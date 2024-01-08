Dairy cows selling to £2430 and £2350 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1914 for an 870kg Limousin to £220 per 100kg followed by an 800kg Limousin to £1760 at £220 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1663-20 with a 560kg Limousin to £1304-80 at £233 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1131-50 for a 730kg to £153 per 100kg others sold from £140 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £1734 for a 1020kg Simmental to £170 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2352 for a 980kg Charolais.
Fat heifers sold to £300 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2280 for an 855kg Charolais (£266) selling to £304 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2070.
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 585kg Charolais (£306) to £320 per 100kg for a 525kg Charolais to £1680.
Med weight steers sold to £1570 for a 490kg Limousin (£320) with a 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318).
Heavy heifers sold to £2000 for a 715kg Limousin (£280) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1830.
Forward heifers sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) with a 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291).
Med weight heifers sold to £1410 for a 500kg Limousin (£282) with a 480kg Charolais to £1380 (£287).
Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 365kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1330 for a 395kg Charolais (£336) selling to a high of £400 per 100kg for a 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280.
Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for 445kg Limousin (£296) selling to £363 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1200 with a 285kg Limousin to £1020 (£358).
Dairy cows sold to £2430 and £2350 maiden heifers to £700.
Suckler outfits sold to £2000 and £1860.
Incalf cows and heifers to £1510.
Bull calves sold to £320 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves sold to £330 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £940 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £690 for Limousin
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 660kg Charolais to £252 (£1663-20) Portadown producer 560kg Limousin to £233 (£1304-80) Augher producer 550kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1265) Omagh producer 870kg Limousin to £220 (£1914) Mayobridge producer 800kg Limousin to £220 (£1760) Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £220 (£1408) Derrylin producer 690kg Limousin to £218 (£1504-20) Armagh producer 550kg Limousin to £209 (£1149-50) Dungannon producer 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £208 (£1102-40) Omagh producer 660kg Simmental to £208 (£1372-80) Trillick producer 770kg Simmental to £206 (£1586-20) Ballygawley producer 540kg Limousin to £206 (£1112-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £205 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £196 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1131-50 for a 730kg to £153 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £140 to £151 per 100kg (lots more heavy Friesian cows required to supply a strong demand).
Plainer Friesians sold from £102 to £118 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £80 to £96 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Trillick producer 1020kg Simmental to £170 (£1734); Fermanagh producer 870kg Limousin to £155 (£1348-50); Newtownbutler producer 960kg Stabiliser to £155 (£1488); Newtownbutler producer 860kg Limousin to £154 (£1324-40) and Dungannon producer 1000kg Aubrac to £145 (£1450).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £256 per 100kg and £2352 per head. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £270 per 100kg for 710kg (£1917); Limousin steers sold to £243 per 100kg for 860kg to £2089-80); Simmental steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 1030kg to (£ 2451-40) and Friesian steers sold to £216 for 550kg to £1188.
Fat heifers
British Blues heifers sold to £300 per 100kg for 500kg to (£1500); Simmental heifers sold to £270 for a 530kg to (£1431); Limousin heifers sold to £265 for a 560kg to (£1484); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £235 per 100kg for 560kg to (£1316) and Hereford heifers sold to £224 per 100kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £218 per 100kg and Holstein heifers sold to £212 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (140 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section for several pens of quality stock on offer selling to a high of £304 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £2070 and selling to £2280 per head for an 855kg Charolais (266) other quality lots sold from £272 to £299 per 100kg.
Heavier ones sold to £2240 for 900kg (£249) with a 905kg Charolais to £2200 (£243).
Forward steers 525kg to 595kg sold to £1790 for a 585kg Charolais (£306) with a 525kg Charolais to £1680 (£320 per 100kg).
Leading prices
P Macari Armagh 855kg Charolais to £2280 (£266) J Hackett Eskra 765kg Charolais to £2250 (£294) 795kg Limousin to £2230 (£280) 755kg Limousin to £2160 (£286) 725kg Limousin to £2140 (£276) and 750kg Limousin to £2060 (£274) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 900kg Simmental to £2240 (£249) 905kg Charolais to £2200 (£243) 765kg Charolais to £2070 (£270) and 705kg Charolais to £2020 (£286) H Robinson Portadown 770kg Charolais to £2100 (£272) 715kg Charolais to £2060 (£288) and 695kg Charolais to £2-020 (£290) R Hall Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £2070 (£304) J Devine Dungannon 715kg Charolais to £2050 (£286) and 675kg Charolais to £2020 (£299) E Little Brookeborough 695kg Charolais to £2040 (£293) D Kerr Lisnaskea 695kg Charolais to £2020 (£290) and G and S McCoy Newtownbutler 695kg Charolais to £2010 (£289).
