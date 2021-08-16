Dairy cows selling to £2030 at Clogher Mart

In the fatstock ring 315 lots listed produced a very strong demand.

This week beef cows sold to a top price of £1613.20 for a 740kg Charolais to £218 per 100kg with a 750kg Limousin selling to £1590 at £212 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1409.40 for a 580kg Belgian Blue to £243 per 100kg with a 580kg Limousin to £1287.60 at £222 per 100kg Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1018.40 for a 760kg at £134.

Fat bulls sold to £1813.50 for a 1170kg Simmental to £155 reaching a top of £160 per 100kg for a 1120kg Charolais at £1792.

Fat steers sold to £218 for a 670kg Simmental to £1460.60.

Fat heifers sold to £222 for a 600kg Limousin to £1332.

In the store rings dairy cows sold to £2030, £2020 and £1970.

Suckler cows to £1900, £1880 and £1860.

In calf heifers to £1920 and £1700 twice.

Breeding bulls to £1910 for pedigree registered Limousin weanling heifers to £990 for a 420kg Charolais (£235) with a 320kg Limousin to £860 (£268).

Weanling males to £1290 for a 565kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£228) with a 390kg Charolais to £1160 (£297).

Dropped calves males to £535 for Charolais heifer.

Calves to £490 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps to £790 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps to £725 for Charolais.

Store heifers heavies to £1680 for a 695kg Limousin (£242) reaching £255 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £1670.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 585kg Limousin (£253) reaching £256 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin to £1460.

Med weights sold to £1200 for a 500kg Charolais (£248).

Smaller sorts to £960 for a 365kg Charolais (£263).

Store bullocks heavies sold to £1960 for a 830kg Charolais (£236) reaching £249 per 100kg for a 685kg Limousin to £1710.

Forward lots sold to £1360 for a 520kg Charolais (£261) 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£255) and a £1320 for a 520kg Charolais (£254).

Med weights sold to £1290 for a 475kg Charolais (£271) reaching £281 per 100kg for Blonde d’Aquitaine 445kg Limousin to £1250.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Tempo producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £243 (£1409.40) Pomeroy producer 580kg Limousin to £222 (£1287.60) Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £218 (£1613.20) Dungannon producer 750kg Limousin to £212 (£1590) Fivemiletown producer 660kg Charolais to £211 (£1392.60) Swatragh producer 660kg Limousin to £208 (£1372.80) Tempo producer 550kg Charolais to £206 (£1133) Clogher producer 690kg Charolais to £202 (£1393.80) Ballygawley producer 510kg Charolais to £200 (£1020) Strabane producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £198 (£1128.60) Carrickmore producer 680kg Charolais to £195 (£1326) Clogher producer 790kg Charolais to £195 (£1540.50) Augher producer 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £195 (£1150.50) Armagh producer 650kg Charolais to £194 (£1261) Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £194 (£1144.60) Clogher producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £190 (£1216) Lisnaskea producer 670kg Limousin to £190 (£1273) Maghera producer 690kg Limousin to £194 (£1304.10) Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £188 (£1353.60) and Bellanaleck producer 550kg Limousin to £188 (£1034).

Other quality lots sold from £168 to £186 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £137 to £165 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £134 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £70 to £97 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Keady producer 1120kg Charolais to £160 (£1792) Tempo producer 800kg Charolais to £160 (£1280) Fivemiletown producer 1060kg Charolais to £158 (£1674.80) Bellanaleck producer 970kg Charolais to 158 £(1532.60) Mackin producer 1170kg Simmental to £155 (£1813.50) Lisnaskea producer 910kg Charolais to £140 (£1274) Trillick producer 780kg Charolais to £136 (£1060.80) and Clogher producer 790kg Simmental to £130 (£1027).

Fat steers

670kg Simmental to £218 (£1460.60) 630kg Charolais to £216. 590kg Charolais to £212. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £210. 520kg Hereford to £210. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £210. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £208. 570kg Limousin to £206. 660kg Hereford to £204. 760kg Limousin to £203. 640kg Montbeliarde to £199.

