Dairy cows sell to £2000 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £600 for Limousin Heifer Calf for a Silverbridge Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £850 for a 360k Simmental Bullock from Banbridge Farmer. Fat Cows topped £930 for 670k FCK, Dairy Cows topped £2000, Heifers topped £1240 for 540k Limousin, Bullocks topped at £1470 for 706k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calfs: Silverbridge Farmer Simmental at £570, Limousin at £530, Limousin at £450, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford at £400, Friesian at £350, Annalong Farmer Angus at £350, Katesbridge Farmer Limousin at £345, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £340, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin at £340.

Heifer Calfs: Silverbridge Farmer Limousin at £600, Limousin at £400, Kilkeel Farmer Hereford at £370, Hereford at £320, Newry Farmer Hereford at £320, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £300, Annalong Farmer Hereford at £295, MBE at £280, Hillsborough Farmer Blue at £275.

WEANLING Male Calves: Banbridge Farmer Blue 268k at £685 (256), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 300k at £740 (247), Burren Farmer Limousin 330k at £810 (245), Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 294k at £705 (240), Banbridge Farmer Simmental 360k at £850 (236), Banbridge Farmer Simmental 360k at £850, Angus 396k at £850, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 390k at £820, Banbridge Farmer Simmental 376k at £810, Burren Farmer Limousin 330k at £810, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 300k at £740, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 294k at £705, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 342k at £690, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 298k at £690, Banbridge Farmer Simmental 338k at £690.

Weanling Heifer Calves: Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 284k at £715 (252), Newry Farmer Limousin 280k at £695 (248), Ballyholland Farmer Limousin 322k at £780 (242), Aramgh Farmer Charolais 260k at £620 (239), Newry Farmer Charolais 266k at £630 (237), Banbridge Farmer Angus 376k at £820, Ballyholland Farmer Limousin 322k at £780, Banbridge Farmer Angus 274k at £760, Angus 404k at £750, Banbridge Farmer Angus 408k at £720, Kilkeel Farmer Simmental 284k at £715, Banbridge Farmer Angus 316k at £700, Newry Farmer Charolais 362k at £700, Limousin 280k at £695, Limousin 380k at £690.

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn Farmer FCK 670k at £930, FCK 602k at £920, Ballyward Farmer Blue 604k at £860, Killallen Farmer Friesian 682k at £840, Mayobridge Farmer Blue 462k at £760, Lisburn Farmer Hol 650k at £690,

Dairy Cows

Dairy Cow’s Topped £2000, £1940, £1550, £1500, £1420,

Store Heifers: Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 540k at £1240 (230), Ballyholland Farmer Limousin 440k at £950 (216), Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 520k at £1110 (214), Ballyholland Farmer Limousin 376k at £790 (211), Rathfriland Farmer Blue 538k at £1080 (201), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 540k at £1240, Charolais 520k at £1110, Blue 538k at £1080, Ballyholland Farmer Limousin 440k at £950, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin 520k at £920, Friesian 470k at £820, Ballyholland Farmer Limousin 376k at £790,

Bullocks: Dromore Farmer Charolais 566k at £1320 (234), Jerrettspass Farmer Charolais 442k at £990 (224), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 474k at £1030 (217), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 474k at £1030 (217), Jerrettspass Farmer Blue 384k at £830 (216), Ballyroney Farmer Blue 706k at £1470, Blue 694k at £1440, Dromara Farmer Charolais 566k at £1320, Dromara Farmer Simmental 570k at £1220, Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 564k at £1170, Shorthorn 556k at £1090, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 474k at £1030, Rathfriland Farmer Blue 474k at £1030, Ballyward Farmer Hereford 514k at £1030, Friesian 544k at £1010, Crossmaglen Farmer Friesian 526k at £1000, Jerrettspass Farmer Angus 518k at £1000,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and Lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes sold to a flying trade this week again. A Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £5.51 a kilo for 18.7kg at £103, Fat ewes topped at £188 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge Farmer. More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £135 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Castlewellan Farmer 18.7k at £103, Ballynahinch farmer: 19k at £103, Warrenpoint Farmer 14kg at £75.

Hoggets: Poyntzpass Farmer 31k at £124.5, Dromore Farmer 31.7k at £119, Poyntzpass Farmer 32k at £119, Loughbrickland Farmer 24.9k at £118, Ballynahinch Farmer 28.5k at £117, Katebridge Farmer 23k at £116, Dromara Farmer 25.8kg at £115.5, 32k at £115, Poyntzpass Farmer 24.5k at £115.

FAT EWES : Banbridge farmer: £188, Dromara farmer: £166, Rathfriland farmer: £156, Annaclone farmer: £139, Kilkeel farmer: £138, Ballynahinch Farmer £134, Annaclone Farmer £133, Dromara Farmer £131, Hilltown Farmer at £126, Dromara Farmer at £121,

FAT RAMS: Hilltown Farmer £150, Downpatrick Farmer £130, Ballynahinch Farmer £80.