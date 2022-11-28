In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed sold readily with beef bred cows selling to £1755 for a 780kg Charolais to £225 per 100kg and selling to a top of £234 per 100kg for a 710kg Charolais to £1661.40.

Cow heifers sold to £244 for a 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390.80 and 660kg Limousin to £234 (£1544.40).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1272.80 for a 740kg to £172 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2052 for a 1080kg Charolais to £190 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £267 for a 700kg Belgian Blue to £1869.

Fat heifers sold to £251 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1920 for an 820kg Limousin (£234) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £1810.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 510kg Charolais (£306) with a 545kg Limousin £1540 (£282).

Med weights sold to £1390 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£278) with a 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281).

Smaller sorts sold to £1020 for a 320kg Limousin (£318).

Heavy heifers sold to £1720 for a 605kg Charolais (£284) with a 600kg Limousin to £1680 (£280).

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 530kg Charolais (£264) with a 530kg Charolais to £1370 (£258).

Med weights sold to £1240 for a 495kg Limousin (£250).

Smaller sorts sold to £990 for a 400kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £1580 for a 650kg Charolais (£243) to £314 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1130.

Weanling heifers sold to £890 for a 335Kg Charolais to £290 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £890.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2950, £2730 and £2520 springing heifers sold to £1820 and £1700.

Suckler outfits sold to £2170 for heifer with bull calf.

Incalf heifers sold to £1620.

Young bull calves sold to £485 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £510 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £865 for Charolais and £770 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £740 and £720 for Limousins.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Carrickmore producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £244 (£1390.80); Co Armagh producer 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £238 (£1404.20) Dungannon producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1618.40) and 640kg Par. to £210 (£1344) Derrylin producer 680kg Limousin to £235 (£1598) Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £234 (£1661.40) Fintona producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1541) and 650kg Belgian Blue to £229 (£1488.50) Rosslea producer 730kg Charolais to £226 (£1649.80) and 720kg Limousin to £225 (£1620) Co Armagh producer 780kg Charolais to £225 (£1755) Portadown producer 680kg Charolais to £224 (£1523.20) Coleraine producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £222 (£1443) Armagh producer 690kg Charolais to £218 (£1504.20) and 700kg Charolais to £214 (£1498) Tynan producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £216 (£1382.40) and 550kg Belgian Blue to £213 (£1171.50) Armagh producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £212 (£1229.60) and Armagh producer 700kg Simmental to £212 (£1484).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £208 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £165 to £187 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £172 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £117 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 1080kg Charolais to £190 (£2052) Newtownbutler producer 870kg Limousin to £186 (£1618.20) Fermanagh producer 960kg Hereford to £182 (£1747.20) Fintona producer 800kg Shorthorn to £175 (£1400) Magheraveely producer 820kg Hereford to £160 (£1312) and Dundrod producer 840kg Hereford to £150 (£1260).

Fat steers

Belgian Blues sold to £267 per 100kg. Charolais sold to £248 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £210 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £206 per 100kg and £2158.20 per head for a 1090kg to £198 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £184 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £251 per 100kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £244 per 100kg. Charolais heifers sold to £239 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £218 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £162 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (201 lots)

Another good entry this week again sold easily to a firm demand with heavy lots selling to £1920 for a 820kg Limousin (£234) and selling to a high of £274 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £1810 with most quality lots selling from £224 to £268 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 510kg Charolais (£306) with a 545kg Limousin to £1540 (£282) and a 530kg Limousin to £1500 (£283).

Sample prices: J T Lynch Lisnaskea producer 820kg Limousin to £1920 (£234) 750kg Charolais to £1910 (£254) 715kg Charolais to £1850 (£258) 715kg Limousin to £1800 (£251) 685kg Limousin to £1780 (£260) and 790kg Limousin to £1770 (£224) A McCarney Moy 725kg Charolais to £1890 (£260) 730kg Charolais to £1880 (£257) and 720kg Limousin to £1770 (£246) B Connelly Trillick 725kg Sal. to £1880 (£259) G W Allen Portadown 695kg Charolais to £1830 (£263) and 685kg Charolais to £1710 (£249) P Quinn Pomeroy 675kg Limousin to £1810 (£268) and 660kg Limousin to £1810 (£274) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£265) 640kg Limousin to £1700 (£265) and 650kg Limousin to £1690 (£260) G Morris Omagh 700kg Limousin to £1750 (£250) D Keys Fivemiletown 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£228) N Ewing Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £1700 (£261) Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 510kg Charolais (£306) 590kg Charolais to £1520 (£257) and £1500 for a 530kg Limousin (£283) for R G Cummings Killylea. V and R Sommerville Ballinamallard 545kg Limousin to £1540 (£282) and 550kg Limousin to £1530 (£278) J H Keys Fivemiletown 565kg Charolais to £1530 (£271) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1500 (£258) J McStay Lurgan 580kg Limousin to £1460 (£251) and J McCrystal Ballygawley 520kg Limousin to £1410 (£271).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with most quality lots selling from £242 to £281 per 100kg and selling to £1390 per head for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£278).

