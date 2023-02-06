In the fatstock ring 372 lots listed sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2244 for an 850kg Charolais to £264 per 100kg this was followed by an 830kg Limousin to £2182.90 at £263 per 100kg and selling to a top price per kilo of £270 for a 780kg Daq to £2106.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1863 for a 690kg Limousin to £270 with a 670kg Charolais selling to a top of 271 per 100kg to £1815.70.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to a high of £1571.40 for an 810kg to £194 with an 820kg Friesian selling to £1541.60 at £188 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £2160 for a 1080kg Charolais to £200 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to a top of £290 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin to £1711 and selling to £2178.90 per head.

Friesian steers sold to £1721.90 for a 670kg to £257 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin to £1600.80.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2150 for a 770kg Charolais (£279) selling to £291 per 100kg for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980.

Forward lots sold to £1650 for a 550kg Charolais (£300) with a 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298).

Friesian steers sold to £1320 for a 565kg (£233) with a 545kg to £1250 (£229).

Med weights sold to £1490 for a 500kg Charolais (£298) 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£289) and 490kg Charolais to £1410 (£287).

Smaller sorts sold to £1050 for a 340kg Limousin (£309).

Heavy heifers sold to £1900 for a 715kg Charolais (£265) and selling to £283 per 100kg for a 650kg Charolais to £1840.

Forward lots sold to £1820 for a 555kg Simmental (£328) with a 515kg Charolais to £1490 (£289) and a 585kg Limousin to £1840 (£283).

Med weights sold to £1500 for a 480kg Charolais (£312) with a 495kg Charolais to £1470 (£297).

Smaller sorts sold to £1210 for a 380kg Charolais £318) with a 390kg Simmental to £1200 (£307).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to an outstanding demand with a 450kg Charolais selling to £1800 (£400) 360kg Charolais to £1430 (£397) and 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) with all those top quality lots selling from £300 to £400 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1310 for a 455kg Charolais (£288) with a 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) and a 310kg Limousin to £1000 (£322).

Breeding bulls sold to £1760 for a young Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £2300 and £2110.

Suckler outfits sold to £2028.

Incalf cows sold to £1520.

Young bull calves sold to £450 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £310 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1000 for Limousin and £940 for Aberdeen Angus.

Female lumps sold to £810 twice for Simmentals.

Leading prices for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 570kg Limousin to £272 (£1550.40) Enniskillen producer 670kg Charolais to £271 (£1815.70) and 550kg Limousin to £271 (£1490.50) Keady producer 690kg Limousin to £270 (£1863) Castlederg producer 780kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £270 (£2106) Lisnaskea producer 850kg Charolais to £264 (£2244) Clogher producer 830kg Limousin to £263 (£2182.90) Enniskillen producer 680kg Charolais to £258 (£1754.40) Lisnaskea producer 700kg Limousin to £258 (£1806) Clogher producer 840kg Limousin to £258 (£2167.20) Augher producer 720kg Charolais to £257 (£1740.80) Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £256 (£1740.80) Rosslea producer 540kg Charolais to £256 (£1382.40) Kesh producer 570kg Limousin to £254 (£1447.80) Clogher producer 680kg Charolais to £253 (£1720.40) Tempo producer 600kg Limousin to £252 (£1512) and Plumbridge producer 580kg Limousin to £252 (£1461.60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £218 to £250 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £185 to £214 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £176 to £194 per 100kg to £1571.40 per head for an 810kg to £194 with an 820kg to £1541.60 at £188 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £124 to £158 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Augher producer 1080kg Charolais to £200 (£2160) Omagh producer 940kg Charolais to £198 (£1861.20) Ballygawley producer 980kg Simmental to £194 (£1901.20) Beragh producer 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £193 (£1872.10) Tassagh producer 850kg Charolais to £188 (£1598) Sixmilecross producer 950kg Hereford to £186 (£1767) Greencastle producer 900kg Simmental to £184 (£1656) and Lisnaskea producer 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £170 (£1462).

Fat steers

Limm steers sold to £290 per 100kg. for 590kg. Simmental steers sold to £258 per 100kg for 750kg to £1935. Friesian steers sold to £257 for 670kg (£1721.90) to £2359.50 per head for a 1210kg to £195 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £254 per 100kg for 470kg. Hereford steers sold to £252 per 100kg to £2080.80 per head for 1020kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £248 per 100kg for 520kg to £1963.50 per head for an 850kg to £231). Fleckvieh steers sold to £246 per 100kg for 750kg. Stabiliser steers sold to £236 for 690kg

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £276 for 580kg (£1600.80); Charolais heifers sold to £268 for 680kg (£1822.40); Belgian Blues sold to £258 for 580kg (£1496.40); Montbeliarde heifers sold to £244 for 610kg (£1488.40); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £236 for 640kg (£1561.60) Friesian heifers sold to £226 for 630kg (£1423.80) and Hereford heifers sold to £224 for 670kg (£1500.80).

Store bullocks (270 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to a top of £2150 per head for a 770kg Charolais (£279) and selling to a top price of £291 per 100 kg for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1980 with other quality lots selling from £266 to £290 per 100kg for a 695kg Charolais to £2020.

Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 590kg Charolais (£290 ) and £1650 for a 550kg Charolais (£300) with a 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298).

Friesian steers sold to £1320 for a 565kg to £233) with a 545kg to £1250 (£229).

Leading prices: G Glendenning Fivemiletown 770kg Charolais to £2150 (£279) and 725kg Charolais to £2070 (£285) C Kelly Dungannon 790kg Charolais to £2130 (£269) 770kg Charolais to £2130 (£276) 700kg Charolais to £1970 (£281) and 700kg Charolais to £1930 (£275) F McCaughey Clogher 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £2050 (£284) 745kg Charolais to £2040 (£274) and 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1970 (£291) A McCarney Moy 695kg Charolais to £2020 (£290) and 730kg Charolais to £1950 (£267) R Hall Fivemiletown 700kg Charolais to £2000 (£285) and 730kg Charolais to £1970 (£270) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1990 (£286) 720kg Limousin to £1940 (£269) 685kg Charolais to £1920 (£280) and 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1920 (£266) K Quinn Donaghmore 700kg Limousin to £1940 (£277) B Daly Armagh 720kg Limousin to £1920 (£266) I Henderson Lisbellaw £685kg Charolais to £1900 (£277) Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 590kg Charolais (£290) 550kg Charolais to £1650 (£300) and a 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) for an Armagh producer. J Carrothers Fivemiletown 515kg Limousin to £1510 (£293) and 590kg Limousin to £1470 (£249) B Daly Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1510 (£269) and 575kg Charolais to £1490 (£259) N Cochrane Portadown 515kg Limousin to £1500 (£291) and 525kg Limousin to £1500 (£285) and W H Farms Newtownstewart 530kg Limousin to £1500 (£283) with a selection of Friesian steers from same producer selling to £1320 for 565kg (£233) 580kg to £1310 (£226) 545kg to £1250 (£229) 570kg to £1240 (£217) 585kg to £1230 (£210) and 580kg to £1200 (£207).

Med weight 410kg to £500kg

A very brisk demand in this section with a 500kg Charolais selling to £1490 (£298) and a 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) other quality lots selling from £253 to £289 per 100kg.

Leading prices: T Grew Corranny 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) and 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£289) R Pike Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1410 (£287) 465kg Limousin to £1260 (£271) 435kg Limousin to £1240 (£285) and 455kg Limousin to £1230 (£270) B Daly Armagh 475kg Charolais to £1390 (£292) Kinawley producer 490kg Limousin to £1380 (£281) 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£272) K Harley Plumbridge 490kg Limousin to £1370 (£279) 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£280) and 485kg Limousin to £1230 (£253) A Wright Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £1340 (£279) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1330 (£283) and 470kg Charolais to £1230 (£261) A O'Gara Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1300 (£276) N Henderson Fintona 490kg Simmental to £1280 (£261) B Howell Fivemiletown 465kg Charolais to £1280 (£275) and M J Parr Aughnacloy 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£272) and 440kg Charolais to £1220 (£277).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Fermanagh producer 340kg Limousin to £1050 (£309) W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 350kg Belgian Blue to £690. J B Johnston Armagh 305kg Friesian to £560 and 290kg Friesian to £460.

Store heifers (151 lots)

Demand remains strong in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1900 for a 715kg Charolais (£265) for a Pomeroy producer with a 650kg Charolais selling to £1840 (£283) for a Ballygawley producer other quality lots selling from £255 to £282 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1820 for a 555kg Simmental (£328) for a Fintona producer with a 515kg Charolais to £1490 (£289) and a 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£283) for an Eskra producer.

Leading prices: P McAleer Pomeroy 715kg Charolais to £1900 (£265) and 640kg Charolais to £1720 (£268) G Black Ballygawley 650kg Charolais to £1840 (£283) 675kg Charolais to £1800 (£266) and 685kg Charolais to £1750 (£255) D Hume Strabane 670kg Limousin to £1840 (£274) and 600kg Limousin to £1680 (£280) J McClean Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1730 (£279) and 625kg Charolais to £1700 (£280) C Donnelly Fintona 610kg Limousin to £1720 (£282) R J Crawford Augher 605kg Limousin to £1700 (£281) 650kg Charolais to £1700 (£261) 620kg Charolais to £1680 (£271) G J McKenna Clogher 635kg Limousin to £1660 (£261) D McCaffery Clogher 635kg Charolais to £1640 (£258) Forward lots sold to £1820 for a 555kg Simmental (£328) for J A Henry Fintona. C Donnelly Eskra 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£283) 560kg Limousin to £1570 (£280) and 565kg Limousin to £1560 (£276) S Elliott Florencecourt 585kg Charolais to £1600 (£273) 525kg Charolais to £1530 (£291) 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268) 515kg Charolais to £1490 (£289) and 540kg Charolais to £1430 (£264) R J Crawford Augher 590kg Charolais to £1590 (£269) 570kg Charolais to £1580 (£277) and 580kg Charolais to £1580 (£272) and E Beattie Brookeborough 570kg Charolais to £1460 (£256) and 590kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£234).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very lively demand in this section with L J Gray Newtownbutler selling a 480kg Charolais to £1500 (£312) M/S C and R Graham Enniskillen sold a 495kg Charolais to £1470 (£297) S Elliott Florencecourt 495kg Charolais to £1470 (£297) V McGee Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) J Leitch Castlederg 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) A Boyd Tempo 495kg Charolais to £1410 (£285) and 465kg Charolais to £1320 (£284) Ballygawley producer 475kg Sal. to £1350 (£284) and 480kg Simmental to £1310 (£273) P Dobbs Carrickmore 490kg Limousin to £1330 (£271) M/S J J and J Elliott Corranny 440kg Limousin to £1320 (£300) 460kg Limousin to £1310 (£284) and 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280) B Howell Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £1310 (£294) and 490kg Charolais to £1290 (£263) M McGuigan Dungannon 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1310 (£284) J Primrose Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1300 (£262) G J McKenna Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1300 (£260) D McCrystal Ballygawley 455kg Charolais to £1290 (£283) and A and M Smyton Tempo 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Primrose Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £1210 (£318) Enniskillen producer 390kg Simmental to £1200 (£307) and 360kg Charolais to £1150 (£319) M/S J J and J Elliott Corranny 385kg Limousin to £1140 (£296) J McCrystal Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £1060 (£275) and 370kg Limousin to £1050 (£283) S Elliott Florencecourt 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£312) C and R Graham Enniskillen 320kg Charolais to £940 (£294) and 370kg Stabiliser to £880. K Lynch Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £890. A and M Smyton Tempo 395kg Simmental to £850. J Trainor Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £840. Enniskillen producer 350kg Stabiliser to £830 and 340kg Limousin to £820.

Weanlings (300 lots)

An exceptional demand in this section with fierce competition reported for a lot of show type lots on offer and selling from £300 to a high of £400 per 100kg).

