Ardboe 840kg Charolais to £2500 (£297) 790kg Charolais to £2400 (£304) and 785kg Limousin to £2340 (£298) S Conlon Benburb 665kg Charolais to £2340 (£352) and M/S M and H Williamson Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2330 (£326).
Forward steers 510kg to 585kg sold to £2000 for a 575kg Charolais (£348) £1960 for a 560kg Charolais (£350) 1830 for a 540kg Charolais (£339) £1800 for a 525kg Charolais (£343) £1760 for a 515kg Charolais (£341) and 1750 for a 510kg Charolais (£341) to a Fermanagh producer. G Hagan Clogher 585kg Charolais to £1930 (£330) and 525kg Charolais to £1700 (£324) and K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 585kg Charolais to £1900 (£324) and 530kg Charolais to £1830 (£345).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1630 for a 500kg Shorthorn (£326) with a 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) and selling to £350 per 100kg for a 405kg Shorthorn beef to £1420.
Other quality steers sold from £272 to £323 per 100kg.
Leading prices
H A Quinn Dungannon 500kg Shorthorn beef to £1630 (£326) 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1590 (£321) 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1580 (£319) 435kg Shorthorn beef to £1430 (£328) 460kg Shorthorn beef to £1430 (£311) 405kg Shorthorn beef to £1420 (£350) 435kg Shorthorn beef to £1400 (£322) 435kg Shorthorn beef to £1390 (£319) and 495kg Shorthorn beef to £1350. J Donnelly Augher 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) I Smith Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1570 (£323) J Leitch Castlederg 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£300) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£286) Mountdarby Farm Fermanagh 495kg Belgian Blue to £1460 (£295) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£274) I Rosborough Claudy 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) Kesh producer 405kg Limousin to £1370 (£328) and B McDermot Lisnaskea 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334) 410kg Limousin to £1350 (£329) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£290).
Store heifers (130 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £2200 for a 685kg Charolais (£321) with a 635kg Charolais to £2110 (£332) and a 625kg Charolais to £2070 (£332) several other quality heifers sold from £296 to £329 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) with a 575kg Charolais to £1950 (£339) and a 560kg Limousin to £1880 (£335).
Most other quality heifers sold from £285 to £333 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Slane Carrickmore 685kg Charolais to £2200 (£321) 650kg Charolais to £2110 (£324) and 660kg Charolais to £2100 (£318) M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £2180 (£328) 655kg Charolais to £2160 (£329) 635kg Charolais to £2110 (£332) 705kg Charolais to £2090 (£296) 675kg Charolais to £2080 (£308) 630kg Limousin to £2060 (£327) 625kg Charolais to £2050 (£328) 665kg Charolais to £2040 (£306) and 610kg Limousin to £1960 (£321) J Holland Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2120 (£323) and 610kg Charolais to £1970 (£323) Fermanagh producer 640kg Charolais to £2110 (£329) D Arthurs Dungannon 625kg Charolais to £2070 (£331) and 630kg Charolais to £2010 (£319) J McKenzie Cookstown 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 (£304) and C Fee Fivemiletown 645kg Charolais to £1960 (£304).
Forward heifers 520kg to 595kg sold to £1960 for a 590kg Charolais (£332) for J Holland Dungannon. D Arthurs Dungannon 575 Charolais to £1950 (£339) 570kg Charolais to £1900 (£333) 580kg Charolais to £1900 (£327) and 565kg Charolais to £1850 (£327) M/S M and R Coulter Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1880 (£335) 595kg Charolais to £1870 (£314) and 560kg Limousin to £1800 (£321) and K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 555kg Charolais to £1780 (£320) 555kg Charolais to £1730 (£311) and 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285) Fermanagh producer 555kg Charolais to £1780 (£323) 565kg Charolais to £1780 (£315) 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322) 520kg Charolais to £1710 (£329) and 525kg Charolais to £1700 (£324).
Med weight heifers 405kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality heifers selling to £1760 for a 500kg Charolais (£352) and selling to £357 per 100kg for a 465kg Charolais to £1660 with a 435kg Charolais to £1600 (£368).
Most other quality heifers sold from £293 to £353 per 100kg.
Leading prices
D Arthurs Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1760 (£352) 465kg Charolais to £1660 (£357) 495kg Charolais to £1650 (£333) 485kg Charolais to £1600 (£330) 435kg Charolais to £1600 (£368) and 455kg Charolais to £1570 (£345) A Callion Dromore 500kg Limousin to £1700 (£340) S Lennon Armagh 495kg Charolais to £1680 (£339) P Quinn Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1670 (£334) 465kg Limousin to £1590 (£342) 445kg Charolais to £1570 (£353) 470kg Charolais to £1570 (£334) and 460kg Limousin to £1560 (£339) Fermanagh producer 490kg Charolais to £1640 (£334) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) E Davis Lack 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) and 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) M McKenna Aughnacloy 430kg Charolais to £1480 (£344) and 405kg Charolais to £1410 (£348) and Kesh producer 470kg European Angus to £1400 (£298).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A very keen demand in this section with a 390kg Charolais selling to £1450 (£372) with a 395kg Charolais to £1430 (£362).
Leading prices
D Arthurs Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £1450 (£372) 395kg Charolais to £1430 (£362) 385kg Charolais to £1310 (£340) and 340kg Charolais to £1070 (£314) M McKenna Aughnacloy 400kg Charolais to £1440 (£360) 375kg Charolais to £1240 (£330) and 385kg Charolais to £1120 (£291) Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin to £1230 (£337) W M Harkness Moneymore 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) and B McDermott Lisnaskea 335kg Limousin to £1100 (£328) 325kg Limousin to £1060 (£326) and 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303).