Forward steers 525kg to 595kg
H Williamson Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £1790 (£306) 580kg Limousin to £1710 (£295) 580kg Charolais to £1710 (£295) 555kg Charolais to £1700 (£306) and 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) C Kelly Dungannon 550kg Charolais to £1700 (£309) 550kg Charolais to £1690 (£307) and 525kg Charolais to £1680 (£320) Enniskillen producer 570kg Charolais to £1670 (£293) 535kg Charolais to £1640 (£306) 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) 555kg Limousin to £1590 (£286) and 565kg Charolais to £1550 (£274) M Parr Aughnacloy 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) and P Macari Armagh 595kg Charolais to £1610 (£270).
Med weight steers 375kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality loots selling to £1570 for a 490kg Limousin (£320) with a 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318).
Other quality lots sold from £257 to £314 per 100kg.
Sample prices
J McCrystal Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1570 (£320) 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318) 490kg Limousin to £1540 (£314) 485kg Limousin to £1500 (£309) and 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) W Jordan Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1490 (£298) 475kg Charolais to £1460 (£307) and 440kg Charolais to £1270 (£286) M J Parr Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) 450kg Charolais to £1360 (£302) 440kg Limousin to £1290 (£293) 420kg Limousin to £1260 (£300) 410kg Charolais to £1170 (£285) 375kg Charolais to £1080 (£288) and 385kg Simmental to £1040 (£270) F Boyle Rosslea 465kg Charolais to £1360 (£292) D Burton Cookstown 455kg Belgian Blue to £1270 (£279) and I Rosborough Claudy 385kg Limousin to £990 (£257).
Store heifers (90 lots)
A very keen demand for a good selection of quality lots presented and selling to £2000 for a 715kg Limousin (£280) and reaching a high of £303 per 100k for a 600kg Charolais to £1830.
Several other quality lots sold from £242 to £284 per 100kg.
Forward lots 525kg to 595kg
Sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) with a 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291).
Others sold from £246 to £279 per 100kg.
Sample prices:
H Hall Dungannon 715kg Limousin to £2000 (£280) R J Crawford Augher 705kg Charolais to £1850 (£262) 710kg Charolais to £1840 (£259) 600kg Charolais to £1820 (£303) 640kg Charolais to £1770 (£276) 665kg Charolais to £1750 (£263) 660kg Charolais to £1740 (£263) 620kg Charolais to £1720 (£279) and 630kg Charolais to £1730 (£274) J A Henry Fintona 650kg Simmental to £1780 (£274) 660kg Simmental to £1730 (£262) and 655kg Simmental to £1730 (£264) R McKenzie Irvinestown 725kg Limousin to £1760 (£242) G Black Ballygawley 615kg Charolais to £1750 (£284) and 620kg Limousin to £1740 (£280) C Keys Fivemiletown 665kg Limousin to £1750 (£263) J McKenzie Cookstown 610kg Charolais to £1720 (£282) and C A Armstrong Dromore 620kg Charolais to £1700 (£274).
Forward heifers 525kg to 595kg
Sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) for R J Crawford Augher. G Black Ballygawley 585kg Limousin to £1630 (£278) and 595kg Limousin to £1630 (£274) R Law Lurgan 535kg Charolais to £1560 (£291) J McKenzie Cookstown 570kg Charolais to £1510 (£265) and 585kg Charolais to £1440 (£246) and G McKee Clogher 530kg Charolais to £1480 (£279) 535kg Limousin to £1470 (£274) and 535kg Charolais to £1430 (£267).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1410 (£282) and selling to £287 per 100kg for a 480kg Charolais to £1380.
Sample prices
D O'Hagan Maghera 500kg Limousin to £1410 (£282) 470kg Limousin to £1320 (£281) and 455kg Charolais to £1250 (£274) F Boyle Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £1380 (£287) and 465kg Charolais to £1170 (£251) G J McKenna Clogher 485kg Limousin to £1360 (£280) G Askin Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) J Robson Augher 445kg Limousin to £1270 (£285) B Howell Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1240 (£269) 465kg Bu to £1200 (£258) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080. P Devlin Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1230 (£256) 415kg Charolais to £1050 and 430kg Charolais to £1040. J and J Crawford Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1210 (£254) P Tally Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1170, 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) 410kg Limousin to 31060 and 415kg Limousin to £1040. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore 425kg Simmental to £1000.
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 365kg Limousin to £1000. And 330kg Limousin to £900. G Askin Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £930. I Rosborough Claudy 335kg Limousin to £730.
Weanlings (240 lots)
A larger entry this week with a lot of top quality stock on offer producer a very strong demand for all sorts steers and bulls sold to £1330 for a 395kg Charolais (£336) reaching a high of £400 per 100kg for a 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 with a lot of others selling to well over the £300 mark.
Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 445kg Limousin (£296) and selling to £363 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1200 and £358 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1020 with a 300kg Limousin to £1050 (£350).
Other quality lots sold from £280 to £333 per 100kg.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
M Largey Armagh 395kg Charolais to £1330 (£336) 355kg Charolais to £1300 (£366) and 320kg Charolais to £1180 (£368) P M McCallan Carrickmore 415kg Limousin to £1310 (£315) E Cassidy Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £1300 (£351) and 355kg Charolais to £1290 (£363) J Robson Augher 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£400) and 320kg Limousin to £1180 (£368) G Mulholland Aghalee 355kg Limousin to £1270 (£357) J Nugent Dungannon 335kg Limousin to £1270 (£379) B Cassidy Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1260 (£319) and 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£361) D McSorley Ballygawley 395kg Limousin to £1240 (£314) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 420kg Charolais to £1230 (£293) P Mc Callan Carrickmore 420kg Simmental to £1230 (£293) B McCullagh Greencastle 310kg Charolais to £1210 (£390) 355kg Limousin to £1200 (£338) and 330kg Limousin to £1200 (£363) P Eakin Fivemiletown 325kg Limousin to £1190 (£366) and S McGovern Clogher 450kg Limousin to £1180 (£262).
Weanling heifers
J Nugent Dungannon 445kg Limousin to £1320 (£296) and 350kg Limousin to £1020 £291) T Singleton Ballygawley 385kg Limousin to £1250 (£324) 435kg Limousin to £1220 (£280) 420kg Limousin to £1080 (£257) and 395kg Limousin to £1020 (£258) O O Hare Mayobridge 330kg Limousin to £1200 (£363) and 285kg Limousin to £1020 (£358) Enniskillen producer 330kg Charolais to £1100 (£333) P McConnell Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1090 (£290) 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) and 360kg Charolais to £1010 (£280) G Mulholland Aghalee 335kg Limousin to £1070 (£319) and 300kg Limousin to £1050 (£350) E Gildernew Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £1050 (£291) B McCullagh Greencastle 370kg Limousin to £1040 (£281) and 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£318) P McCallan Carrickmore 340kg Limousin to £1030 (£303) W Armstrong Maguiresbridge 350kg Limousin to £1010 (£288) and M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 360kg Charolais to £1010 (£280).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very keen demand for quality lots on the first day in 2024 with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2430 and £2350. Ballygawley producer £2030 and £1650 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £2020 and £1640 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £2000 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1600 and £1580 for calved heifers.
Others sold from £1220.
Maiden heifers sold to £700.
Suckler cows and calves
A good turnout in this section sold to £2000 for a 2020 cow with bull calf for J Nugent Dungannon. D R Wilson Fermanagh £1860 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. B Murphy Fermanagh £1700 for heifer with heifer calf. Kinawley producer £1550 for 2017 cow with heifer calf.
A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold from £1100 to £1510.
Special entry of incalf heifers for Saturday 13th January.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A keen demand in this section with bull calves selling to £320 for a Belgian Blue for A C Lunny Aghalane. S and A Kelly Tempo £320 and £230 for Aberdeen Angus and £275 for Hereford; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £305 for Belgian Blue and £275 for Aberdeen Angus; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £295 and £275 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £275for Aberdeen Angus; N Hall Fivemiletown £275 for Simmental and £230 x 2 and £220 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £260 for Aberdeen Angus and C A Allen Ballygawley £240 for Aberdeen Angus and £230 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves
A C Lunny Aghalane £330 for Belgian Blue; J Ritchie Newtownbutler £320 for Belgian Blue Omagh producer £310, £300, £290 and £280 for Belgian Blues; Dungannon producer £280 and £260 for Limousins; Fivemiletown producer £260 and £240 for Aberdeen Angus and M/S D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £235 for Hereford.
Reared male lumps
B Murphy Fermanagh £940 for Limousin £620 and £600 for Charolais; G Foster Kinawley £840 and £780 for Charolais and £795 and £700 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; M Devine Castlederg £660, £650, £640 and £590 for Limousins; S Johnston Castlewellan £655 and £590 for Charolais; M Murphy Macken £630 for Limousin; I Henderson Lisbellaw 605 for Charolais and £575 for Simmental; M O'Gara Carrickmore £600 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £600 for Limousin and K Woods Keady £590 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £690, £530, £520 and £480 for Limousins and £590 x 3 for Charolais; M Devine Castlederg £680, £580 and £570 for Limousins and £670 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £650 for Charolais and £600 for Simmental; K Woods Keady £540 for Charolais; D McClean Fivemiletown £450 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus; M Murphy Macken £440 for Hereford and G Foster Kinawley £440 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.