Sample prices: R G Cummings Killylea 500kg Belgian Blue to £1390 (£278) and 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) W J Millar Letterbreen 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) 485kg Charolais to £1290 (£266) G P O'Neill Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1280 (£256) 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) 490kg Limousin to £1210 (£247) and 475kg Limousin to £1190 (£250) T Crawford Newtownbutler 480kg Limousin to £1270 (£264) J McCrystal Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1260 (£252) M E McCormack Aughnacloy 465kg Charolais to £1250 (£269) P F Breen Trillick 465kg Charolais to £1250 (£269) I McFarland Omagh 475kg Charolais to £1240 (£261) B Howell Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1210 (£257) and 475kg Charolais to £1190 (£250) E Smith Ballygawley 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£242) J McStay Lurgan 450kg Limousin to £1200 (£266) J Reid Tynan 470kg Hereford to £1190 (£253) N Ewing Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1160 (£236) and M Henderson Fintona 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£232).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

T Crawford Newtownbutler 320kg Limousin to £1020 (£318) S Molloy Ballygawley 350kg Limousin to £700. H Connelly Rosslea 285kg Simmental to £640 and 280kg Simmental to £520.

Store heifers (102 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots very much in demand.

Heavy lots sold to £1720 for a 605kg Charolais (£284) with a 600kg Limousin to £1680 (£280) most quality lots sold from £226 to £254 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £264 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1400 and 530kg Charolais to £1370 (£258).

Sample prices: D Clarke Maguiresbridge 605kg Charolais to £1720 (£284) 635kg Charolais to £1540 (£242) 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£239) and 600kg Charolais to £1360 (£226) Armagh producer 600kg Limousin to £1680 (£280) D Keys Fivemiletown 685kg Limousin to £1680 (£245) 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£245) and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£235) G Trainor Dungannon 645kg Limousin to £1640 (£254) C Gillis Coalisland 630kg Charolais to £1520 (£241) 595kg Limousin to £1500 (£252) and 620kg Charolais to £1450 (£234) I Todd Benburb 630kg Shb. to £1500 (£238) R Martin Portadown 600kg Hereford to £1400 (£233) and 605kg Limousin to £1400 (£231) and P F Breen Trillick 595kg Charolais to £1400 (£235).

Forward lots D McCaffery Clogher 530kg Charolais to £1400 (£264) R Martin Portadown 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1390 (£248) 560kg Hereford to £1390 (£248) 565kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£246) 545kg Charolais to £1340 (£246) and 510kg Charolais to £1300 (£255) Armagh producer 530kg Charolais to £1370 (£258) and 520kg Charolais to £1310 (£252) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 530kg Charolais to £1320 (£249) and 540kg Charolais to £1320 (£244) and Kesh producer 510kg Charolais to £1280 (£251).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

Kesh producer 495kg Limousin to £1240 (£250) 465kg Charolais to £1180 (£253) and 465kg Charolais to £1140 (£245) Armagh producer 500kg Shorthorn to £1230 (£246) J Reid Tynan 480kg Hereford to £1210 (£252) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1190 (£243) S Gallen Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1140 (£242) and 445kg Limousin to £1100 (£247) B Reihill Lisnaskea 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£228) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to Limousin to £1050 (£226) W D Waddell Armagh 490kg Belgian Blue to £1090 (£226) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 . R Martin Portadown 485kg Limousin to £1050 (£216) P McVeigh Dungannon 435kg Limousin to £980 (£225) J McCaffery Derrylin 415kg Belgian Blue to £960 (£231); W and C Mills Cookstown 460kg Belgian Blue to £950. R B Woods Tempo 415kg Limousin to £940.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

A R Clarke Derrylin 400kg Charolais to £990, 370kg Charolais to £970, and 340kg Limousin to £930. P McVeigh Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £960. P McGinn Augher 350kg Charolais to £900, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 and 310kg Charolais to £800. E O'Hagan Eskra 400kg Limousin to £860, and 395kg Limousin to £850. J Livingstone Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £840and 355kg Limousin to £780. F McDonald Carrickmore 320kg Limousin to £750. P McLaren Augher 220kg Shorthorn to £480, 235kg Shorthorn to £460 and 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £400 x 2.

Weanlings (100 lots)

A brisk demand especially for quality lots in this section heavy male lots sold to £1580 for a 650kg Charolais (£243) with a 580kg Charolais to £1400 (£241) smaller sorts sold to £314 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1130.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £890 for a 335kg Charolais (£265) and selling to £290 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £890.

Sample prices: Steers and bulls - H Nesbitt Armagh 650kg Charolais to £1580 (£243) and 580kg Charolais to £1400 (£241) B McNamee Sixmilecross 530kg Limousin to £1290 (£243) 475kg Charolais to £1090 (£229) 450kg Charolais to £1080 (£240) and 410kg Limousin to £1020 (£248) J Boylan Aughnacloy 515kg Limousin to £1140 (£221) and 460kg Limousin to £1080 (£234) M Largy Armagh 360kg Charolais to £1130 (£314) and 360kg Limousin to £1030 (£286) G Trainor Dungannon 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1100 (£222) and 455kg Hereford to £970 (£213) K McCrumblish Omagh 435kg Limousin to £1060 (£243) and 385kg Limousin to £980 (£254) J McManus Lisnaskea 455kg Limousin to £1050 (£230) G Donnelly Seskinore 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £980 (£268) T Crawford Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £960 (£240) and S Nicholl Lisbellaw 340kg Charolais to £940 (£276).

Weanling heifers

M Largy Armagh 335kg Charolais to £890 (£265) and 305kg Charolais to £820 (£269) D McClean Fivemiletown 300kg Charolais to £870 (£290) 380kg Limousin to £810 (£213) M McNally Portadown 310kg Limousin to £840 (£271) 315kg Limousin to £760 (£241) and 310kg Limousin to £740 (£238) N Deens Markethill 370kg Limousin to £810 (£219) and 365kg Limousin to £770 (£197) R E Wilson Trillick 290kg Charolais to £800 (£276) 285kg Limousin to £740 (£259) 285kg Charolais to £730 (£256) and 260kg Charolais to £650 (£250) P M Cullen Coalisland 390kg Limousin to £770 (£197) and G Reid Crumlin 255kg Charolais to £680 (£266) and 260kg Charolais to £550 (£211).

Dairy cows and heifers

Another good entry this week sold to a brisk demand with calved heifers selling to £2950, for a Ballygawley producer. Benburb producer £2730, £2260, £2220, £2170, £2160 and £2080 for calved second and third calvers. Beragh producer £2520, £1800 and £1400 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2480 for calved heifer. Aghalane producer £2010 for calved heifer £1800 for calved second calver and £960 for aged calved cow (2011) and Fintona producer £1780 for calved heifer.

Others sold from £1180.

Springing heifers sold to £1820 and £1700 for a Clogher producer.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry sold to a strong demand with R Burnside Donaghmore selling heifers with bull calves to £2170 and £1570 heifers with heifer calves to £1920 and £1480. M/S M and R Kennedy Clogher £1920 for heifer with bull calf. F J Cashel Lisnaskea £1620 and £1470 for incalf heifers. S McElrea Newtownstewart £1520 and £1200 for heifers with bull calves. A Kirkland Dungannon £1500 for incalf Aberdeen Angus heifer. Dundrod producer £1120 for incalf heifer. Tempo producer £1060 for incalf heifer.

Special entry Saturday 3rd December in suckler ring - six Limousin heifers with calves at foot for a Pomeroy producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £485 for a Charolais and £415 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. A C Lunny Aghalane £400 for Belgian Blue; P McCorry Derrylin £350 and £305 for Aberdeen Angus; B G Frazer Lisnaskea £345 for Hereford; A Irwin Fivemiletown; P G McGee Augher £340 for Aberdeen Angus and £315 for Hereford; J Pickens Fintona £340 for Charolais £335 and £315 for Hereford and J G Hunter Trillick £320 for Friesian.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £510 for Charolais and £470 for Simmental; A Hanna Irvinestown £445 for Charolais; J Keys Clogher £430 for Simmental; B Ward Dungannon 420 for Belgian Blue and £385 for Aberdeen Angus; J Pickens Fintona £390 for Charolais; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £380 for Charolais and £345 for Limousin; P McGinn Augher £360 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £345 £335 and £330 for Limousins and Dungannon producer £330 and £310 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £865 and £575 for Charolais £730 and £685 for Limousins. Brendan McCaffery Lisnaskea £770, £730, £720 for Limousins and £680 for Simmental; J Keys Clogher £710 and £505 for Limousins and £630 for Charolais; S Mullen Loughgall £645 and £620 for Limousins and £635 for Aberdeen Angus; D L Stinson Dungannon £625, £585, and £560 for Charolais. K Moore Augher £615 for Limousin and D Eagleson Aughnacloy £510 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps