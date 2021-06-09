Dairy selling to a top of £1650 at Markethill Mart

The same owner received £1230 for an in calf fourth calver.

A Mayobridge farmer received £1400 and £1380 for calved heifers.

Cull cows

110 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Cow/heifers to £224 per 100 kilos for 618k at £1385 followed by £208 per 100 kilos for 594k at £1235.

Several more from £190 to £199 per 100 kilos.

Beef bred cows sold from £150 to £188 per 100 kilos for 668k at £1255 from a Richhill farmer followed by £182 per 100 kilos for 656k at £1195 from a Loughgall producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £128 to £143 per 100 kilos with a top of £164 per 100 kilos for 680k at £1115 from a Newry producer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Banbridge farmer 618k £1385 £224.00; Cookstown farmer 594k £1235 £208.00; Gilford farmer 702k £1395 £199.00; Loughgall farmer 646k £1255 £194.00; Loughgall faremr 638k £1225 £192.00; Richhill farmer 668k £1255 £188.00; Loughgall farmer 656k £1195 £182.00; Moy farmer 734k £1325 £181.00 and Banbridge farmer 804k £1425 £177.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 682k £1115 £164.00; Banbridge farmer 670k £955 £143.00; Dungannon farmer 796k £1095 £138.00; Newry farmer 720k £965 £134.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £835 £133.00; Dungannon farmer 674k £885 £131.00; Milford farmer 818k £1065 £130.00 and Portadown farmer 714k £915 £128.

Calves

105 dropped calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bull calves under six weeks selling from £270 to £460 for a four week old Charolais followed by £400 for a four week old Limousin. Good quality heifer calves from £230 to £330 with a top of £340 paid twice for Angus calves.

Bull calves

Charolais £260.00; Limousin £400; Limousin £310; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £290; Aberdeen Angus £280 and Belgian Blue £270.

Heifer calves