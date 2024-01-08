A great entry of 952 cattle for the first sale of 2024 resulted in a very strong demand for a lot of quality stock on offer in all sections.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1914 for an 870kg Limousin to £220 per 100kg followed by an 800kg Limousin to £1760 at £220 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1663-20 with a 560kg Limousin to £1304-80 at £233 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1131-50 for a 730kg to £153 per 100kg others sold from £140 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat bulls sold to £1734 for a 1020kg Simmental to £170 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2352 for a 980kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £300 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2280 for an 855kg Charolais (£266) selling to £304 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2070.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 585kg Charolais (£306) to £320 per 100kg for a 525kg Charolais to £1680.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight steers sold to £1570 for a 490kg Limousin (£320) with a 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318).

Heavy heifers sold to £2000 for a 715kg Limousin (£280) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1830.

Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) with a 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291).

Med weight heifers sold to £1410 for a 500kg Limousin (£282) with a 480kg Charolais to £1380 (£287).

Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 365kg Limousin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1330 for a 395kg Charolais (£336) selling to a high of £400 per 100kg for a 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280.

Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for 445kg Limousin (£296) selling to £363 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1200 with a 285kg Limousin to £1020 (£358).

Dairy cows sold to £2430 and £2350 maiden heifers to £700.

Suckler outfits sold to £2000 and £1860.

Incalf cows and heifers to £1510.

Bull calves sold to £320 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £330 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £940 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £690 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 660kg Charolais to £252 (£1663-20) Portadown producer 560kg Limousin to £233 (£1304-80) Augher producer 550kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1265) Omagh producer 870kg Limousin to £220 (£1914) Mayobridge producer 800kg Limousin to £220 (£1760) Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £220 (£1408) Derrylin producer 690kg Limousin to £218 (£1504-20) Armagh producer 550kg Limousin to £209 (£1149-50) Dungannon producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £208 (£1102-40) Omagh producer 660kg Simmental to £208 (£1372-80) Trillick producer 770kg Simmental to £206 (£1586-20) Ballygawley producer 540kg Limousin to £206 (£1112-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £205 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £196 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1131-50 for a 730kg to £153 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £140 to £151 per 100kg (lots more heavy Friesian cows required to supply a strong demand).

Plainer Friesians sold from £102 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £80 to £96 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Trillick producer 1020kg Simmental to £170 (£1734); Fermanagh producer 870kg Limousin to £155 (£1348-50); Newtownbutler producer 960kg Stabiliser to £155 (£1488); Newtownbutler producer 860kg Limousin to £154 (£1324-40) and Dungannon producer 1000kg Aubrac to £145 (£1450).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £256 per 100kg and £2352 per head. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £270 per 100kg for 710kg (£1917); Limousin steers sold to £243 per 100kg for 860kg to £2089-80); Simmental steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 1030kg to (£ 2451-40) and Friesian steers sold to £216 for 550kg to £1188.

Fat heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Blues heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for 500kg to (£1500); Simmental heifers sold to £270 for a 530kg to (£1431); Limousin heifers sold to £265 for a 560kg to (£1484); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £235 per 100kg for 560kg to (£1316) and Hereford heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £218 per 100kg and Holstein heifers sold to £212 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (140 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section for several pens of quality stock on offer selling to a high of £304 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2070 and selling to £2280 per head for an 855kg Charolais (266) other quality lots sold from £272 to £299 per 100kg.

Heavier ones sold to £2240 for 900kg (£249) with a 905kg Charolais to £2200 (£243).

Forward steers 525kg to 595kg sold to £1790 for a 585kg Charolais (£306) with a 525kg Charolais to £1680 (£320 per 100kg).

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

P Macari Armagh 855kg Charolais to £2280 (£266) J Hackett Eskra 765kg Charolais to £2250 (£294) 795kg Limousin to £2230 (£280) 755kg Limousin to £2160 (£286) 725kg Limousin to £2140 (£276) and 750kg Limousin to £2060 (£274) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 900kg Simmental to £2240 (£249) 905kg Charolais to £2200 (£243) 765kg Charolais to £2070 (£270) and 705kg Charolais to £2020 (£286) H Robinson Portadown 770kg Charolais to £2100 (£272) 715kg Charolais to £2060 (£288) and 695kg Charolais to £2-020 (£290) R Hall Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £2070 (£304) J Devine Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) and 675kg Charolais to £2020 (£299) E Little Brookeborough 695kg Charolais to £2040 (£293) D Kerr Lisnaskea 695kg Charolais to £2020 (£290) and G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 695kg Charolais to £2010 (£289).

