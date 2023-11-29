Dairy cows selling to a top price of £2340 at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
William Doherty, Strabane 605k £1680; 635k £1670; 805k £2080, Armagh producer 510k £1430; 625k £1590; 420k £1160, R Bradley, Greencastle 525k £1430; 390k £1150, C Cairns, Fyfin 480k £1460; 565k £1520; 460k £1260, E Armstrong, Fintona 510k £1310; 620k £1550; 575k £1450, P O’Hagan, Eskra 545k £1360; 640k £1600, J M Rodgers, Beragh 520k £1290, William Buchannon, Killyclooney 725k £1760, K Doherty, Strabane 780k £1810, T R Gilmore, Dromore 430k £1110 and N Melaugh, Strabane 470k £1190.
Heifers
Noel Tierney, Dungannon 510k £1400; 560k £1440; 555k £1400, E Donnelly, Dromore 540k £1450; 505k £1350; 520k £1380; 560k £1430, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 545k £1430; 470k £1330, C O’Hagan, Eskra 515k £1300, M Bradley, Gorticastle 575k £1440; 495k £1290, A McFarland, Mountjoy 505k £1260; 515k £1250, S McNeilis, Beragh 435k £1290; 440k £1290; 400k £1110, T R Gilmore, Dromore 480k £1360, M Brogan, Glenhull 435k £1200; 470k £1260; 490k £1310, Anna O’Neill, Carrickmore 405k £1080; 460k £1210, Jas Hamilton, Urney 425k £1140 and M Donnelly, Strabane 375k £960.
Fat cows
P J Thompson, Drumquin 450k £214; 500k £184, E Loughran, Drumnakilly 710k £170, A Beacom, Kesh 700k £164; 840k £160, B McKenna, Newtownstewart 600k £159 and N Curley, Claudy 740k £157.
Friesian cows
F McGarvey, Dunmoyle 570k £186, P J Donnelly, Beragh 570k £181, N Jack, Mountjoy 590k £178, J McAleer, Fecarry 590k £175, William Keys, Lack 610k £144; 590k £137 and M Bogan, Seskinore 670k £137.
Dairy cows
Jas Cummings, Castlederg £2340; £2060 and £2000 calved heifers, M King, Drumquin £2040; £2000 and £1960 calved heifers, N, Jackson, Dromore £1900 (2) calved heifer and A McGovern, Fivemiletown £1900 and £1860 calved heifers.
Weanlings
L Monaghan, Ederney £700 Limousin heifer, J Gallogley, Ederney £670 Limousin bull, William McKay, Castlederg £680 Fleckvieh, P McMenamin Envagh £650 and £630 Belgian Blue bulls, V McFarland, Ballygawley £600 Charolais bull, M Maguire, Leggs PO £570 Aberdeen Angus bull and, S Dooher, Strabane £560 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Dropped calves
J Sawyers, Sixmilecross £485 (2) Aberdeen Angus heifers; £455 (2) Aberdeen Angus Bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £470 Limousin heifer; £390 Limousin bull, K Latimer, Trillick £430; £425 and £410 Hereford Bulls, N Barton, Beragh £390 Belgian Blue bull; £390 B Blue heifer, R Fraser, Kesh £380 and £350 Charolais Bulls, R Graham, Trillick £380 Belgian Blue bull, William Whitton, Castlederg £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £370 Belgian Blue bull and D Scott, Omagh £365 Fleckvieh bull.