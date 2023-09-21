Dairy stock selling to a top of £2240 for a calved heifer at Markethill Mart
The same owner received £2080 and £1980 for coloured heifers.
Dairy heifers
A Whitecross producer sold calved heifers at £2140, £2060 and £2000. A Markethill farmer received £1850 for a calved heifer.
A further 17 calved heifers sold from £1450 to £1800.
Cull cows
The 100 cull cows sold in a steady demand. Beef-bred cows sold from £180 per 100kgs to £238 per 100kgs for 646kgs at£1535.
Keady farmer 646kgs £1535 £238 : Portadown farmer 658kgs £1495 £227 : Portadown farmer 594kgs £1335 £225 : Poyntzpass farmer 532kgs £1185 £223 : Keady farmer 704kgs £1485 £211 : Cullyhanna farmer 782kgs £1615 £207 : Cullyhanna farmer 790kgs £1595 £202 : Markethill farmer 672kgs £1265 £188 and Armagh farmer 690kgs £1235 £179.
Friesian cows
Fleshed Friesian cows from £140 per 100kgs to £165 per 100kgs for 830kgs at £1375 from a Dromara farmer.
Second quality Friesians from £110 per 100kgs to £130 per 100kgs and the poorest types from £85 per 100 kgs to £100 per 100 kgs.
Dromara farmer 832 £1375 £165 : Banbridge farmer 634kgs £985£155 : Dromara farmer 682kgs £1015 £149 : Dromara farmer 670kgs £975 £146 : Dromara farmer 728kgs £1055 £145 and Armagh farmer 808kgs £1165 £144.
Calves
The 120 calves sold in a noticeably firmer trade to a full ringside of buyers.
Good quality bulls sold from £300 to £430 for a 4 w.o. Limousin.
Plainer bulls from £180 to £260 each.
Limousin £430 : Simmental £430 : Simmental £425 : Limousin £415 : Limousin £400 : Aberdeen Angus £395 : Aberdeen Angus £390 : Limousin £385 : Belgian Blue £375 and Limousin £340.
Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £330 for a WHD.
Hereford £330 : Limousin £310 : Simmental £310 : Hereford £280 : Hereford £260 : Aberdeen Angus £255 : Belgian Blue £235 and Limousin £230.
Reared bulls to £820 each and heifers to £480.