Weanlings (130 lots)
An outstanding demand this week again in this section with premium prices on offer for a lot of quality stock presented.
Strong males sold to £1720 for a 475kg Limousin (£362) with a 415kg Charolais to £1660 (£400) and a 415kg Charolais to £1620 (£390).
Lightweight males sold to £1620 for a 400kg Limousin (£405) with a 365kg Limousin to £1600 (£438) and selling to a high of £462 per 100kg for a 335kg Charolais to £1550.
Strong weanling heifers sold to £1610 for430kg Limousin (£374) with a 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1440 for a 330kg Limousin (£436) with a 285kg Limousin to £1260 (£442) and a 290kg Charolais to £1270 (£438) and selling to a high of £517 per 100kg for a 205kg Limousin to £1060.
Leading prices
Strong males sold to £1720 for a 475kg Limousin (£362) with a 440kg Charolais to £1580 (£359) to Liam Johnston Tempo. M J Little Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1700 (£347) and 510kg Charolais to £1680 (£329) S McDonald Carrickmore 515kg Charolais to £1690 (£328) S Mallon Dungannon 415kg Charolais to £1660 (£400) J Mullan Dungannon 445kg Charolais to £1650 (£370) and 425kg Limousin to £1600 (£376) L Rodgers Aghalee 465kg Limousin to £1630 (£350) T G Dunne Tempo 415kg Charolais to £1620 (£390) A Alexander and Co Co Antrim 495kg Limousin to £1610 (£325) J Donnelly Augher 425kg Charolais to £1560 (£367) B McCullagh Greencastle 405kg Charolais to £1560 (£385) Lightweight Males sold to £1620 for a 400kg Limousin (£405) to J Mullan Dungannon. Liam Johnston Tempo 365kg Charolais to £1600 (£438) T G Dunne Tempo 390kg Charolais to £1590 (£407) 390kg Charolais to £1530 (£392) and 370kg Charolais to £1520 (£411) S Mallon Dungannon 335kg Charolais to £1550 (£462) and K Stewart Aughnacloy 395kg Limousin to £1550 (£392).
Weanling heifers
Strong heifers sold to £1610 for a 430kg Limousin (£374) to A Alexander and Co Antrim. N McGirr Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1440 for a 350kg Limousin (£436) with a 205kg Limousin to £1060 (£517) to D O'Hagan Maghera. T Smyth Dromore 370kg Charolais to £1440 (£389) D Quinn Pomeroy 315kg Limousin to £1310 (£416) and 310kg Charolais to £1120 (£361) A Hughes Dungannon 290kg Charolais to £1270 (£438) 285kg Charolais to £1260 (£442) and 300kg Limousin to £1250 (£416) F Rooney Rosslea 305kg Charolais to £1200 (£393) and 300kg Limousin to £1030 (£343) P McConnell Clogher 290kg Charolais to £1140 (£393) and 275kg Charolais to £1120 (£407) R Donnelly Augher 355kg Limousin to £1100 (£310) N Mc Girr Fivemiletown 295kg Charolais to £1090 (£369) J Kelly Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £1090 (£351) and 305kg Limousin to £1060 (£347) and M McConnell Clogher 250kg Limousin to £1040 (£416) and 270kg Limousin to £1010 (£374)
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand this week with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2860, £2140, 2080 and £1700. Derrylin producer £2580 and £2240 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2100 and £1700 for calved heifers.
Suckler cows and calves
M Breen Augher sold three choice incalf heifers to make £2320, £2000 and £1950. Ballygawley producer £1900 twice for incalf heifers. Aughnacloy producer £1450 for Belted Galloway cow with Belted Galloway heifer calf.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £600 for a Hereford to K Moore Augher. Brookeborough producer £500, £495, £485, £475 and £455 for Aberdeen Angus also £425 and £375 for Friesian. G Smith Seskinore £450 and £430 for Simmentals; W H Stockdale Clogher £425 for Aberdeen Angus; Newtownhamilton producer £420 for Hereford; N V Prentice Tempo £405 for Limousin; G S Breen Tempo £395 for Aberdeen Angus and B G Frazer Lisnaskea £375 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
N V Prentice Tempo £430 x 2 and £425 for Limousins; Brookeborough producer £425 for Aberdeen Angus; W H Stockdale Clogher £410 for Belgian Blue; A Veitch Lisbellaw £ 375 for Charolais and M/S E and A Thompson Tempo £370 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £1310 for Charolais £810 and £530 for Aberdeen Angus; £800 for Limousin and £710 for Belgian Blue; E Smyth Keady £1250, £1050, and £1000 for Limousins; E Cassidy Rosslea £1110 for Charolais; D Quinn Pomeroy £1050 and £580 for Limousins; F Rooney Rosslea £900 for Simmental; R McCaughey Clogher £870 and £690 for Limousins; B McCullagh Greencastle £860 for Charolais; J Kelly Dungannon £780 for Limousin; A J Patton Augher £700 for Hereford; Crooks Farm Ltd, Cookstown £630 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus and N V Prentice Tempo £530 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
L Downey Rosslea £850 for Charolais; F Rooney Rosslea £820 for Simmental; N Willis Portadown £740 for Limousin; Crooks Farm Ltd, Cookstown £630, £560, £530 and £470 for Aberdeen Angus £580 for Shorthorn £570 for Limousin and £560 for Belgian Blue; A J Patton Augher £530 for Dutch Spotted; Newtownhamilton producer £485 for Charolais and R Liggett Clogher £450 for Aberdeen Angus.