Friesians sold from £156 to £182 per 100kg for 650kg (£1183)

Fat heifers

570kg Limousin to £216 (£1231.20) 410kg Belgian Blue to £216. 600kg Limousin to £212. 520kg Limousin to £212. 590kg Limousin to £210. 570kg Simmental to £208. 540kg Limousin to £203. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £201. 670kg Hereford to £195 and 600kg Hereford to £190. Friesians sold from £120 to £162 per 100kg

Store bullocks (339 lots)

An excellent entry this week again sold easily to a very keen demand with heavy lots selling to £1960 for a 830kg Charolais (£236) and a 685kg Limousin to £1710 (£249) for R B Woods Tempo. T McGleenan Dungannon sold an 800kg Charolais to £1900 (£237) 735kg Charolais to £1770 (£241) 750kg Charolais to £1750 (£233) and a 700kg Charolais to £1700 (£236) Armagh producer 800kg Limousin to £1880 (£235) 770kg Limousin to £1830 (£237) 765kg Limousin to £1790 (£234) and 710kg Limousin to £1740 (£245) E Telford Armagh 700kg Charolais to £1730 (£247) and 710kg Charolais to £1680 (£236) T A Willis Dungannon 705kg Simmental to £1720 (£244) and 695kg Limousin to £1680 (£242) Dungannon producer 695kg Charolais to £1710 (£246) and 705kg Charolais to £1700 (£241) M Kells Portadown 700kg Charolais to £1700 (£243) 725kg Charolais to £17000 (£243) and 735kg Charolais to £1690 (£230) E Morton Armagh 730kg Charolais to £1690 (£231) Forward lots F McCaughey Clogher 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£255) and 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£249) R Moore Victoria Bridge 520kg Charolais to £1360 (£261) 520kg Charolais to £1320 (£254) and 520kg Charolais to £1300 (£250) and M Davidson Cookstown 510kg Charolais to £1210 (£237).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

B Quinn Dungannon 475kg Charolais to £1290 (£271) 445kg Limousin to £1250 (£281) and 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£275) R J Moore Victoria Bridge 470kg Charolais to £1260 (£268) P Cassidy Augher 480kg Charolais to £1260 (£260) and 470kg Charolais to £1120 (£238) G McStay Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1250 (£260) 480kg Limousin to £1230 (£256) 480kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1210 (£252) and 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) J Coary Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1230 (£262) B Barnett Clogher 480kg Limousin to £1200 (£250) and 495kg Limousin to £1120 (£231) H G Mellon Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1200 (£250) F McCaughey Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£239) and 460kg Charolais to £1140 (£248) M Davidson Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1160 (£232) KA Tubman Maguiresbridge 440kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1160 (£263) and M/S G and G Warrington Rosslea 485kg Charolais to £1120 (£231).

Store heifers (200 lots)

A good turnout this week again returned a strong demand with heavy lots selling to £1680 for a 695kg Limousin (£242) with an 800kg Charolais to £1500 (£182 ) for F O’Neill Stewartstown S Keys Clogher 655kg Limousin to £1670 (£255) 650kg Charolais to £1600 (£246) and 780kg Limousin to £1590 (£204) Wm Martin Caledon 645kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1620 (£251) and 665kg Limousin to £1620 (£243) M/S O and A McGready Dungannon 645kg Charolais to £1460 (£226) 605kg Charolais to £1390 (£230) and 600kg Charolais to £1350 (£225) M McGirr Tempo 615kg Simmental to £1420 (£231) W R Hughes Pomeroy 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£206) and 620kg Charolais to £1370 (£221) Forward lots sold £1480 for a 585Kg Limousin (£253) and 580kg Limousin to £1450 (£250) for Wm. Martin Caledon. M/S O and A McGready Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1460 (£256) B Barrett Trillick 560kg Charolais to £1420 (£253) 555kg Limousin to £1360 (£245) and 575kg Charolais to £1360 (£236) and M G Donnelly Augher 575kg Limousin to £1400 (£243).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

M McGirr Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1200 (£248) 485kg Charolais to £1180 (£243) 500kg to £1170 (£234) 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£232) 475kg Charolais to £1050 (£221) 490kg Limousin to £1030 (£210) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£220) J Gallagher Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1190 (£243) M G Donnelly Augher 500kg Limousin to £1170 (£234) 460kg Limousin to £1120 (£243) and 425kg Charolais to £1050 (£247) L Morris Coalisland 480kg Charolais to £1160 (£241) G McCaughey Clogher 495kg Simmental to £1120 (£226) S Gallen Castlederg 495kg Simmental to £1120 (£226) and 470kg Limousin to £1100 (£234) Noel Morrow Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1110 (£236)B Barrett Trillick 475kg Limousin to £1090 (£229) John Straghan Keady 445kg Charolais to £1050 (£236) and E McCaffery Tempo 425kg Charolais to £1000 (£235).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

A F McCardle Middletown 365kg Limousin to £960 (£263) and 360kg Charolais to £940 (£261) E McCaffery Tempo 350kg Charolais to £940 (£268) 385kg Charolais to £910 340kg Charolais to £890, 330kg Charolais to £890, 355kg Charolais to £880, 335kg Charolais to £870, and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. D Gormley Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £940, 365kg Limousin to £920, 400kg Limousin to £820, 380kg Limousin to £800, and 400kg Hereford to £800. M G Donnelly Augher 395kg Limousin to £920. G Clendenning Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £900and 360kg Limousin to £830. S Gallen Castlederg 360kg Charolais to £820.

Weanlings (111 lots)

A very keen demand in this section produced strong returns with steers and bulls selling to £1290 for a 565kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£228) with a 540kg Charolais to £1220 (£226) for a Newtownbutler producer. R Smyton Fivemiletown 435kg Limousin to £1260 (£289) J Conlon Tempo 430kg Limousin to £1160 (£270) and 370kg Charolais to £990 (£267) W H Harkness Crumlin 390kg Charolais to £1160 (£297) 420kg Charolais to £1150 (£274) 465kg Charolais to £1150 (£247) 405kg Charolais to £1100 (£271) 365kg Charolais to £1050 (£287) and 420kg Charolais to £980 (£233) J Gallagher Omagh 395kg Limousin To £1100 (£278) Ballygawley producer 420kg Limousin to £1070 (£254) J A Little Newtownbutler 425kg Charolais to £1050 (£247) John Straghan Keady 440kg Charolais to £1000 (£227) V Mc Farland Ballygawley 405kg Limousin to £980 (£242) and 415kg Charolais to £980 (£236) P J Mullarkey Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £960 (£228) and M and R Kennedy Clogher 385kg Charolais to £950 (£247).

Weanling heifers

E Kyle Sixmilecross 420kg Charolais to £990 (£235) £360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £870 (£241) 395kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £850and 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £760. J Gallagher Omagh 375kg Limousin to £990 (£264) and 320kg Limousin to £860 (£268) P J Mullarkey Fivemiletown 445kg Charolais to £960 (£216) and 390kg Charolais to £790. V McFarland Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £940(£235) S McAloon Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £880and 350kg Limousin to £860 (£245) A Beggan Rosslea 365kg Limousin to £870. M Boyle Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £850 (£254) 330kg Limousin to £820 (£248) ands 310kg Limousin to £720 and J Conlon Tempo 345kg Limousin to £830 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £780.

Dairy cows and heifers

An increased entry this week sold to a very keen demand with a Lisnaskea producer selling a calved heifer to £2030. A Tempo producer sold a calved heifer to £2020. Dungannon producer £1970 and £1760 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1520 for calved heifer. Young maiden heifers sold £560 and £500.

Breeding bulls

Armagh producer £1910 for pedigree registered Limousin (27.08.2019); Tempo producer £1500 for pedigree registered Holstein (26.08.2019) Dungannon producer £1400 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (05.11.2017) Trillick producer £1370 for pedigree registered Charolais (12.06.2020) Co Armagh producer £1130 for pedigree registered Hereford (02.12.2014).

Suckler cows and calves

Another good entry this week again sold easily to a strong demand with A Campbell Ballygawley selling heifers with bull calves to £1900, £1880, and £1860. Rosslea producer £1680 for second calver with Bull Calf. N Burns Newry £1590 for second calver with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1450 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1430 for 2010 cow with bull calf. Fintona producer £1430 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Cookstown producer £1410 for heifer with heifer calf. Lisnaskea producer £1400 for 2015 cow with bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £1070 to £1320. Incalf heifers Augher producer £1920 and £1700 twice for a Belgian Blue a Charolais and a Limousin near note to a pedigree Limousin bull.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A larger entry sold to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £535 for a Charolais to H Crudden Magheraveely. B Reihill Lisnaskea £525 for Limousin; P and M McGirr Augher £450 for Aberdeen Angus and £380 for Limousin Mountain View Farm Ltd. Augher £435, £420, and £400 for Belgian Blues. E Ferry Cookstown £425 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £420 for Limousin; C Gunn Lisnaskea £365 for Limousin; P A Fee Tempo £350 for Aberdeen Angus; A Irwin Fivemiletown £350 for Aberdeen Angus and D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £345 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £490 for Limousin and £460 for Hereford; E Cassidy Rosslea £445 for Limousin; G Sloan Ballygawley £440 for Aberdeen Angus; R J Crawford Augher £440 for Charolais; P Mullan Dungannon £435 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £415 for Charolais; Mountain View Farm Ltd. Augher £400 for Belgian Blue; P J Monaghan Omagh £350 for Limousin and W E L Beacom Lisbellaw £350 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

B Reihill Lisnaskea £790 for Charolais and £735 for Limousin; J Crawford Augher £760 and £550 for Simms. E Smyth Keady £705 for Charolais; KM Moore Augher £680 for Charolais Mountain View Farm Ltd. Augher £620 for Charolais; M F Nugent Dungannon £570 for Charolais and B Cassidy Rosslea £550 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps