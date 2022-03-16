Dairy cows sell to a top of £2220 at Markethill

The same owner received £2120, £2040 and £1940 for calved heifers. A Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers from £2020, £1920 and £1760. A Lurgan producer received £2000, £1960 for calved heifers. Main demand for good quality heifers from £1600 to £1850 each. An entry of reared heifer calves sold to a top of £510 for a 4 month old calves with others from £380 to £440 each.

170 cull cows sold in a steady demand. Good quality beef bred cows from £160 to £200 for 720k at £1445 for a Ballyward farmer followed by £182 for 720k at £1315 from a Banbridge producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £164 for 840k at £1375 for an Armagh farmer followed by £158 for 750k at £1195 from an Armagh farmer. Main demand for fleshed friesians from £140 to £150 per 100 kilos. Second quality friesians from £110 to £130 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Ballyward farmer 720k £1445 £200.00; Banbridge farmer 724k £1315 £182.00; Poyntzpass farmer 844k £1495 £177.00; Banbridge farmer 768k £1295 £169.00; Markethill farmer 738k £1225 £166.00; Armagh farmer 754k £1245 £165.00.

Friesian cull cows: Armagh farmer 840k £1375 £164.00; Armagh farmer 756k £1195 £158.00; Moybrick farmer 768k £1155 £150.00; Keady farmer 692k £1035 £150.00; Dungannon farmer 718k £1065 £148.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 774k £1135 £147.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 760k £1095 £144.00; Armagh farmer 706k £1015 £144.00; Armagh farmer 734k £1055 £144.00.

CALVES

A large entry of over 300 calves returned an easier trade for poor quality young calves. All good quality bull calves from £230 to £380 for a 4 week old Char followed by £365 for 6 week old Lim. AA calves sold to £265 with others from £150 to £250. Good quality heifer calves sold from £170 to £250 paid for a BB. Plainer quality calves were slower to clear.

Bull calves: Ch £435; Ch £380; Lim £365; Ch £325; Her £300; Lim £295; Sim £290; AA £265.