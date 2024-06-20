Dairy farmers across Northern Ireland win Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Milk Quality Awards are a recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies’ milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

Winning a milk quality award is a truly excellent achievement.

The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families across 17 counties north and south who produce milk for the 2bn litres Lakeland Dairies milk pool.

The awards were presented by Edwin Poots MLA, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, together with Lakeland Dairies’ chairman, Niall Matthews, and Group Chief Executive, Colin Kelly, at a special event in Corick House Hotel, Clogher, Co. Tyrone.

Supreme Champions of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards Brian, Gene (snr) and Gene (jnr) McGinnity, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, won the top accolade for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on their farm throughout the past year. The McGinnitys also took home the

>1m Litre Category Winners

Stephen and Mark Montgomery, Drumahoe, Co. Derry/Londonderry, won the >1m litre milk producer category.

Edwin and Gary Bryson, Craigavon, Co. Armagh, were the highly commended runners-up in the >1m litre producer category.

<1m Litre Category Winners

Sean and Ciaran McNaughton, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, won the <1m litre producer category.

Mark Rea, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone, was the highly commended runner-up in the <1m litre producer category.

Best New Entrant

Mark Lewis, Portadown, Co. Armagh, won the Best New Entrant Category, for the high quality of milk he supplies to Lakeland Dairies.

Matthew Adams, Strangford, Co. Down won the inaugural Lakeland Dairies Young Farmer Award, pictured with his partner Rebecca Kennedy and their son Sam, receiving their award from Edwin Poots MLA, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly; Niall Matthews, Chairperson and Colin Kelly, Group CEO, Lakeland Dairies. The award is aimed at recognising the activity and involvement of young farmers in bringing fresh and new ideas to the family farm. The winner receives a bursary to take part in an agricultural study tour of their choice before the end of 2025. (Picture: Rory Geary)

Lakeland Dairies Young Farmer Award

Matthew Adams, Strangford, Co. Down, won the inaugural Lakeland Dairies Young Farmer Award. The award is aimed at recognising the activity and involvement of young farmers in bringing fresh and new ideas to the family farm. The winner receives a bursary to take part in an agricultural study tour of their choice before the end of 2025.

Lakeland Dairies Supreme Milk Quality Champions

The Supreme Champions of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards are Brian and Gene McGinnity, who farm in partnership at Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, winning the top prize for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on their farm throughout the past year. The McGinnitys also took home the <500,000 litre producer category award.

Mark Lewis, Portadown, Co. Armagh was declared Best New Entrant to Dairying in the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards, pictured with his partner Kim Maguire, receiving their award from Edwin Poots MLA, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly; Niall Matthews, Chairperson (left) and Colin Kelly, Group CEO, Lakeland Dairies. (Picture by Rory Geary)

Republic of Ireland Categories

>500,000 Litre Category Winners

Eoin Corrigan, Trim, Co. Meath, won the >500,000 litre producer category award in the Republic of Ireland.

The highly commended runners-up in the >500,000 litre producer category were Oisin and Eamon Gallen, Ramelton, Co. Donegal

<500,000 Litre Category Winners

Brian and Gene McGinnity, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, won the <500,000 litre producer category, and were declared Supreme Champions.

Sean Kiernan, Kilcogy, Co. Longford, was the highly commended runner-up in the <500,000 producer category.

Best New Entrant to Dairying (ROI)

Derek Ray, Moate, Co. Westmeath, was declared winner of the Republic of Ireland Best New Entrant Category for the high quality of milk he supplies to Lakeland Dairies.

Sustainability Award

Ivan Thomas, Rahan, Co. Offaly, won the Lakeland Dairies Sustainability Award for outstanding commitment to sustainable milk production and environmental and economic sustainability.

Lakeland Dairies Chairman, Niall Matthews, paid tribute to the award winners.

“The milk quality awards are a source of great pride, focusing on excellence in dairy farming,” he said.

“The markets we serve are demand-driven, with numerous supply channels available to customers and consumers. Every time dairy farmers step into the parlour, they are putting to use a lifetime of experience, knowledge, and dedication.

“Milk quality is the backbone of everything we do. It ensures that our products end up in the best markets in the world, maintaining our reputation and supporting our livelihoods.

“The milk we collect from pasture-fed herds on family-owned farms is the high-quality raw material that has established our reputation as a leading global dairy provider. This status will continue based on the excellent achievements of our 3,200 farm families.”

Lakeland Dairies Group CEO, Colin Kelly, said: “Lakeland Dairies has a clear strategy in place to pursue value-added international growth opportunities while optimising our operations and flexibility to compete successfully on a global stage.

“Through their commitment to quality and sustainability, Lakeland Dairies’ milk producers are well positioned to meet global dairy demand, underpinned by the overall efficiency of our production and processing systems. The quality of our dairy farmers and the milk they supply is world-class.