R McNamee Newtownstewart sold a 450kg Charolais to £1800 (£400); Brian Quinn Dungannon sold 360kg Charolais to £1430 (£397); D McKenna Clogher sold a 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) with all those top quality lots selling from £300 plus per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1310 for a 455kg Charolais (£288) to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £990 and a 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£322) with a 370kg Limousin to £1180 (£319).

Leading prices

Steers and bulls

R McNamee Newstewart 450kg Charolais to £1800 (£400) D McKenna Clogher 465kg Limousin to £1750 (£376) 485kg Charolais to £1630 (£336) 445kg Charolais to £1500 (£337) 455kg Charolais to £1490 (£327) 465kg Limousin to £1400 (£301) 375kg Charolais to £1400 (£373) 435kg Limousin to £1370 (£315) 390kg Charolais to £1340 (£343) and 385kg Charolais to £1300 (£337) B Quinn Dungannon 405kg Charolais to £1500 (£370) 360kg Charolais to £1430 (£397) 385kg Charolais to £1350 (£350) 425kg Charolais to £1340 (£315) 420kg Charolais to £1320 (£314) 400kg Charolais to £1320 (£330) and 405kg Limousin to £1300 (£321) N J Collins Lisnaskea 500kg Limousin to £1350 (£270) J Callaghan Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £1290 (£330) and E Murray Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1290 (£280).

Weanling heifers

J Callaghan Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1310 (£288) Trevor Smyth Dromore 415kg Charolais to £1270 (£306) Tempo producer 415kg Limousin to £1220 (£294) and 400kg Limousin to £1130 (£282) and 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) D L Stinson Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £1200 (£307) 370kg Limousin to £1180 (£319) 360kg Charolais to £1090 (£302) and 365kg Limousin to £970 (£265) Pat Cassidy Augher 385kg Charolais to £1140 (£296) and 345kg Limousin to £1010 (£292) P J Corrigan Dungannon 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285) and 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) J Rafferty Pomeroy 400kg Charolais to £1010 (£252) L Hawkes Omagh 310kg Charolais to £1000 (£322) S McGovern Kinawley 390kg Simmental to £980 (£251) E McMenamin Kesh 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £970 (£294) R Pollock Lisburn 400kg Simmental to £970 (£242) E Murray Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £970 (£289) and Enniskillen producer 310kg Limousin to £950 (£306).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good supply this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2300, £2000, £1900, and £1800. Fermanagh producer £2110 and £1680 for calved heifers. Trillick producer £2050, £2010 and £1900 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1850 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1650 and £1580 for calved heifers.

Breeding bulls

Kinawley producer £1760 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 02.06.2021)

Suckler cows and calves

A good steady demand in this section with a Derrylin producer selling a heifer and bull calf to £2080 and a second calver with a heifer calf to £1700. Fivemiletown producer £1720 for second calver with bull calf. Maguiresbridge producer £1460 for heifer and bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold £1520, £1300 and £1000. Tempo producer £1480 and £1460. Coalisland producer £1140. Dungannon producer £1100. Omagh producer £1050.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A smaller entry sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £450 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus to D Jones Moneymore. £400 for a Charolais went to S Foy Fivemiletown. P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £355 for Charolais; T Elliott Newtownbutler £270, £245 for Aberdeen Angus; A Liggett Clogher £255, £240, £230 and £215 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £250 for Aberdeen Angus and V and B Hall Fivemiletown £250 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £310 for Charolais; T Elliott Newtownbutler £245 and £175 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £210 for Hereford and £210 for Belgian Blue and V and B Hall Fivemiletown £180 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

P J Gilleese Kinawley £1000 for Limousin £940 for Aberdeen Angus and £750 for Speckled Park; B Warnock Tempo £890 for Limousin; P Mohan Rosslea £860 for Limousin; E O'Hagan Eskra £770 for Simmental and £620 for Hereford; A and A Maguire Rosslea £750, £700 and £480 for Limousins; K Moore £700 for Charolais and £660 for Irish Moilie; G Foster Kinawley £690 and £640 for Aberdeen Angus and R Pollock Lisburn £490 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps