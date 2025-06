Dairy cows selling to a top of £2550 at Rathfriland Co-op

Good show of cattle in town on Friday at Rathfriland Mart, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £640 for Hereford heifer calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1290 for a 494kg from a Kilkeel farmer.

Fat cows topped £1740 for 748kg Charolais.

Dairy heifers topped at £2550.

Rathfriland Mart

Cow and calves topped £2120.

Heifers topped £1530 for 462kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1610 for 628kg Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £540, Lisburn farmer Simmental at £490, Belgian Blue at £440, Hereford at £430, Simmental at £420, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £400, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £390 and Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £385.

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Hereford at £640, Hereford at £580, Shorthorn at £520, Aberdeen Angus at £490, Dromore farmer Piemontese at £400, Newry farmer Simmental at £400, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue at £385, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Belgian Blue at £360 and Corbet farmer Shorthorn at £350.

Weanling

Male calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 494k at £1290, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 464k at £1280, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 328k at £1230, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 444k at £1220, Ballyward farmer Charolais 326k at £1190, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 476k at £1170, Ballyward farmer Limousin 338k at £1170, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 470k at £1140, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 372k at £1130 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £1130.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 340k at £1190, Newry farmer Limousin 414k at £1100, Ballyward farmer Limousin 350k at £1100, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k at £1030, Ballyward farmer Limousin 282k at £1000, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 316k at £910, Aberdeen Angus 294k at £860, Newry farmer Limousin 354k at £850 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 250k at £850.

Fat cows

Dromara farmer Charolais 748k at £1740, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 828k at £1600, Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue 830k at £1490, Dromara farmer Charolais 488k at £1490, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 708k at £1430, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 530k at £780, Leitrim farmer Friesian 598k at £650 and Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 390k at £540.

Dairy heifers

Tandragee farmer Holstein at £2550, Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2400, Holstein at £2200, Holstein at £2150, Holstein at £2150, Tandragee farmer Holstein at £2100 and Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2050, Holstein at £2050, Holstein at £2050, Holstein at £2045.

Cows and calves

Kilkeel farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £2120, Simmental cow and Simmental calf at £2040 and Mayobridge farmer Limousin cow and Limousin at £1920.

Heifers

Dromara farmer Limousin 462k at £1530, Limousin 444k at £1500, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 504k at £1440, Dromore farmer Limousin 402k at £1320, Dromara farmer Limousin 460k at £1250, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 458k at £1240, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £1230, Aberdeen Angus 422k at £1230, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 494k at £1190 and Dromara farmer Limousin 350k at £1180.

Bullocks

Clough farmer Charolais 628k at £1610, Leitrim farmer Hereford 512k at £1560, Clough farmer Limousin 626k at £1500, Charolais 616k at £1500, Limousin 568k at £1470, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 490k at £1460, Clough farmer Limousin 582k at £1440, Leitrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 478k at £1420, Castlewellan farmer Montbelairde 518k at £1400 and Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 494k at £1380.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Armagh farmer topped the sale at £7.68 a kilo for 17kg at £130.50.

Fat ewes topped at £182.

More ewes over the £168 mark this week with plainer ewes from £114 to £158.

Spring lambs

Kilkeel farmer 28k at £155, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £154, Katesbridge farmer 27.7k at £153, Kilkeel farmer 25.5k at £151, Portadown farmer 32.5k at £150, Ballynahinch farmer 24k at £149, Rathfriland farmer 25.4k at £149, Kilkeel farmer 24k at £148, Cabra farmer 24k at £145.50 and Waringstown farmer 23k at £142.

Fat ewes

Ballynahinch farmer at £182, Rathfriland farmer at £168, Castlewellan farmer at £158, Hilltown farmer at £150, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Kilkeel farmer at £140, Banbridge farmer at £135, at £133, Ballyward farmer at £122 and Banbridge farmer at £114.

Fat rams

Waringstown farmer at £235 and Kilkeel farmer at £190.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.