Forward steers 525kg to 595kg

H Williamson Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £1790 (£306) 580kg Limousin to £1710 (£295) 580kg Charolais to £1710 (£295) 555kg Charolais to £1700 (£306) and 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) C Kelly Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1700 (£309) 550kg Charolais to £1690 (£307) and 525kg Charolais to £1680 (£320) Enniskillen producer 570kg Charolais to £1670 (£293) 535kg Charolais to £1640 (£306) 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286) and 565kg Charolais to £1550 (£274) M Parr Aughnacloy 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) and P Macari Armagh 595kg Charolais to £1610 (£270).

Med weight steers 375kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality loots selling to £1570 for a 490kg Limousin (£320) with a 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318).

Other quality lots sold from £257 to £314 per 100kg.

Sample prices

J McCrystal Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1570 (£320) 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318) 490kg Limousin to £1540 (£314) 485kg Limousin to £1500 (£309) and 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) W Jordan Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 475kg Charolais to £1460 (£307) and 440kg Charolais to £1270 (£286) M J Parr Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) 440kg Limousin to £1290 (£293) 420kg Limousin to £1260 (£300) 410kg Charolais to £1170 (£285) 375kg Charolais to £1080 (£288) and 385kg Simmental to £1040 (£270) F Boyle Rosslea 465kg Charolais to £1360 (£292) D Burton Cookstown 455kg Belgian Blue to £1270 (£279) and I Rosborough Claudy 385kg Limousin to £990 (£257).

Store heifers (90 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very keen demand for a good selection of quality lots presented and selling to £2000 for a 715kg Limousin (£280) and reaching a high of £303 per 100k for a 600kg Charolais to £1830.

Several other quality lots sold from £242 to £284 per 100kg.

Forward lots 525kg to 595kg

Sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) with a 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291).

Others sold from £246 to £279 per 100kg.

Sample prices:

H Hall Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2000 (£280) R J Crawford Augher 705kg Charolais to £1850 (£262) 710kg Charolais to £1840 (£259) 600kg Charolais to £1820 (£303) 640kg Charolais to £1770 (£276) 665kg Charolais to £1750 (£263) 660kg Charolais to £1740 (£263) 620kg Charolais to £1720 (£279) and 630kg Charolais to £1730 (£274) J A Henry Fintona 650kg Simmental to £1780 (£274) 660kg Simmental to £1730 (£262) and 655kg Simmental to £1730 (£264) R McKenzie Irvinestown 725kg Limousin to £1760 (£242) G Black Ballygawley 615kg Charolais to £1750 (£284) and 620kg Limousin to £1740 (£280) C Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Limousin to £1750 (£263) J McKenzie Cookstown 610kg Charolais to £1720 (£282) and C A Armstrong Dromore 620kg Charolais to £1700 (£274).

Forward heifers 525kg to 595kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) for R J Crawford Augher. G Black Ballygawley 585kg Limousin to £1630 (£278) and 595kg Limousin to £1630 (£274) R Law Lurgan 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291) J McKenzie Cookstown 570kg Charolais to £1510 (£265) and 585kg Charolais to £1440 (£246) and G McKee Clogher 530kg Charolais to £1480 (£279) 535kg Limousin to £1470 (£274) and 535kg Charolais to £1430 (£267).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1410 (£282) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 480kg Charolais to £1380.

Sample prices

D O'Hagan Maghera 500kg Limousin to £1410 (£282) 470kg Limousin to £1320 (£281) and 455kg Charolais to £1250 (£274) F Boyle Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £1380 (£287) and 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) G J McKenna Clogher 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) G Askin Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) J Robson Augher 445kg Limousin to £1270 (£285) B Howell Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1240 (£269) 465kg Bu to £1200 (£258) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080. P Devlin Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1230 (£256) 415kg Charolais to £1050 and 430kg Charolais to £1040. J and J Crawford Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1210 (£254) P Tally Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1170, 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) 410kg Limousin to 31060 and 415kg Limousin to £1040. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore 425kg Simmental to £1000.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

Fermanagh producer 365kg Limousin to £1000. And 330kg Limousin to £900. G Askin Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £930. I Rosborough Claudy 335kg Limousin to £730.

Weanlings (240 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A larger entry this week with a lot of top quality stock on offer producer a very strong demand for all sorts steers and bulls sold to £1330 for a 395kg Charolais (£336) reaching a high of £400 per 100kg for a 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 with a lot of others selling to well over the £300 mark.

Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 445kg Limousin (£296) and selling to £363 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1200 and £358 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1020 with a 300kg Limousin to £1050 (£350).

Other quality lots sold from £280 to £333 per 100kg.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

M Largey Armagh 395kg Charolais to £1330 (£336) 355kg Charolais to £1300 (£366) and 320kg Charolais to £1180 (£368) P M McCallan Carrickmore 415kg Limousin to £1310 (£315) E Cassidy Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £1300 (£351) and 355kg Charolais to £1290 (£363) J Robson Augher 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£400) and 320kg Limousin to £1180 (£368) G Mulholland Aghalee 355kg Limousin to £1270 (£357) J Nugent Dungannon 335kg Limousin to £1270 (£379) B Cassidy Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1260 (£319) and 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£361) D McSorley Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1240 (£314) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 420kg Charolais to £1230 (£293) P Mc Callan Carrickmore 420kg Simmental to £1230 (£293) B McCullagh Greencastle 310kg Charolais to £1210 (£390) 355kg Limousin to £1200 (£338) and 330kg Limousin to £1200 (£363) P Eakin Fivemiletown 325kg Limousin to £1190 (£366) and S McGovern Clogher 450kg Limousin to £1180 (£262).

Weanling heifers

J Nugent Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1320 (£296) and 350kg Limousin to £1020 £291) T Singleton Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £1250 (£324) 435kg Limousin to £1220 (£280) 420kg Limousin to £1080 (£257) and 395kg Limousin to £1020 (£258) O O Hare Mayobridge 330kg Limousin to £1200 (£363) and 285kg Limousin to £1020 (£358) Enniskillen producer 330kg Charolais to £1100 (£333) P McConnell Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1090 (£290) 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) and 360kg Charolais to £1010 (£280) G Mulholland Aghalee 335kg Limousin to £1070 (£319) and 300kg Limousin to £1050 (£350) E Gildernew Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1050 (£291) B McCullagh Greencastle 370kg Limousin to £1040 (£281) and 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£318) P McCallan Carrickmore 340kg Limousin to £1030 (£303) W Armstrong Maguiresbridge 350kg Limousin to £1010 (£288) and M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 360kg Charolais to £1010 (£280).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very keen demand for quality lots on the first day in 2024 with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2430 and £2350. Ballygawley producer £2030 and £1650 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2020 and £1640 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2000 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1600 and £1580 for calved heifers.

Others sold from £1220.

Maiden heifers sold to £700.

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout in this section sold to £2000 for a 2020 cow with bull calf for J Nugent Dungannon. D R Wilson Fermanagh £1860 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. B Murphy Fermanagh £1700 for heifer with heifer calf. Kinawley producer £1550 for 2017 cow with heifer calf.

A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold from £1100 to £1510.

Special entry of incalf heifers for Saturday 13th January.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A keen demand in this section with bull calves selling to £320 for a Belgian Blue for A C Lunny Aghalane. S and A Kelly Tempo £320 and £230 for Aberdeen Angus and £275 for Hereford; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £305 for Belgian Blue and £275 for Aberdeen Angus; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £295 and £275 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £275for Aberdeen Angus; N Hall Fivemiletown £275 for Simmental and £230 x 2 and £220 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £260 for Aberdeen Angus and C A Allen Ballygawley £240 for Aberdeen Angus and £230 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

A C Lunny Aghalane £330 for Belgian Blue; J Ritchie Newtownbutler £320 for Belgian Blue Omagh producer £310, £300, £290 and £280 for Belgian Blues; Dungannon producer £280 and £260 for Limousins; Fivemiletown producer £260 and £240 for Aberdeen Angus and M/S D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £235 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

B Murphy Fermanagh £940 for Limousin £620 and £600 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £840 and £780 for Charolais and £795 and £700 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; M Devine Castlederg £660, £650, £640 and £590 for Limousins; S Johnston Castlewellan £655 and £590 for Charolais; M Murphy Macken £630 for Limousin; I Henderson Lisbellaw 605 for Charolais and £575 for Simmental; M O'Gara Carrickmore £600 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £600 for Limousin and K Woods Keady £590 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps